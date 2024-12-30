Recipe Swap: Refresh your new year with these vibrant winter salads

I hope you had a very meaningful and enjoyable Christmas season. If you are like us, we had quite a bit of fun, party foods, many rich and absolutely delicious. Now that we’re almost into the new year, it is time for fresh, winter salads and lighter foods to set us up for a great new year ahead.
I found so many winter-type salads that sound so good, and although they all sound similar, they are different. The dressings are interesting, and the fresh ingredients vary somewhat, so give these winter salads a try to kick off your new year.
Happy New Year!
Apple Walnut Salad
This healthy apple walnut salad is a delicious blend of apples, nuts, carrots, and mixed greens topped with a homemade honey Dijon dressing.
• 5 ounces spring mixed greens
• 5 ounces carrots
• 1 large apple, should be a sweet red apple
• 1-ounce walnuts
• 1/2 cup honey Dijon dressing
Wash and dry the greens, carrots, and apples.
Peel the outer skin off of the carrots and then use a peeler to cut long ribbons from the carrots lengthwise.
Prepare the apple by removing the apple core and then cutting the apple into 1/2-inch pieces.
Place greens, carrot ribbons, apples, and walnuts in a large bowl and drizzle with honey Dijon dressing before tossing.
Serve immediately.
Source: www.homemadeinterest.com
Butternut Squash Salad
This delicious butternut squash salad is filled with pomegranates, goat cheese, greens, and a spiced cumin-date dressing. It's hearty enough to be a meal on its own, but it'd also be a wonderful holiday side dish.
• 1 small butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cubed
• 1/2 to 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
• 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, less if sensitive to spice
• 6 cups loose-packed spring mix greens
• 2 ounces goat cheese, torn into smaller pieces
• 2 Medjool dates, pitted and diced
• 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
• 1/4 cup pistachios, toasted and crushed
Cider Date Dressing (makes extra):
• 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
• 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
• 1 Medjool date, pitted
• 1/2 garlic clove
• 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin
• 3 to 5 tablespoons water, as needed to blend
• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the butternut squash cubes on the sheet. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss to coat and spread evenly on the baking sheet. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes, or until tender and browned around the edges.
In a small bowl, stir together the cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and cayenne. Set aside.
Make the Cider Date Dressing: In a blender, combine the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, date, garlic, cumin, and 3 tablespoons of water. Add 1 to 2 more tablespoons of water as needed to blend. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Remove the butternut squash from the oven, let cool slightly, and, while warm, toss with the spice mixture.
Assemble the salad with the spring mix greens and half of the roasted squash. Drizzle with 1/3 of the dressing, toss lightly, then add the remaining squash, goat cheese, dates, pomegranates, and pistachios. Drizzle with more dressing as desired. Serve immediately.
Source: www.loveandlemons.com
Winter Salad
The ultimate winter salad recipe! It's filled with winter greens, roasted squash, pomegranate seeds, and a tangy vinaigrette.
• 2 cups cubed butternut squash
• 1/2 medium red onion, cut into thin wedges
• Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 1/2 bunch curly kale (4 to 6 leaves), stemmed, leaves torn
• Apple Cider Vinegar Dressing:
• 1/2 small radicchio, thinly sliced
• 6 Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced
• 3/4 cup candied pecans, or toasted pecans
• 1/3 cup pomegranate arils, or dried cranberries
• 1/3 cup shaved Parmesan or pecorino cheese
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Place the squash on one side of the baking sheet and the onion wedges on the other. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss to coat and spread evenly on the baking sheet. Roast for 20 to 35 minutes, or until tender and golden brown around the edges. Remove the onions before the squash if needed. Pull apart the onion layers.
Place the kale in a large bowl and drizzle with some of the dressing. Use your hands to massage the leaves until they become soft and wilted and reduce in the bowl by about half.
Add the radicchio, Brussels sprouts, roasted squash, onions, and remaining dressing. Toss well, then top with the pecans, pomegranates, and cheese. Gently toss. Season to taste and serve.
Source: www.loveandlemons.com
Kale Caesar Salad
This kale Caesar salad recipe is an easy, delicious side dish or healthy lunch! The dressing is easy to stir together by hand. Both are creamy, tangy, and delicious.
• 1 bunch curly kale, stemmed
• 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
• Sea salt
• 5 cups chopped romaine lettuce
• Homemade Caesar Dressing
• 1 cup Homemade Croutons
• Shaved Parmesan cheese or vegan Parmesan
• Roasted chickpeas, optional
• 1 avocado, diced, optional
Tear the kale into bite-size pieces and place in a large bowl. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with a pinch of salt. Use your hands to massage the leaves until they wilt.
Add the romaine and toss. Drizzle with half the dressing and toss again.
Transfer to a serving bowl and top with the croutons and Parmesan. Add more dressing, roasted chickpeas, and avocado, if desired, and serve.
