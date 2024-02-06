With Valentine’s Day on Friday, I am reminded that it is time to plant lettuce seeds for an early crop of tender, new leaf lettuce, perfect for making wilted lettuce. I can hardly wait.
Until that time, we must make do with the bounty of fresh vegetables we have available to us through local markets. It may not be quite like fresh from the garden, but that time is coming soon.
Today, I will share a few recipes with you that you can enjoy while we wait for spring lettuce and other garden vegetables.
Wilted Lettuce
• 6 slices bacon
• 1/4 cup sliced green onions
• 1/2 cup vinegar, I like apple cider
• 4 teaspoons sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• Pepper, to taste
• Fresh lettuce, washed and cleaned
Cook bacon until crisp, drain and crumble. Reserve drippings. If you don’t want the green onion raw, add the green onion to the bacon drippings and cook until jest tender. Add vinegar and 1/4 cup water, sugar, salt, pepper and bacon. Cook until sugar is dissolved. Cool just slightly.
While dressing is still warm, place fresh washed lettuce in a bowl, pour dressing over and toss.
Optional additions are hard boiled eggs and radishes, thinly sliced.
Source: This recipe has been with me for more years than I can remember. I don’t even use a recipe anymore; I just make it from memory.
Chopped Winter Salad with Lemon Dressing
Brighten your day with this easy, delicious, seasonal Chopped Winter Salad with Lemon Dressing, which is healthy, vegan, and gluten-free.
Lemon Dressing:
• 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
• 1 medium lemon, juiced (2 tablespoons juice)
• 1 tablespoon of whole grain mustard
• Pinch black pepper
• Pinch salt
Winter Salad:
• 1/2 medium head (about 8 ounces) red cabbage, thinly sliced
• 3 ribs celery, thinly sliced
• 1 medium fennel bulb, thinly sliced
• 1 medium pear, with peel, cored, chopped
• 1 medium apple, with peel, cored, chopped
• 2 mandarin oranges, peeled, chopped
Garnish:
• 1/3 cup coarsely chopped hazelnuts
• Freshly ground black pepper (optional)
• Sea salt (optional)
Prepare lemon dressing by whisking together olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, black pepper, and salt in a small dish. Set aside.
Place red cabbage, celery, fennel, pear, apple, and oranges in a large salad bowl and gently toss together. Drizzle vinaigrette over the salad ingredients and gently toss to distribute dressing.
Sprinkle with hazelnuts.
May garnish with additional black pepper and sea salt, if desired.
Serve immediately. Makes 12 servings (about 1 cup each). May store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Source: www.sharonpalmer.com
Iceberg Lettuce Wedges with Ranch Dressing
One of my favorite salads to serve when I'm entertaining because it looks impressive and it takes all of five seconds to chop!
Ranch Dressing:
• 1/2 cup buttermilk
• 1/4 cup sour cream
• 1/4 cup whole egg mayonnaise (if using normal, omit the lemon juice)
• 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1 1/2 teaspoons dried dill
• 2 tablespoons fresh chives , finely chopped
• 1/2 teaspoon table salt
• Black pepper
To Serve:
• 1 iceberg lettuce , cut into 6 - 8 wedges
• Chives , finely chopped (optional)
Combine the Ranch Dressing ingredients in a bowl and whisk until smooth. Transfer to a jug and refrigerate until required.
To serve, place the iceberg wedges onto a plate with the dressing on the side.
Source: www.recipetineats.com
Warm Winter Salad with Maple Dijon Dressing
Healthy and simple, this warm winter salad is the perfect way to stay warm during colder months! With hearty roasted vegetables, toasted pecans, cranberries and a maple Dijon dressing over crisp greens this is the best way to eat more veggies.
• 1 butternut squash, peeled and cubed
• 16 ounces Brussels sprouts, halved
• 2 medium beets, peeled and cubed
• 1 red onion, sliced
• 2 tablespoons of olive oil
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
• 16 ounces power greens or spring mix
• 1/2 cup pecans, toasted
• 1/4 cup dried cranberries
• Fresh parsley, optional
Dressing:
• 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
• 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
• 1 tablespoon maple syrup
• 1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
• Salt and pepper
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or use a Silpat mat.
Place the butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, beets and onion on the empty baking sheet in rows. Drizzle the veggies with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
Toss the veggies to combine, keeping them in separate rows. Be careful not to combine them as the beets will ‘bleed’ onto the other veggies.
Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until the veggies are tender.
Meanwhile, make the dressing in a salad jar by combining the apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, olive oil, salt and pepper. Cover with lid and shake, until the ingredients are combined.
When veggies are finished, remove them from the oven and allow them to cool down to room temperature.
To serve, create a bed of lettuce in a bowl, top with roasted veggies, sprinkle fresh parsley, dried cranberries, and pecans over the top. Drizzle with dressing and enjoy.
Source: www.theendlessappetite.com
Winter Pomegranate Salad with Maple Candied Walnuts
A perfect go-to "house" salad. Pairs perfectly with any meal ... make it on repeat all winter long!
• 2 cups raw walnuts
• 1/3 cup pure maple syrup
• 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1 pinch crushed red pepper
• Flaky sea salt
• 6 cups mixed greens, I use baby kale and spinach
• 2 cups arugula
• 2 cups POM POMS Fresh Pomegranate Arils
• 1 blood or cara cara orange, sliced (optional)
• 1/2 cup dried cranberries
• 1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese
Balsamic Fig Dressing:
• 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
• 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
• 1 tablespoon fig preserves
• Kosher salt and black pepper
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the walnuts with the maple syrup, cinnamon, crushed red pepper, and salt. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring twice throughout cooking, until the walnuts are toasted. Remove from the oven and spread the walnuts in one layer. Sprinkle with flaky salt.
