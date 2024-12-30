Recipe Swap: Refresh your new year with these vibrant winter salads

I hope you had a very meaningful and enjoyable Christmas season. If you are like us, we had quite a bit of fun, party foods, many rich and absolutely delicious. Now that we’re almost into the new year, it is time for fresh, winter salads and lighter foods to set us up for a great new year ahead.

I found so many winter-type salads that sound so good, and although they all sound similar, they are different. The dressings are interesting, and the fresh ingredients vary somewhat, so give these winter salads a try to kick off your new year.

Happy New Year!

Apple Walnut Salad

This healthy apple walnut salad is a delicious blend of apples, nuts, carrots, and mixed greens topped with a homemade honey Dijon dressing.

• 5 ounces spring mixed greens

• 5 ounces carrots

• 1 large apple, should be a sweet red apple

• 1-ounce walnuts

• 1/2 cup honey Dijon dressing

Wash and dry the greens, carrots, and apples.

Peel the outer skin off of the carrots and then use a peeler to cut long ribbons from the carrots lengthwise.

Prepare the apple by removing the apple core and then cutting the apple into 1/2-inch pieces.

Place greens, carrot ribbons, apples, and walnuts in a large bowl and drizzle with honey Dijon dressing before tossing.

Serve immediately.

Source: www.homemadeinterest.com

Butternut Squash Salad

This delicious butternut squash salad is filled with pomegranates, goat cheese, greens, and a spiced cumin-date dressing. It's hearty enough to be a meal on its own, but it'd also be a wonderful holiday side dish.

• 1 small butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cubed

• 1/2 to 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

• 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, less if sensitive to spice

• 6 cups loose-packed spring mix greens

• 2 ounces goat cheese, torn into smaller pieces

• 2 Medjool dates, pitted and diced

• 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

• 1/4 cup pistachios, toasted and crushed

Cider Date Dressing (makes extra):

• 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

• 1 Medjool date, pitted

• 1/2 garlic clove

• 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

• 3 to 5 tablespoons water, as needed to blend

• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the butternut squash cubes on the sheet. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss to coat and spread evenly on the baking sheet. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes, or until tender and browned around the edges.

In a small bowl, stir together the cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and cayenne. Set aside.

Make the Cider Date Dressing: In a blender, combine the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, date, garlic, cumin, and 3 tablespoons of water. Add 1 to 2 more tablespoons of water as needed to blend. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Remove the butternut squash from the oven, let cool slightly, and, while warm, toss with the spice mixture.

Assemble the salad with the spring mix greens and half of the roasted squash. Drizzle with 1/3 of the dressing, toss lightly, then add the remaining squash, goat cheese, dates, pomegranates, and pistachios. Drizzle with more dressing as desired. Serve immediately.

Source: www.loveandlemons.com

Winter Salad

The ultimate winter salad recipe! It's filled with winter greens, roasted squash, pomegranate seeds, and a tangy vinaigrette.

• 2 cups cubed butternut squash

• 1/2 medium red onion, cut into thin wedges

• Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 bunch curly kale (4 to 6 leaves), stemmed, leaves torn

• Apple Cider Vinegar Dressing:

• 1/2 small radicchio, thinly sliced

• 6 Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced

• 3/4 cup candied pecans, or toasted pecans

• 1/3 cup pomegranate arils, or dried cranberries

• 1/3 cup shaved Parmesan or pecorino cheese

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place the squash on one side of the baking sheet and the onion wedges on the other. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss to coat and spread evenly on the baking sheet. Roast for 20 to 35 minutes, or until tender and golden brown around the edges. Remove the onions before the squash if needed. Pull apart the onion layers.

Place the kale in a large bowl and drizzle with some of the dressing. Use your hands to massage the leaves until they become soft and wilted and reduce in the bowl by about half.

Add the radicchio, Brussels sprouts, roasted squash, onions, and remaining dressing. Toss well, then top with the pecans, pomegranates, and cheese. Gently toss. Season to taste and serve.

Source: www.loveandlemons.com

Kale Caesar Salad

This kale Caesar salad recipe is an easy, delicious side dish or healthy lunch! The dressing is easy to stir together by hand. Both are creamy, tangy, and delicious.

• 1 bunch curly kale, stemmed

• 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

• Sea salt

• 5 cups chopped romaine lettuce

• Homemade Caesar Dressing

• 1 cup Homemade Croutons

• Shaved Parmesan cheese or vegan Parmesan

• Roasted chickpeas, optional

• 1 avocado, diced, optional

Tear the kale into bite-size pieces and place in a large bowl. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with a pinch of salt. Use your hands to massage the leaves until they wilt.

Add the romaine and toss. Drizzle with half the dressing and toss again.

Transfer to a serving bowl and top with the croutons and Parmesan. Add more dressing, roasted chickpeas, and avocado, if desired, and serve.

Homemade Caesar Salad Dressing

This homemade Caesar salad dressing is rich, creamy, and easy to make! It has a delicious tangy, garlicky flavor. We love it on salads, wraps, and more!

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil