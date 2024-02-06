As the biggest professional football game of the season approaches in a couple of weeks, some of you may already be planning what snacks and treats you will serve on that day.
We usually enjoy a variety of appetizers and snacks, rather than a full meal, but everyone has their own traditions. I don’t watch much football, so I’m usually in the kitchen enjoying the fellowship that happens in the kitchen.
Today I have selected a few recipes for appetizers that you may enjoy, as well as a couple of soup recipes in case you would rather serve one dish and maybe a dessert. I did include a chocolate chip blondie recipe I think you will enjoy all year long.
Chili-Lime Chicken Wings
• 2 1/2 pounds whole chicken wings
• 1 cup maple syrup
• 2/3 cup chili sauce
• 2 tablespoons lime juice
• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 2 teaspoons salt
• 2 teaspoons paprika
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
• Oil for deep-fat frying
Optional: Thinly sliced green onions and lime wedges
Cut wings into three sections; discard wing tip sections. In a large saucepan, combine syrup, chili sauce, lime juice and mustard. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced to about 1 cup.
Meanwhile, in a large shallow dish, combine flour, salt, paprika and pepper. Add wings, a few at a time, and toss to coat.
In an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 375 degrees. Fry wings, a few at a time, six to eight minutes or until no longer pink, turning once. Drain on paper towels. Transfer wings to a large bowl; add sauce mixture and toss to coat. Serve immediately, with sliced green onions and lime wedges if desired.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com
Appetizer Tortilla Pinwheels
• 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
• 1 cup sour cream
• 1 can (4-1/4 ounces) chopped ripe olives
• 1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles, well drained
• 1/2 cup chopped green onions
• Garlic powder to taste
• Seasoned salt to taste
• 5 flour tortillas (10 inches), warmed
• Salsa, optional
Beat cream cheese, cheese and sour cream until blended. Stir in olives, green chiles, green onions and seasonings.
Spread over tortillas; roll up tightly. Wrap each in plastic wrap, twisting ends to seal; refrigerate several hours.
Unwrap. Cut into 1/2- to-3/4-inch slices, using a serrated knife. If desired, serve with salsa.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com
Air-Fryer Pepper Poppers
• 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
• 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
• 3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
• 6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
• 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
• 1-pound fresh jalapenos, halved lengthwise and seeded
• 1/2 cup dry breadcrumbs
• Optional: Sour cream, French onion dip and ranch salad dressing
Preheat air fryer to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the cheeses, bacon and seasonings; mix well. Spoon 1-1/2 to 2 tablespoons into each pepper half. Roll in breadcrumbs.
Spritz fryer basket with cooking spray. Working in batches if needed, place poppers in a single layer in basket. Cook until cheese is melted and heated through, 15 to 20 minutes. If desired, serve with sour cream, dip or dressing.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com
Aussie Sausage Rolls
• 1 medium onion, finely chopped
• 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives or 2 teaspoons dried chives
• 2 teaspoons minced fresh basil or 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
• 1 teaspoon paprika, divided
• 1 1/4 pounds bulk pork sausage
• 1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed
Any mustard, spicy mustard or flavored mustard, for serving, as desired
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the first six ingredients and 3/4 teaspoon paprika. Add sausage; mix lightly but thoroughly.
On a lightly floured surface, roll each pastry sheet into an 11x10-1/2-inch rectangle. Cut each lengthwise into 3 strips. Spread 1/2 cup sausage mixture lengthwise down the center of each strip. Fold sides over filling, pinching edges to seal. Cut each log into 6 pieces.
Place on a rack in a 15-inch-by-10-inch-by1-inch pan, seam side down. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon paprika. Bake until golden brown and sausage is no longer pink, 20 to 25 minutes.
Serve with any mustard, mustard sauce or flavored mustard, such as cranberry.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com
Sweet 'n Tangy Chicken Wings
• 12 chicken wings (about 3 pounds)
• 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
• Dash pepper
• 1 1/2 cups ketchup
• 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
• 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
• 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
• 1 teaspoon minced garlic
• 1 teaspoon liquid smoke, optional
• Optional: Sliced jalapeno peppers, finely chopped red onion and sesame seeds
Using a sharp knife, cut through the 2 wing joints: discard wingtips. Sprinkle chicken with a dash of salt and pepper. Broil 4 to 6 inches from the heat until golden brown, six to eight minutes on each side. Transfer to a greased 5-quart slow cooker.
Combine the ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, garlic, liquid smoke if desired, and remaining salt; pour over wings. Toss to coat.
Cover and cook on low until chicken is tender, two to three hours. If desired, top with jalapenos, onion and sesame seeds to serve.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com
Slow-Cooker Barbecue Chicken Sliders
Brine:
• 1 1/2 quarts water
• 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
• 2 tablespoons salt
• 1 tablespoon liquid smoke
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
Sandwiches:
• 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts
• 1/3 cup liquid smoke
• 1 1/2 cups hickory smoke-flavored barbecue sauce
• 16 slider buns or dinner rolls, split and warmed
• Deli coleslaw, optional
In a large bowl, mix brine ingredients, stirring to dissolve brown sugar. Reserve 1 cup brine for cooking chicken; cover and refrigerate.