Add the greens to a large salad bowl. Add the POM POMS, oranges (if using), cranberries, goat cheese, and walnuts. Gently toss the salad.
To make the dressing. Combine all ingredients in a glass jar and shake to combine. Just before serving, drizzle the dressing over the salad and gently toss.
Source: www.halfbakedharvest.com
Winter Chopped Salad
Experience the vibrant flavors of winter with this delicious chopped salad. Made with fresh lettuce, chicken, apples, pomegranate seeds, and more!
Dressing:
• 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
• 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
• 1/2 teaspoon honey
• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Salad:
• 6 cups romaine lettuce, chopped
• 2 cups rotisserie chicken, shredded, diced
• 1 medium Honeycrisp apple, diced
• 1/2 cup red onion, diced
• 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
• 1/2 cup dried cranberries
• 1/2 cup candied pecans, roughly chopped (use store-bought or homemade)
• 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled
In a small bowl or jar, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, garlic powder, kosher salt and black pepper. Set aside to allow the flavors to develop.
To a large bowl, add romaine lettuce, chicken, apple, red onion, pomegranate seeds, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and feta cheese. Toss to combine.
Just before serving, drizzle the dressing over the salad. Toss gently to coat all the ingredients evenly.
Source: www.iamhomesteader.com
Flavorful and Flexible Chopped Winter Salad
A simple recipe to make the most of whatever vegetables you have in the fridge. Toss with a simple dressing along with any toasted nuts. It's bright and crunchy, a welcome counterpoint to typical heavy winter dishes.
• 3 cups diced crunchy raw winter vegetables in any combo (pick at least 3 types, such as carrots, fennel, celery, radishes, jicama, daikon, kohlrabi)
• 3 cups shredded crunchy lettuce/cabbage (such as little gems, romaine hearts, or any variety of cabbage)
• 2 crisp apples, diced, such as Pink Lady, Honey Crisp, or Granny Smith
• 1/2 cup roasted nuts, chopped, such as almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, or walnuts
• 1/2 cup diced flavorful hard cheese, such as Parmesan, Pecorino, aged Cheddar, aged Gruyere (leave out for vegan version)
• 2 tablespoons minced chives or 3 sliced scallions
• 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
• 2 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
• 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt (I used Diamond Crystal brand)
• Freshly ground black pepper
Put the vegetables, lettuce/cabbage, apples, nuts, cheese and chives in a large bowl and toss well.
In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, mustard, olive oil, salt and several generous grinds of black pepper.
Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss again. Serve immediately.
Store any leftover in a covered container in the fridge where it will still be tasty the next day.
Makes four to five servings.
Source: www.momskitchenhandbook.com
Winter Italian Chopped Salad
• 3 tablespoons fresh orange juice
• 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
• 1 large garlic clove, finely grated
• 1 tablespoon chopped oregano
• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
• 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
• 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
• 1/2 pounds marinated artichoke hearts from a 12-ounce jar (about 1 1/2 cups), drained
• 4 ounces mini pepperoni rounds
• 2 (15.5-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained, rinsed, dried
• 1/2 head of iceberg lettuce, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 8 cups)
• 1/2 head of radicchio, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 3 cups)
• 4 celery ribs, thinly sliced
• 2 navel oranges, peel and pith removed, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
• 1/2-pound provolone cheese, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
• 1 cup pitted black olives, thinly sliced
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Whisk orange juice, vinegar, garlic, oregano, mustard, 1/4 cup oil and 3/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl.
Toss artichokes, pepperoni, chickpeas and 2 tablespoons oil on a rimmed baking sheet; season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Roast, tossing halfway through, until chickpeas are deep golden brown, and pepperoni is crisp, 18 to 20 minutes.
Add iceberg lettuce, radicchio, celery, oranges, cheese and olives to bowl with dressing and toss to combine. Add chickpea mixture to salad and toss again to combine. Drizzle with more oil.
Source: www.epicurious.com
Winter Chopped Salad with White Balsamic Dressing
Winter Chopped Salad with roasted sweet potato, apples, and a delicious white balsamic dressing. Serve this hearty, nutrient-rich salad as an entree, or to compliment your protein of choice.
• 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
• 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
• 6 cups chopped romaine lettuce
• 1 small head of radicchio finely chopped
• 6 ounces Brussels sprouts, finely chopped or shaved on a mandolin
• 1 apple, cored and finely chopped (like Honey Crisp)
• 1 15-ounce can navy beans, rinsed and drained (sub chickpeas)
• 1/2 pecan halves, roughly chopped
• 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
• Optional: pomegranate arils
White Balsamic Dressing:
• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh shallots
• 3 tablespoons. white balsamic vinegar
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
• 1/2 teaspoon each salt and black pepper
• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss sweet potatoes in oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt; spread in an even layer on a baking sheet. Bake until tender and browned, tossing halfway through, for about 35 minutes. Set aside to slightly cool.
Meanwhile, prepare dressing by combining shallots, vinegar, honey, Dijon, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Stir with a whisk and let sit for 10 minutes. Gradually stream in olive oil, stirring continuously with a whisk, until combined.
Combine romaine, radicchio, Brussels, apple, beans, and sweet potatoes in a large bowl; toss with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add dressing and toss to combine. Arrange on a serving platter, and top with pecans, cheese and pomegranate arils. Serve immediately.
Source: www.dishingouthealth.com
I hope you have a great rest of your week, and until next time, happy cooking.
