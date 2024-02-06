As we start a new month, I often look at new recipes to try and this month is no exception.
I needed to make a snack for my husband to take to a church meeting and I came across a dill pickle snack mix recipe on Facebook and made it for him. Soon after that, my entire Facebook feed was filled with all kinds of dill pickle recipes. I was absolutely amazed how quickly that simple click and look at the recipe altered the algorithm of the news feed.
With that said, I want to share a few recipes that intrigue me with a dill pickle theme to them.
Dill Pickle Chex Mix
Dill Pickle Chex Mix gives the regular Chex Mix a boost of flavor by adding plenty of dill pickle flavors to the crunchy party snack.
I could not find dill pickle pretzels, but I was told Cracker Barrel sells them.
• 1 cup garlic parmesan Good Thins crackers
• 4 cups Corn Chex cereal
• 4 cups Rice Chex cereal
• 1 cup dill pickle pretzels (I used DOTS garlic and Parmesan)
• 2 cups regular-size garlic rye chips
• 1/3 cup vegetable oil
• 1 tablespoon dried dill weed, or more to taste
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder, or more to taste
• 1/3 cup dill pickle juice (I would try only a couple of tablespoons)
• 1 package (1 ounce) dry ranch seasoning mix, or more to taste
• 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
Preheat oven to 250 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Set baking sheets aside.
In a very large bowl, mix crackers, corn Chex, rice Chex, pretzels and rye chips.
In a small bowl, mix the oil, dill weed, garlic powder, pickle juice, dry ranch seasoning, and vinegar.
Pour the oil and dill mixture over dry ingredients, stirring well to combine.
Transfer Chex mixture to the prepared baking sheets, evenly spreading out in a single layer.
Bake for 60 minutes, stirring halfway through, or until dry and crispy.
When the mixture is golden brown and slightly crispy, remove the pans from the oven; let cool completely before serving.
Source: www.iamhomesteader.com
Dill Pickle Saltine Snack Crackers
For this delectable Dill Pickle Saltines recipe, you’ll need the following ingredients:
• 1 1/2 cups olive oil
• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1 package ranch seasoning mix (approximately 1 ounce or 2 tablespoons)
• 1 tablespoon dill pickle juice
• 1 tablespoon dried dill
• 11 ounces mini saltines
Preheat the oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.
In a large zip-top bag, combine olive oil, onion powder, garlic powder, ranch seasoning, dill pickle juice and dried dill. Seal the bag and shake to mix.
Add mini saltines to the bag, seal it again, and gently shake to coat the crackers.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the coated saltines in a single layer. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, checking for a light golden brown color.
Let the saltines cool on the baking sheet, then transfer to an airtight container for storage.
Tips and Conclusion: Looking for ways to elevate your Dill Pickle Saltines? Consider serving them alongside a tangy cheese spread or creamy dip. You can also skip the baking process altogether and enjoy them straight from the bag after coating with oil —perfect for when you’re craving a quick snack! For an unexpected twist, try adding crushed red pepper flakes to the oil mix for some heat or switch out the ranch seasoning with your favorite flavor blend, such as taco seasoning for a zesty variation.
Source: en.ideiasonline.net
Dill Pickle Coleslaw
This dill pickle coleslaw is a tangy twist on a classic recipe. Serve as a side, in place of lettuce, or on top a pulled pork sandwich!
• 6 cups of shredded cabbage
• 1/2 cup shredded red cabbage
• 1/2 cup shredded carrot
• 1/2 cup grated dill pickles
Dressing:
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
• 2 tablespoons dill pickle juice
• 1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill or 1/2 teaspoon dried dill
• 1/4 teaspoon celery seed
• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
• Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Mix well. Add remaining ingredients and toss to combine.
Refrigerate at least two hours before serving.
Notes: Grate the dill pickles using the large holes on a box grater.
Source: www.spendwithpennies.com
Dill Pickle Dip
Dill Pickle Dip is a creamy, cheesy dip that is loaded with dill pickles and ham to give you plenty of flavor in every bite!
• 2 blocks (8 ounces each) cream cheese, room temperature
• 1 cup dill pickles, chopped
• 1 cup deli ham, chopped
• 3 tablespoons dry ranch seasoning
• 2 tablespoons green onions, diced
• Chopped pickles, for garnish
In a medium bowl add the cream cheese, dill pickles, ham, ranch seasoning and green onions. Mix together until creamy and well combined.
Serve with crackers.
Source: www.iamhomesteader.com
Dill Pickle Cheese Ball
Dill Pickle Cheese Ball is a large ball of cream cheese mixed with dill pickles, ham and ranch seasoning and rolled in a dill pickle, chive, pecan topping.
Cheese Ball:
• 2 blocks (8 ounces each) cream cheese, room temperature
• 1 cup dill pickles, finely diced, drained of excess liquid
• 1 cup deli ham, finely diced
• 1/3 cup dry ranch seasoning mix
Topping:
• 1/2 cup dill pickles, finely diced, drained of excess liquid
• 1/3 cup chives, minced
• 1/3 cup pecans, finely chopped
Cheese Ball: In a medium bowl using a hand mixer, beat together the cream cheese, pickles, ham, and ranch seasoning until combined.
Set out a 10-inch square piece of plastic wrap.
Using a spatula, form the cream cheese mixture into a ball. Grease your hands with butter or oil to prevent sticking (or use plastic wrap) and pick up the cream cheese mixture.
Place the cheeseball onto the sheet of plastic wrap. Bring together the edges of the plastic wrap to seal the cheeseball. This should form a ball. Smooth out bumps as needed.
Place cheeseball still wrapped in plastic into a bowl and refrigerate for 1 hour, or up to overnight.
Topping: On a plate or shallow bowl, combine dill pickles, chives, and pecans.
Remove the chilled cheese ball from the plastic wrap and roll the cheese ball in the pecan mixture until evenly coated on all sides.
Serve with crackers or pretzels.
Notes: This recipe is 16 servings, or enough to feed eight adults. You can easily half this recipe if you want to make less.
Source: www.iamhomesteader.com
Dill Pickle Bacon Grilled Cheese
This Dill Pickle Bacon Grilled Cheese is the best sandwich ever with loads of crispy bacon, gooey cheese and crunchy dill pickles. Grilled cheese will never be the same again!
• 2 slices bacon
• 2 slices white bread
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 1 large dill pickle, sliced
• 2 slices processed cheese
• 2 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded
Cook bacon in a pan until crisp. Drain on paper towel.
Remove most of the bacon grease from the pan. Butter each slice of bread (on one side only).
Place bread butter-side down. Top with processed cheese, pickle slices, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Top with second slice of bread, butter side up.
Cook over medium-low heat, flipping halfway until bread is lightly toasted and cheese is melted.
Source: www.spendwithpennies.com
Dill Pickle Pinwheels
Dill Pickle Pinwheels feature smooth cream cheese that’s loaded with ranch and garlicky flavor, cheese, bacon and plenty of pickles. It’s all rolled up into soft flour tortillas and cut into picturesque pinwheels. Perfect for parties, picnics, and everything in between!
• 16 ounces cream cheese, softened
• 1 1-ounce package ranch dressing mix
• 2 cloves garlic finely, minced
• 4 large flour tortillas burrito size
• 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
• 1 pound bacon cooked crisp and chopped
• 1 cup diced dill pickles
Beat the cream cheese until smooth then add the ranch and garlic and stir well until filly combined.
Lay a tortilla on a cutting board or flat work surface then spread 1/4 of the cream cheese evenly on the tortilla.
Sprinkle 1/4 of the cheese, bacon, and pickles on top then gently press them down into the cream cheese.
Roll the tortilla up tightly, cut off the ends and discard or save them for a snack later. (The end pieces won’t be used since they don’t have enough filling and tortilla.)
Slice the roll in half then slice each half into four to five pieces depending on how many you can get. (Don’t slice them too thinly or they won’t hold together.)
Repeat the process with the remaining tortillas and filling then plate and serve.
Notes: These can be served right away after slicing but will have more flavor if chilled for an hour or two first. They can be made/sliced and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two days.
Source: www.thesaltymarshmallow.com
Dill Pickle Bread
• 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 2 teaspoons sugar
•1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 1/2 cups dill pickles, finely chopped and patted dry
• 1/2 cup dill pickle juice
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
• 1 cup buttermilk
• 1 egg
• 1/4 cup fresh dill, chopped (optional for garnish)
Chop the dill pickles finely and pat them dry with paper towels. This step is crucial to prevent excess moisture from affecting the bread’s texture.