Place chicken in bowl with remaining brine; turn to coat chicken. Cover and refrigerate 18 to 24 hours, turning occasionally.
Remove chicken from brine and transfer to a 3-quart slow cooker; discard brine from bowl. Add reserved 1 cup brine and 1/3 cup liquid smoke to chicken. Cook, covered, on low for four to five hours or until chicken is tender.
Remove chicken; cool slightly. Discard cooking juices. Shred chicken with two forks and return to slow cooker. Stir in barbecue sauce, heat through. Serve on buns, with coleslaw if desired.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com
Spicy Almonds
• 1 tablespoon sugar
• 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
• 1 large egg white, room temperature
• 2 1/2 cups unblanched almonds
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
In a small bowl, combine the first seven ingredients.
In another small bowl, whisk egg white until foamy. Add almonds; toss to coat. Sprinkle with spice mixture; toss to coat.
Spread in a single layer in a greased 15-inch-by-10-inch-by-1-inch baking pan.
Bake for 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Spread on waxed paper to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com
Chocolate Chip Blondies
These chocolate chip blondies are a comforting treat that's ready in just 30 minutes. Meet your new go-to potluck dessert!
• 1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar
• 1/2 cup butter, melted
• 2 large eggs, lightly beaten, room temperature
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
In a large bowl, combine the brown sugar, butter, eggs and vanilla just until blended. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt; add to brown sugar mixture. Stir in chocolate chips.
Spread mixture into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan.
Bake at 350 degrees until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Cut into bars.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com
Mac and Cheese Bites
• 2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni
• 1 cup seasoned breadcrumbs, divided
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
• 1 3/4 cups 2% milk
• 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
• 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
• 3/4 cup biscuit/baking mix
• 2 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cook macaroni according to package directions, drain.
Meanwhile, sprinkle 1/4 cup breadcrumbs into 36 greased mini-muffin cups.
In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour and seasonings until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, one to two minutes. Stir in 1 cup cheddar cheese and Swiss cheese until melted.
Remove from heat; stir in biscuit mix, eggs and 1/2 cup breadcrumbs. Add macaroni; toss to coat.
Spoon about 2 tablespoons macaroni mixture into each prepared mini-muffin cup; sprinkle with remaining cheddar cheese and seasoned breadcrumbs.
Bake until golden brown, eight to 10 minutes. Cool in pans five minutes before serving.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com
Savory Cracker Snack Mix
• 1 1/2 cups potato sticks
• 1 1/2 cups cheddar-flavored snack crackers
• 1 1/2 cups sourdough pretzel nuggets
• 3 tablespoons butter
• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
• 3 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 1/2 teaspoons sesame seeds
• 1 1/2 teaspoons dried minced garlic
• 1 1/2 teaspoons dried minced onion
• 1 1/2 teaspoons poppy seeds
• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine potato sticks, crackers and pretzels. In a small saucepan, melt butter; stir in remaining ingredients. Drizzle over cracker mixture; toss to coat.
Spread in a greased 15-inch-by-10-inch-by-1-inch baking pan. Bake until crisp and lightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes, stirring every four minutes. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com
Cheeseburger Soup
• 1/2-pound ground beef
• 4 tablespoons butter, divided
• 3/4 cup chopped onion
• 3/4 cup shredded carrots
• 3/4 cup diced celery
• 1 teaspoon dried basil
• 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
• 1 3/4 pounds (about 4 cups) cubed peeled potatoes
• 3 cups chicken broth
• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
• 8 to 16 ounces Velveeta, cubed
• 1 1/2 cups whole milk
• 3/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon pepper
• 1/4 cup sour cream
Optional: Onion rings and thinly sliced green onions
In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook and crumble beef until no longer pink, six to eight minutes; drain and remove from pan. In same saucepan, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Saute onion, carrots, celery, basil and parsley until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Add potatoes, broth and ground beef; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender, 10 to 12 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small skillet, melt the remaining 3 tablespoons butter. Add flour; cook and stir until bubbly, three to five minutes. Add to soup; bring to a boil. Cook and stir for two minutes. Reduce heat to low. Stir in cheese, milk, salt and pepper; cook until cheese melts. Remove from heat, blend in sour cream. If desired, serve with onion rings and green onions.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com
Zucchini Pizza Casserole
• 4 cups shredded unpeeled zucchini
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 2 large eggs
• 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
• 2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided
• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
• 1 pound ground beef
• 1/2 cup chopped onion
• 1 can (15 ounces) Italian tomato sauce
• 1 medium green or sweet red pepper, chopped
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place zucchini in colander; sprinkle with salt. Let stand for 10 minutes, then squeeze out moisture.
Combine zucchini with eggs, Parmesan and half the mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Press into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch or 3-quart baking dish. Bake 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink, breaking meat into crumbles, drain. Add tomato sauce, spoon over zucchini mixture. Sprinkle with remaining cheese; add green pepper. Bake until heated through, about 20 minutes longer.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.
