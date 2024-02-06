As we start a new month, I often look at new recipes to try and this month is no exception.

I needed to make a snack for my husband to take to a church meeting and I came across a dill pickle snack mix recipe on Facebook and made it for him. Soon after that, my entire Facebook feed was filled with all kinds of dill pickle recipes. I was absolutely amazed how quickly that simple click and look at the recipe altered the algorithm of the news feed.

With that said, I want to share a few recipes that intrigue me with a dill pickle theme to them.

Dill Pickle Chex Mix

Dill Pickle Chex Mix gives the regular Chex Mix a boost of flavor by adding plenty of dill pickle flavors to the crunchy party snack.

I could not find dill pickle pretzels, but I was told Cracker Barrel sells them.

• 1 cup garlic parmesan Good Thins crackers

• 4 cups Corn Chex cereal

• 4 cups Rice Chex cereal

• 1 cup dill pickle pretzels (I used DOTS garlic and Parmesan)

• 2 cups regular-size garlic rye chips

• 1/3 cup vegetable oil

• 1 tablespoon dried dill weed, or more to taste

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder, or more to taste

• 1/3 cup dill pickle juice (I would try only a couple of tablespoons)

• 1 package (1 ounce) dry ranch seasoning mix, or more to taste

• 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar

Preheat oven to 250 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Set baking sheets aside.

In a very large bowl, mix crackers, corn Chex, rice Chex, pretzels and rye chips.

In a small bowl, mix the oil, dill weed, garlic powder, pickle juice, dry ranch seasoning, and vinegar.

Pour the oil and dill mixture over dry ingredients, stirring well to combine.

Transfer Chex mixture to the prepared baking sheets, evenly spreading out in a single layer.

Bake for 60 minutes, stirring halfway through, or until dry and crispy.

When the mixture is golden brown and slightly crispy, remove the pans from the oven; let cool completely before serving.

Source: www.iamhomesteader.com

Dill Pickle Saltine Snack Crackers

For this delectable Dill Pickle Saltines recipe, you’ll need the following ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 package ranch seasoning mix (approximately 1 ounce or 2 tablespoons)

• 1 tablespoon dill pickle juice

• 1 tablespoon dried dill

• 11 ounces mini saltines

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a large zip-top bag, combine olive oil, onion powder, garlic powder, ranch seasoning, dill pickle juice and dried dill. Seal the bag and shake to mix.

Add mini saltines to the bag, seal it again, and gently shake to coat the crackers.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the coated saltines in a single layer. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, checking for a light golden brown color.

Let the saltines cool on the baking sheet, then transfer to an airtight container for storage.

Tips and Conclusion: Looking for ways to elevate your Dill Pickle Saltines? Consider serving them alongside a tangy cheese spread or creamy dip. You can also skip the baking process altogether and enjoy them straight from the bag after coating with oil —perfect for when you’re craving a quick snack! For an unexpected twist, try adding crushed red pepper flakes to the oil mix for some heat or switch out the ranch seasoning with your favorite flavor blend, such as taco seasoning for a zesty variation.

Source: en.ideiasonline.net

Dill Pickle Coleslaw

This dill pickle coleslaw is a tangy twist on a classic recipe. Serve as a side, in place of lettuce, or on top a pulled pork sandwich!

• 6 cups of shredded cabbage

• 1/2 cup shredded red cabbage

• 1/2 cup shredded carrot

• 1/2 cup grated dill pickles

Dressing:

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise

• 1 teaspoon granulated sugar

• 2 tablespoons dill pickle juice

• 1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill or 1/2 teaspoon dried dill

• 1/4 teaspoon celery seed

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

• Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Mix well. Add remaining ingredients and toss to combine.

Refrigerate at least two hours before serving.

Notes: Grate the dill pickles using the large holes on a box grater.

Source: www.spendwithpennies.com

Dill Pickle Dip

Dill Pickle Dip is a creamy, cheesy dip that is loaded with dill pickles and ham to give you plenty of flavor in every bite!

• 2 blocks (8 ounces each) cream cheese, room temperature

• 1 cup dill pickles, chopped

• 1 cup deli ham, chopped

• 3 tablespoons dry ranch seasoning

• 2 tablespoons green onions, diced

• Chopped pickles, for garnish

In a medium bowl add the cream cheese, dill pickles, ham, ranch seasoning and green onions. Mix together until creamy and well combined.

Serve with crackers.

Source: www.iamhomesteader.com

Dill Pickle Cheese Ball

Dill Pickle Cheese Ball is a large ball of cream cheese mixed with dill pickles, ham and ranch seasoning and rolled in a dill pickle, chive, pecan topping.

Cheese Ball:

• 2 blocks (8 ounces each) cream cheese, room temperature

• 1 cup dill pickles, finely diced, drained of excess liquid

• 1 cup deli ham, finely diced

• 1/3 cup dry ranch seasoning mix

Topping:

• 1/2 cup dill pickles, finely diced, drained of excess liquid

• 1/3 cup chives, minced

• 1/3 cup pecans, finely chopped

Cheese Ball: In a medium bowl using a hand mixer, beat together the cream cheese, pickles, ham, and ranch seasoning until combined.

Set out a 10-inch square piece of plastic wrap.

Using a spatula, form the cream cheese mixture into a ball. Grease your hands with butter or oil to prevent sticking (or use plastic wrap) and pick up the cream cheese mixture.

Place the cheeseball onto the sheet of plastic wrap. Bring together the edges of the plastic wrap to seal the cheeseball. This should form a ball. Smooth out bumps as needed.

Place cheeseball still wrapped in plastic into a bowl and refrigerate for 1 hour, or up to overnight.

Topping: On a plate or shallow bowl, combine dill pickles, chives, and pecans.

Remove the chilled cheese ball from the plastic wrap and roll the cheese ball in the pecan mixture until evenly coated on all sides.

Serve with crackers or pretzels.

Notes: This recipe is 16 servings, or enough to feed eight adults. You can easily half this recipe if you want to make less.

Source: www.iamhomesteader.com

Dill Pickle Bacon Grilled Cheese

This Dill Pickle Bacon Grilled Cheese is the best sandwich ever with loads of crispy bacon, gooey cheese and crunchy dill pickles. Grilled cheese will never be the same again!

• 2 slices bacon

• 2 slices white bread

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 1 large dill pickle, sliced

• 2 slices processed cheese

• 2 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded

Cook bacon in a pan until crisp. Drain on paper towel.