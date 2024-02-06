There are so many good sports games on television right now and the biggest football game of the year is only a few weeks away. It is not too early to start planning your menu for sports game watching.
My husband loves watching college basketball on television and he would rather have a plate of snacks over a big meal to eat while watching the game. It can be more work to prepare several snack foods, but they always taste so good. Many appetizers and snack food recipes can be prepared in advance, which helps so much.
Today I have pulled together some slider recipes and a couple of other snack foods for you to enjoy while watching your favorite sports teams play.
Pastrami Sliders
Pastrami Sliders are a quick and easy slider recipe that can be great for tailgating, easy lunch or dinner, or serve up as an appetizer. Loaded with flavor, cheese and a homemade sauce that compliments the whole slider.
• 16-ounce package Hawaiian rolls
• Tablespoons mayonnaise
• 1-2 tablespoons ketchup
• 6 slices provolone cheese, quartered
• 6 slices Swiss cheese, quartered
• 1 pound pastrami deli meat
• 24 dill pickle slices, round sandwich chip style
• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
• 1 teaspoon poppy seeds
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• Cooking spray
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-inch-by-13-inch or similar baking dish with foil and spray the bottom with cooking spray.
Mix together the mayonnaise and ketchup and set aside.
Pull rolls apart or slice your sheet of Hawaiian rolls in half lengthwise. Spread the mayo mixture onto the bottom of the rolls. Place two quartered provolone cheese slices onto each bottom roll.
Next, divide the pastrami deli meat evenly between the sliders. Place two quartered Swiss cheese slices onto each slider, followed by two dill pickle slices on each slider. Place the top bun layer back onto the sliders.
Mix together the melted butter, poppy seeds and garlic powder. Generously brush across the tops of the slider buns.
Cover the baking dish with foil and bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the sliders are cooked through and the cheese is melted.
Optional: place the cooked sliders under the broiler for two to three minutes to brown the top of the rolls. Serve immediately.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com
Taco Pinwheels
When you’re tired of the same old Taco Tuesday, give these Taco Pinwheels a try! They are unique, amazing, and perfect any time of the day!
• 1/2-pound ground beef
• 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
• 1 tablespoon chili powder
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon pepper
• 1/2 teaspoon cumin
• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
• 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
• 1/4 teaspoon paprika
• 1/3 cup diced onion
• 1/2 (8 ounce) can of Rotel
• 1 sheet of puff pastry thawed (usually comes in a package of two)
• 1 cup Mexican blend cheese, shredded
• Optional Garnishes: lettuce tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, guacamole, green onions, cilantro
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Prepare a baking sheet by spraying it with nonstick spray.
Put the beef into a skillet and break it up well. Set the heat to medium high. Add the diced onion and minced garlic and continue to break everything up and mix well as you scramble fry it. Cook until there is no pink left in the meat. Drain the meat well.
Stir in the spice mixture: salt, pepper, cumin, onion powder, dried oregano, and paprika. Then stir in the water and mix everything well. Cook this for three to four minutes, take it off the heat and set it aside.
Unroll the dough on a flat surface. Roll or press it into a large rectangle (about 18 inches long). Set the rectangle so that the long edge is parallel with the edge of the counter.
Spread the meat mixture evenly all over the dough. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over top.
Starting at the long edge closest to you, begin to roll up the dough (cinnamon bun- style). Roll it up tightly. Seal the edge all along the roll.
Use a serrated knife to cut the roll evenly into one-inch slices. (If the knife gets the filling on it, wipe it with a wet paper towel in-between cut.)
Place the taco pinwheels on the prepared baking sheet, leaving a little space between them.
Bake the pinwheels for 10 to 12 minutes or until the pinwheels are golden brown.
These are best served hot. Use the optional garnishes of your choice.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com
Cajun Grilled Shrimp
Cajun Grilled Shrimp is a blend of spices massaged onto large shrimp and grilled to juicy perfection. This is a quick and easy recipe for your next party.
• 1-pound fresh large raw shrimp or frozen and thawed
• 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
• 2 teaspoons garlic powder
• 2 teaspoons onion powder
• 2 teaspoons dried thyme
• 1/2 teaspoon paprika
• 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, increase for added heat
• Juice of half a lemon
• Lemon slices for serving
• Skewers optional
Preheat grill or grill pan over medium high heat. If using grill pan, grease with cooking spray.
Add all dry ingredients into a small bowl and whisk until combined. Transfer the seasoning mixture into a large lockable plastic bag.
Pat shrimp dry with a paper towel and place several shrimp at a time into the bag with seasoning. Seal the bag and gently shake to coat the shrimp. Remove and place onto a plate. Repeat until all shrimp are seasoned.
Place shrimp onto your heated grill or grill pan and cook two to three minutes on each side, using tongs to flip, until the shrimp are no longer translucent.
Remove the shrimp from the grill pan and transfer to a plate. Drizzle or squeeze lemon juice over the cooked shrimp.
Serve immediately and enjoy!
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com
Crack Chicken Sliders
Turn a popular dish into the perfect appetizer with this recipe for Crack Chicken Sliders. They’re creamy, cheesy, and loaded with flavor!
• 2 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken rotisserie
• 1 1/2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
• 1 ounce packet dry ranch dressing mix
• 1/2 cup chopped bacon, cooked
• 2 green onions, thinly sliced
• 12 slices cheddar cheese
• 12 Hawaiian rolls
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1 teaspoon Parmesan cheese
Heat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a cookie sheet or pan with cooking spray.
Combine the chicken, cream cheese, ranch dressing, half the bacon and half the green onions together in a bowl.
