There are so many good sports games on television right now and the biggest football game of the year is only a few weeks away. It is not too early to start planning your menu for sports game watching.

My husband loves watching college basketball on television and he would rather have a plate of snacks over a big meal to eat while watching the game. It can be more work to prepare several snack foods, but they always taste so good. Many appetizers and snack food recipes can be prepared in advance, which helps so much.

Today I have pulled together some slider recipes and a couple of other snack foods for you to enjoy while watching your favorite sports teams play.

Pastrami Sliders

Pastrami Sliders are a quick and easy slider recipe that can be great for tailgating, easy lunch or dinner, or serve up as an appetizer. Loaded with flavor, cheese and a homemade sauce that compliments the whole slider.

• 16-ounce package Hawaiian rolls

• Tablespoons mayonnaise

• 1-2 tablespoons ketchup

• 6 slices provolone cheese, quartered

• 6 slices Swiss cheese, quartered

• 1 pound pastrami deli meat

• 24 dill pickle slices, round sandwich chip style

• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

• 1 teaspoon poppy seeds

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• Cooking spray

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-inch-by-13-inch or similar baking dish with foil and spray the bottom with cooking spray.

Mix together the mayonnaise and ketchup and set aside.

Pull rolls apart or slice your sheet of Hawaiian rolls in half lengthwise. Spread the mayo mixture onto the bottom of the rolls. Place two quartered provolone cheese slices onto each bottom roll.

Next, divide the pastrami deli meat evenly between the sliders. Place two quartered Swiss cheese slices onto each slider, followed by two dill pickle slices on each slider. Place the top bun layer back onto the sliders.

Mix together the melted butter, poppy seeds and garlic powder. Generously brush across the tops of the slider buns.

Cover the baking dish with foil and bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the sliders are cooked through and the cheese is melted.

Optional: place the cooked sliders under the broiler for two to three minutes to brown the top of the rolls. Serve immediately.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com

Taco Pinwheels

When you’re tired of the same old Taco Tuesday, give these Taco Pinwheels a try! They are unique, amazing, and perfect any time of the day!

• 1/2-pound ground beef

• 1 teaspoon garlic, minced

• 1 tablespoon chili powder

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon cumin

• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1/4 teaspoon paprika

• 1/3 cup diced onion

• 1/2 (8 ounce) can of Rotel

• 1 sheet of puff pastry thawed (usually comes in a package of two)

• 1 cup Mexican blend cheese, shredded

• Optional Garnishes: lettuce tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, guacamole, green onions, cilantro

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Prepare a baking sheet by spraying it with nonstick spray.

Put the beef into a skillet and break it up well. Set the heat to medium high. Add the diced onion and minced garlic and continue to break everything up and mix well as you scramble fry it. Cook until there is no pink left in the meat. Drain the meat well.

Stir in the spice mixture: salt, pepper, cumin, onion powder, dried oregano, and paprika. Then stir in the water and mix everything well. Cook this for three to four minutes, take it off the heat and set it aside.

Unroll the dough on a flat surface. Roll or press it into a large rectangle (about 18 inches long). Set the rectangle so that the long edge is parallel with the edge of the counter.

Spread the meat mixture evenly all over the dough. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over top.

Starting at the long edge closest to you, begin to roll up the dough (cinnamon bun- style). Roll it up tightly. Seal the edge all along the roll.

Use a serrated knife to cut the roll evenly into one-inch slices. (If the knife gets the filling on it, wipe it with a wet paper towel in-between cut.)

Place the taco pinwheels on the prepared baking sheet, leaving a little space between them.

Bake the pinwheels for 10 to 12 minutes or until the pinwheels are golden brown.

These are best served hot. Use the optional garnishes of your choice.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com

Cajun Grilled Shrimp

Cajun Grilled Shrimp is a blend of spices massaged onto large shrimp and grilled to juicy perfection. This is a quick and easy recipe for your next party.

• 1-pound fresh large raw shrimp or frozen and thawed

• 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

• 2 teaspoons garlic powder

• 2 teaspoons onion powder

• 2 teaspoons dried thyme

• 1/2 teaspoon paprika

• 1/2 teaspoon dried basil

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, increase for added heat

• Juice of half a lemon

• Lemon slices for serving

• Skewers optional

Preheat grill or grill pan over medium high heat. If using grill pan, grease with cooking spray.

Add all dry ingredients into a small bowl and whisk until combined. Transfer the seasoning mixture into a large lockable plastic bag.

Pat shrimp dry with a paper towel and place several shrimp at a time into the bag with seasoning. Seal the bag and gently shake to coat the shrimp. Remove and place onto a plate. Repeat until all shrimp are seasoned.

Place shrimp onto your heated grill or grill pan and cook two to three minutes on each side, using tongs to flip, until the shrimp are no longer translucent.

Remove the shrimp from the grill pan and transfer to a plate. Drizzle or squeeze lemon juice over the cooked shrimp.

Serve immediately and enjoy!

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com

Crack Chicken Sliders

Turn a popular dish into the perfect appetizer with this recipe for Crack Chicken Sliders. They’re creamy, cheesy, and loaded with flavor!

• 2 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken rotisserie

• 1 1/2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

• 1 ounce packet dry ranch dressing mix

• 1/2 cup chopped bacon, cooked

• 2 green onions, thinly sliced

• 12 slices cheddar cheese

• 12 Hawaiian rolls

• 2 tablespoons butter