Homemade Caesar Salad Dressing
This homemade Caesar salad dressing is rich, creamy, and easy to make! It has a delicious tangy, garlicky flavor. We love it on salads, wraps, and more!
• 1 cup mayonnaise
• 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
• 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
• 1 garlic clove, grated
• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
• Pinch sea salt
• Freshly ground black pepper
• 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
In a large liquid measuring cup or medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and several grinds of pepper until smooth. Stir in the cheese and season to taste. If the dressing is too thick, stir in water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until it reaches your desired consistency.
The dressing keeps well for about 5 days in an airtight container or jar in the fridge.
Notes: *If you're vegetarian, make sure to use a Parmesan made without animal rennet. I like BelGioioso's vegetarian Parmesan. Yield: about 1 1/2 cups.
Source: www.loveandlemons.com
Winter Salad II
This light and crisp winter salad is full of seasonal fruits and nuts like pears, cranberries and pecans and topped with a homemade vinaigrette.
• 10 ounces mixed greens
• 3 pears, chopped
• 2 cups pecan halves
• 1 cup dried cranberries
• 1/2 cup blue cheese, crumbled
Vinaigrette
• 6 tablespoons White Wine Vinegar, Champagne vinegar is delicious if you can find it.
• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
• 1/2 cup olive oil
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon sugar, this is optional
In a large bowl add greens, pears, dried cranberries, and pecans.
In a small bowl whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients. Pour vinaigrette over salad and toss.
Top with crumbled blue cheese. Serve immediately.
Source: www.homemadeinterest.com
Winter Salad III
This simple winter salad combines spring mix, roasted butternut squash, pomegranate, pecans, apple and feta cheese all tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette.
Salad:
• 4-5 ounces spring mix or mixed greens
• 1/3 cup candied pecans, or toasted pecans
• 1/2 large, chopped apple, I used honey crisp
• 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
• 1/2 cup pomegranate arils
Roasted Butternut Squash:
• 3 cups peeled and cubed butternut squash
• 1 Tablespoon avocado oil or olive oil
• 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
• Pinch of pepper
• White Balsamic Vinaigrette:
• 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
• 1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar
• 1/2 tablespoon honey or maple syrup, plus more to taste
• 1 clove fresh garlic, minced or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
• 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Toss butternut squash with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast for 20-30 minutes, until tender. Remove from the oven and let cool.
Whisk together all dressing ingredients in a glass bowl or jar until combined. Another option is to add all ingredients into a mason jar and shake to combine.
Add greens to a large salad bowl and top with roasted butternut squash, apple chunks, pecans, pomegranate arils and feta cheese.
Drizzle on dressing and toss to combine. Alternatively, you can plate the salad and drizzle each serving with dressing before serving. Enjoy!
Notes Nut-free: If you’re nut-free, then swap the pecans with roasted pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds instead.
Storage: Once assembled, this salad is best enjoyed right away, but leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for 2-3 days. If you’re planning for leftovers, dress individual servings and store extra dressing separately to keep the salad fresh.
Source: hwww.eatingbirdfood.com
Christmas Salad with Honey Mustard Dressing
This Christmas Salad with Honey Mustard Dressing is my go-to “house” salad. I make it on repeat all winter long, but especially over the holidays. Mixed greens, avocado, juicy pomegranates, sweet and spicy maple-roasted walnuts, and plenty of crumbled cheese. All tossed together with a delicious honey mustard dressing. It’s simple to put together, healthy, and pairs perfectly with just about any meal. You’ll never tire of this beautiful winter salad.
• 1 1/2 cups raw walnuts
• 1/2 cup shelled pumpkin seeds
• 1/3 cup honey or maple
• 1/4 teaspoon chipotle chili powder
• 6 cups mixed greens
• 2 cups Frisée greens
• 1-2 apples or pears, chopped
• 2 avocados, sliced
• 2 cups pomegranate arils
• 1 cup crumbled blue cheese, feta, or goat cheese
Dressing:
• 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
• 1/4 cup balsamic or apple cider vinegar
• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
• 2 tablespoons honey
• 1 tablespoon fig preserves
• 2 teaspoons orange zest plus 2 tablespoons orange juice
• Kosher salt and black pepper
• Chili flakes
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the walnuts and pumpkin seeds with the honey/maple syrup, chili powder, and salt. Bake for 15 minutes, stirring once throughout cooking, until the walnuts are toasted. Remove from the oven and spread the walnuts in one layer. Sprinkle with flaky salt.
Add the greens to a large salad bowl. Add the apple, avocados, and pomegranate. Sprinkle on the cheese and nuts. Gently toss the salad.
To make the dressing. Combine all ingredients in a glass jar and shake to combine. Just before serving, drizzle the dressing over the salad and gently toss.
Source: www.halfbakedharvest.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.