Slice the rolls open horizontally and place the bottom half in the pan.
Spread the chicken evenly over the rolls and top with the remaining bacon and the cheddar cheese. Place the tops of the rolls back on top.
Brush the tops of the rolls with melted butter and sprinkle with parmesan cheese and a few green onions.
Cover tightly with tinfoil and bake for 20 minutes, then remove the tinfoil and continue baking for an additional five minutes.
Remove and sprinkle with remaining green onions. Serve immediately.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com
Reuben Sliders
• 14 ounces canned sauerkraut
• 2 tablespoons Russian dressing or Thousand Island, plus more for dipping
• 1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds, optional
• 12 Hawaiian rolls
• 8 sliced Swiss cheese
• 1/2-pound deli corned beef, thinly sliced
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
• 1 1/2 tablespoons dried onion soup mix
• 1/2 teaspoon poppy seeds
• Fresh chopped parsley for garnish, optional
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Drain the sauerkraut well and squeeze it dry with a clean kitchen towel or paper towels; you want to get as much liquid out of the sauerkraut as possible. Place the sauerkraut in a medium-sized bowl and mix it with the Russian dressing and caraway seeds if using, set aside.
Cut the Hawaiian rolls in half so you have tops and bottoms. Place the bottom portion of the rolls, cut side up, into an 11-inch-by-7-inch baking dish. Add 4 slices of the Swiss cheese on top of the rolls. Add the corned beef, followed by the sauerkraut mixture. Add another 4 slices of cheese on top. Add the tops of the rolls on top of the filling.
In a small bowl, stir together the melted butter, onion soup mix and poppy seeds. Brush the butter mixture on top of the rolls, use it all!
Cover with nonstick foil or spray foil with cooking spray. Cover the baking dish with the foil and bake for 25 minutes. Take the foil off and bake an additional five minutes until toasted and browned.
Cut, garnish with optional parsley, and serve with more dressing for dipping, optional.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com
Texas Twinkies
Texas Twinkies are a delicious jalapeno pepper that is hollowed out and stuffed with cream cheese and brisket, and then wrapped in bacon and slathered in BBQ sauce. These smoked peppers are a great tailgating or appetizer to serve up.
• 14 extra-large jalapenos
• 8 ounces cream cheese, more if needed
• 1 cup shredded pepper Jack or cheddar cheese
• 1 teaspoon BBQ rub
• 1-pound chopped brisket (for convenience you can purchase from a local source)
• 28 slices thick-cut bacon
• BBQ sauce
Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Place a cooling rack on a cookie sheet, or line with tinfoil.
Cut the jalapeno open from top to bottom, making sure not to cut in half. Remove the seeds.
In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, cheese, and BBQ rub together well.
Fill half the jalapeno with the cream cheese mixture. Fill the jalapenos full with brisket.
Wrap the jalapenos from one end to the other with one to two slices of bacon. Use toothpicks to secure the bacon.
Place the jalapenos on the pan and bake for 45 minutes. Turn every 10 minutes. After 40 minutes, brush with BBQ sauce and continue baking.
I f cooking on a grill, heat the grill to 325 degrees, then cook for 35 to 40 minutes, turning every 10 minutes. Use a grill mat if possible for easier clean up.
These can be cooked in the air fryer. Place the Twinkies in the air fryer basket, making sure not to overcrowd. (You may need to do this in batches) Set the air fryer for 375 degrees and fry for 20 to 30 minutes, turning every 10 minutes. When the bacon is crispy, the jalapenos should be cooked through.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com
Crock Pot Philly Cheesesteak Dip
Crock Pot Philly Cheesesteak Dip is a warm cheese dip made with roast beef, onions, peppers and more all in a creamy and cheesy dip. You get flavors of a Philly cheesesteak sandwich in each bite of this party dip.
• 3 red and green bell peppers finely diced
• 1 medium yellow onion, diced
•8 ounces deli roast beef
• 16 ounces white American block cheese, diced
• 1 (15.5 ounce) jar salsa con queso
• 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese
• 4 garlic cloves, minced
• 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
• Salt and pepper to taste
Place all ingredients into a 6-quart or larger slow cooker and stir to combine. Cook on high for three to four hours.
Serve warm with sliced baguette or crackers of choice.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com
French Dip Sliders
• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
• 2 teaspoon fresh thyme, minced
• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
• 12 sweet rolls
• 10 slices provolone cheese
• 14 ounces sliced deli roast beef
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
• 1 1/2 tablespoons dried onion soup mix
• 1 packet au jus gravy mix
• 3 cups water
• Fresh chopped parsley for garnish optional
In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onions and coat in the butter. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 12 to 15 minutes until the onions are soft and browned but not burnt. Add the thyme, salt, and pepper, stir to combine, take off the heat, and set aside.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Take the rolls out of the package, leaving the rolls intact. Take a large knife and slice the rolls across so you have the tops and bottom separated. Place the bottom, cut side up into an 11-inch-by-7-inch baking dish. Top with half of the cheese. Add the roast beef. Top with the onions, spreading them out. Add the remaining cheese, then add the tops of the rolls on top.
In a small bowl stir together the melted butter and onion soup mix. I like to brush this mixture on top of the rolls to make sure it’s evenly distributed but you can just pour the butter sauce on top.
Cover loosely with foil, you want to make sure the foil is not touching the tops of the rolls and bake for 25 minutes. Take the foil off and bake an additional 5 minutes to brown the rolls.
While the rolls are baking, prepare the au jus per the package directions with the water.
Serve the rolls with an optional garnish of parsley and au jus on the side for dipping.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