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
Grease and flour a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan, or line it with parchment paper for easy removal.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
Add the chopped dill pickles to the dry ingredients and toss to coat evenly. This ensures the pickles are distributed throughout the bread.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the dill pickle juice, melted butter, buttermilk and egg.
Gradually pour the wet mixture into the dry ingredients. Stir gently until just combined. Avoid overmixing to maintain a tender bread texture.
Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan, smoothing out the top with a spatula. Optionally, sprinkle fresh chopped dill over the batter for extra flavor.
Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Let the bread cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely.
Creative Variations: Spicy Pickle Bread: Add 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper or crushed red pepper flakes for a spicy kick. Use spicy pickles for an extra layer of heat.
Cheesy Pickle Bread: Fold in 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese to the batter for a tangy, cheesy twist.
Herb-Infused Bread: Use a mix of fresh herbs like parsley, thyme, and chives along with dill for a more aromatic loaf.
Gluten-Free Option: Substitute the all-purpose flour with a gluten-free flour blend and adjust liquid quantities if necessary.
Pickle Bread Muffins: Pour the batter into a muffin tin instead of a loaf pan for individual servings. Reduce baking time to 20 to 25 minutes.
Note: Dry Your Pickles: Removing excess moisture is key to preventing a soggy bread texture.
Use Fresh Ingredients: Opt for fresh dill and high-quality pickles for the best flavor.
Don’t Overmix: Stir the batter until just combined to ensure a tender and fluffy loaf.
Experiment with Pickles: Try bread-and-butter pickles, spicy pickles, or even gherkins for unique variations.
Serve slices of Dill Pickle Bread alongside soups, stews, or chili.
Use it as the base for an open-faced sandwich topped with cream cheese and smoked salmon.
Toast slices and spread with herbed butter or cream cheese.
Pair with a tangy mustard dip for a quick and satisfying snack.
Cut the bread into small squares and serve with a creamy dill dip.
Source: www.canadianedshop.com
Dill Pickle Soup
This recipe has swept the nation! A tangy, delicious and over-the-top version of Dill Pickle Soup. It will become a staple in your household.
• 5-1/2 cups chicken broth
• 1-3/4 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and quartered
• 2 cups chopped carrots, smaller dice
• 1 cup chopped dill pickles (smaller dice, about 3 large whole dills)
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter
• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
• 1 cup sour cream
•1/4 cup water
• 2 cups dill pickle juice*
• 1-1/2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning
• 1/2 teaspoon table salt
• 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
• Optional garnishes: sliced dill pickles, fresh dill and black pepper
In a large pot, combine broth, potatoes, carrots and butter. Bring to a boil and cook until the potatoes are tender. Add pickles and continue to boil.
In a medium bowl, stir together flour, sour cream and water, making a paste. Vigorously whisk sour cream mixture (2 Tablespoons at a time) into soup. (This will also break up some of your potatoes which is OK. You might see some initial little balls of flour form, but between the whisking and boiling all will disappear. Don't panic.)
Add pickle juice, Old Bay, salt (*see below), pepper and cayenne. Cook for 5 more minutes and remove from heat. Serve immediately.
Notes: *All pickle juice is not created equal. Some are saltier than others. Taste your soup after adding the pickle juice and final seasonings. It's possible you will not need any salt or would prefer more or less.
Source: www.noblepig.com
Dill Pickle Pasta Salad
In this creamy Dill Pickle Pasta Salad recipe, dill pickles play a starring role and add tons of flavor and crunch! This recipe is even better when it’s made ahead of time making it the perfect potluck dish!
• 1/2 pound medium shells, about 3 cups
• 3/4 cup sliced pickles
• 2/3 cup diced cheddar cheese
• 3 tablespoons minced white onion
• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
• 1/2 cup dill pickle juice
Dressing:
• 2/3 cup mayonnaise
• 1/3 cup sour cream
• 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
• 4 tablespoons dill pickle juice
• Salt and black pepper to taste
Boil pasta al dente according to package directions. Run under cold water to stop cooking.
Toss cold pasta with about 1/2 cup of pickle juice and set aside for about five minutes. Drain and discard pickle juice.
Combine all dressing ingredients in a small bowl and mix well.
Toss all ingredients in a large bowl. Refrigerate at least one hour before serving.
Source: www.spendwithpennies.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.
