With Valentine’s Day on Friday, I am reminded that it is time to plant lettuce seeds for an early crop of tender, new leaf lettuce, perfect for making wilted lettuce. I can hardly wait.

Until that time, we must make do with the bounty of fresh vegetables we have available to us through local markets. It may not be quite like fresh from the garden, but that time is coming soon.

Today, I will share a few recipes with you that you can enjoy while we wait for spring lettuce and other garden vegetables.

Wilted Lettuce

• 6 slices bacon

• 1/4 cup sliced green onions

• 1/2 cup vinegar, I like apple cider

• 4 teaspoons sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• Pepper, to taste

• Fresh lettuce, washed and cleaned

Cook bacon until crisp, drain and crumble. Reserve drippings. If you don’t want the green onion raw, add the green onion to the bacon drippings and cook until jest tender. Add vinegar and 1/4 cup water, sugar, salt, pepper and bacon. Cook until sugar is dissolved. Cool just slightly.

While dressing is still warm, place fresh washed lettuce in a bowl, pour dressing over and toss.

Optional additions are hard boiled eggs and radishes, thinly sliced.

Source: This recipe has been with me for more years than I can remember. I don’t even use a recipe anymore; I just make it from memory.

Chopped Winter Salad with Lemon Dressing

Brighten your day with this easy, delicious, seasonal Chopped Winter Salad with Lemon Dressing, which is healthy, vegan, and gluten-free.

Lemon Dressing:

• 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

• 1 medium lemon, juiced (2 tablespoons juice)

• 1 tablespoon of whole grain mustard

• Pinch black pepper

• Pinch salt

Winter Salad:

• 1/2 medium head (about 8 ounces) red cabbage, thinly sliced

• 3 ribs celery, thinly sliced

• 1 medium fennel bulb, thinly sliced

• 1 medium pear, with peel, cored, chopped

• 1 medium apple, with peel, cored, chopped

• 2 mandarin oranges, peeled, chopped

Garnish:

• 1/3 cup coarsely chopped hazelnuts

• Freshly ground black pepper (optional)

• Sea salt (optional)

Prepare lemon dressing by whisking together olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, black pepper, and salt in a small dish. Set aside.

Place red cabbage, celery, fennel, pear, apple, and oranges in a large salad bowl and gently toss together. Drizzle vinaigrette over the salad ingredients and gently toss to distribute dressing.

Sprinkle with hazelnuts.

May garnish with additional black pepper and sea salt, if desired.

Serve immediately. Makes 12 servings (about 1 cup each). May store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Source: www.sharonpalmer.com

Iceberg Lettuce Wedges with Ranch Dressing

One of my favorite salads to serve when I'm entertaining because it looks impressive and it takes all of five seconds to chop!

Ranch Dressing:

• 1/2 cup buttermilk

• 1/4 cup sour cream

• 1/4 cup whole egg mayonnaise (if using normal, omit the lemon juice)

• 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 1/2 teaspoons dried dill

• 2 tablespoons fresh chives , finely chopped

• 1/2 teaspoon table salt

• Black pepper

To Serve:

• 1 iceberg lettuce , cut into 6 - 8 wedges

• Chives , finely chopped (optional)

Combine the Ranch Dressing ingredients in a bowl and whisk until smooth. Transfer to a jug and refrigerate until required.

To serve, place the iceberg wedges onto a plate with the dressing on the side.

Source: www.recipetineats.com

Warm Winter Salad with Maple Dijon Dressing

Healthy and simple, this warm winter salad is the perfect way to stay warm during colder months! With hearty roasted vegetables, toasted pecans, cranberries and a maple Dijon dressing over crisp greens this is the best way to eat more veggies.

• 1 butternut squash, peeled and cubed

• 16 ounces Brussels sprouts, halved

• 2 medium beets, peeled and cubed

• 1 red onion, sliced

• 2 tablespoons of olive oil

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 16 ounces power greens or spring mix

• 1/2 cup pecans, toasted

• 1/4 cup dried cranberries

• Fresh parsley, optional

Dressing:

• 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

• 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

• 1 tablespoon maple syrup

• 1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

• Salt and pepper

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or use a Silpat mat.

Place the butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, beets and onion on the empty baking sheet in rows. Drizzle the veggies with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Toss the veggies to combine, keeping them in separate rows. Be careful not to combine them as the beets will ‘bleed’ onto the other veggies.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until the veggies are tender.

Meanwhile, make the dressing in a salad jar by combining the apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, olive oil, salt and pepper. Cover with lid and shake, until the ingredients are combined.

When veggies are finished, remove them from the oven and allow them to cool down to room temperature.

To serve, create a bed of lettuce in a bowl, top with roasted veggies, sprinkle fresh parsley, dried cranberries, and pecans over the top. Drizzle with dressing and enjoy.

Source: www.theendlessappetite.com

Winter Pomegranate Salad with Maple Candied Walnuts

A perfect go-to "house" salad. Pairs perfectly with any meal ... make it on repeat all winter long!

• 2 cups raw walnuts

• 1/3 cup pure maple syrup

• 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1 pinch crushed red pepper

• Flaky sea salt

• 6 cups mixed greens, I use baby kale and spinach

• 2 cups arugula

• 2 cups POM POMS Fresh Pomegranate Arils

• 1 blood or cara cara orange, sliced (optional)

• 1/2 cup dried cranberries

• 1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese