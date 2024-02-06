When the weather is cold outside, a hot bowl of soup is just the right meal to warm you up.

There are so many different types of soups and chowders and different proteins to put in them, it is hard to decide where to start. In looking at recipes, I tried to find chicken and beef, but then a ham recipe caught my eye. If you’re like me, I have leftover ham in my freezer from Christmas I can use in a soup.

I hope you enjoy cooking your way through all of these soup recipes.

Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup

• 2 cups cooked chicken breast or thighs, shredded

• 8 ounces egg noodles

• 2 carrots, diced

• 2 celery ribs, diced

• 1 onion, chopped

• 1 cup heavy cream (or dairy-free alternative)

• 6 cups chicken broth

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Fresh parsley for garnish

Prepare the chicken and vegetables: Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add chopped onion, carrots and celery. Sauté until tender. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook the noodles: In a separate pot, cook egg noodles according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.

Make the creamy broth: Add chicken broth to the pot with vegetables and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and add shredded chicken. Stir in heavy cream and season with salt and pepper.

Combine all ingredients: Add cooked noodles to the pot and stir well. Simmer for 10 minutes to let flavors meld.

Tip: For extra creaminess, blend a portion of the soup and return it to the pot.

Finishing touch: Garnish with fresh parsley.

Serve hot and enjoy!

Source: www.recipevalue.com

Chicken Alfredo Soup

This soup will have everyone coming back for seconds!

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

• 3 tablespoon salted butter

• 1 small onion, chopped

• 3 garlic cloves

• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

• 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

• 1 cup heavy cream

• 4 ounces fettuccine, broken into 2-inch pieces

• 3 cups broccoli florets

• 2 cups chopped cooked chicken

• 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

• 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

• Red pepper flakes, to taste (optional)

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Melt the butter in a medium Dutch oven over medium-low heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, five to six minutes. Add the garlic and cook until sizzling, about one minute. Sprinkle in the flour and stir to coat the vegetables. Cook, stirring, until the coating is smooth but not browned, about two minutes.

Add the chicken broth, heavy cream, 1 cup water and 1/2 teaspoon salt to the pot, and stir to combine. Adjust the heat so the soup is simmering and cook until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, add the fettuccine to the boiling water and cook until just al dente, six to seven minutes, adding the broccoli to the pot in the last three minutes of cooking. Drain well, then stir the pasta and broccoli into the soup along with the chicken.

Return the soup to a simmer and heat the chicken through, for about two minutes. Stir in the parsley. Remove from the heat and stir in the parmesan and lemon juice, sprinkle with red pepper flakes, if desired.

Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com

Shrimp and Roasted Corn Chowder

A creamy and smoky shrimp and roast corn chowder; a perfect way to enjoy fresh corn from the cob.

• 4 ears corn, kernels cut from the cobs, cobs reserved

• 1/2-pound shrimp peeled and deveined, shells reserved

• 4 cups chicken broth (or shrimp stock)

• 4 slices smoked bacon, cut into one-inch pieces

• 1 onion, diced

• 2 stalks celery, diced

• 1/2 red bell pepper, diced

• 2 cloves garlic, chopped

• 1 teaspoon thyme, chopped

• 2 teaspoons smoked paprika

• 1/4 cup flour (or rice flour for gluten-free)

• 1 large stewing potato (such as a red potato or white potato), cut into bite sized pieces

• 1/2 cup heavy cream (or milk)

• 1 tablespoon fish sauce (optional)

• Cayenne, salt and pepper to taste

Bring the broth, corn cobs, and shrimp shells to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer, covered, until the liquid becomes a little cloudy, about 20 to 30 minutes, strain and discard the solids and set the broth aside. (This step is optional but adds a ton of flavor to the chowder.)

Meanwhile, cook the bacon in a large saucepan over medium heat and set aside on paper towels to drain.

Raise the heat to medium-high, add the corn and let it sit in place until it chars a bit, about eight minutes, mix it, repeat and set aside. Reduce the heat down to medium, add the onion, celery and pepper and cook until tender, about seven to 10 minutes. Add the garlic, thyme and paprika and cook until fragrant, about a minute. Sprinkle on the flour and cook for two to three minutes. Add the broth, corn, and potato and simmer until the potato is tender, about 10 to 15 minutes. Add the cream and shrimp and simmer until the shrimp is cooked, about two to three minutes. Add the fish sauce and season with cayenne, salt and pepper to taste.

Source: www.closetcooking.com

Southwest Chicken Soup

This creamy Southwest chicken soup recipe is so easy to make and bursts with flavor, thanks to ingredients like chicken, salsa, black beans, corn, chicken broth, onion and cream cheese.

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 cup diced sweet onion (about 1/2 onion)

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

• 6 cups low sodium chicken broth

• 1 (16-ounce) jar salsa

• 2 cans black beans, rinsed and drained

• 1 (11-ounce) can Mexicorn

• 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

• 5 ounces cream cheese, cubed and softened or melted

• Jalapenos (optional)

• Cilantro (optional)

• Tortilla or corn chips (optional)

In a large pot or Dutch oven on medium heat, add olive oil and onion and saute until soft (three to five minutes). Stir in salt and pepper.

Add in chicken broth, salsa, beans, and corn. Stir and heat to a slow boil, then reduce to simmer and cover for five minutes.

Add chicken and cream cheese and simmer until cream cheese has melted and blended with the soup.

Serve with jalapenos, cilantro, and chips (optional).

Source: www.southernplate.com

Ham and Potato Corn Chowder

A lighter, creamy and tasty ham and potato corn chowder that is pure comfort in a bowl!