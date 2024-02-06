My church small group had a Christmas party recently and we all brought a dip or dessert for our fun “D & D Party”. There were so many interesting and different foods brought to share.

I was able to get some of the recipes, but my goodness how shy they are about sharing their name in the newspaper. After we enjoyed a feast of dips and desserts, we sang Christmas carols with live instruments and had a Christmas paper napkin gift exchange. It all made for a vey fun evening with some of my very favorite people.

If you are not in a church small group and have the desire to be in one, I am happy to tell you about mine.

I am sharing some of the recipes that we enjoyed at the party. Maybe some of these recipes could carryover after the holiday to your New Year celebration.

Merry Christmas!

Hot Jalapeno Dip

• 7 slices bacon, diced

• 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

• 1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

• 1/4 cup chopped green onion

• 5 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped

Topping:

• 1 cup crushed Ritz crackers

• 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 1/4 cup butter, melted

• Assorted crackers for dipping

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Have a 9-inch round baking dish ready.

Cook and stir bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat until crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon to a plate lined with paper towels to drain.

Stir bacon, cream cheese, mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese, Mozzarella cheese, green onion and jalapeno peppers together in a bowl. Spread into a 9-inch round baking dish.

Mix crushed crackers, Parmesan cheese, and butter together in a bowl; spread over the top of the cream cheese mixture.

Bake in preheated oven until bubbly, 20 to 30 minutes.

Source: Unknown

Cranberry Brie Pecan Christmas Bread

• 1 bag frozen Rhodes rise & bake dinner rolls

• 2 sticks butter, melted

• Pecan halves

• 1 can whole berry cranberry sauce

• 1 bag fresh cranberries

• Thyme (sprinkle)

• Himalayan Sea Salt (sprinkle)

• 1 large wheel triple soft Brie

Mix all in a crock pot and turn to warm for two hours. Put on surgical gloves, sprayed with non-stick cooking spray, and poke down the rising rolls.

Put lid back on and turn on high for three hours. You may need to press down bread 1/2 way through if needed, using your fingertips and just gently push down a few places on the bread making dimple indentions.

When baked or cooked through, remove and serve.

Source: Unknown from an online video

Chocolate Mousse

Adapted from a mousse cake recipe. This Eggless Chocolate Mousse is simple and delicious.

• 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips, preferred Ghirardelli Chocolate

• 1/2 cup water

• 2 tablespoons light corn syrup

• 1 1/2 cups heavy cream

• 1 tablespoon white sugar

• 1/2 cup heavy cream, for topping

• Red raspberries, optional, for garnish

Place chocolate chips into blender container. Pour water and corn syrup into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and simmer one minute. Immediately pour over chocolate chips and blend until smooth. Set aside to cool to room temperature.

While chocolate cools, whip 1 1/2 cups cream to form stiff peaks. Using a rubber spatula or whisk, fold 1/3 of the whipped cream into cooled chocolate to lighten it. Gently fold in the remaining whipped cream until mixture is thoroughly blended.

Transfer mousse into prepared container or containers for serving and cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate four to 24 hours. Before serving, whip the remaining 1/2 cup cream and top dessert (s).

Mousse is suitable for individual servings or in a pie shell, with perhaps a crumb crust and decorated with strawberries or raspberries.

Source: Adapted from a mousse cake recipe, Eggless Chocolate Mousse, simple and delicious

Mexican Beef Dip

• 1 can beef tamales

• 1 can chili con carne, without beans

• Cheddar cheese sprinkles for garnish

Remove shucks or papers from all tamales and mash tamales thoroughly with fork or pastry blender. Add canned meat. Heat in saucepan or fondue pot.

Garnish with cheese. Serve hot with corn chips or tortilla scoops.

Source: Unknown

Classic Knorr Spinach Dip

• 1 box (10 ounce) frozen chopped spinach, cooked, cooled and squeezed dry

• 1 container (16 ounce) sour cream

• 1 cup Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise

• 1 package Knorr Vegetable Recipe Mix

• 1 can (8 ounce) water chestnuts, drained and chopped

• 3 green onions, chopped (optional, but makes it so good. You can just use the green tops if desired)