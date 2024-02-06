As the biggest professional football game of the season approaches in a couple of weeks, some of you may already be planning what snacks and treats you will serve on that day.

We usually enjoy a variety of appetizers and snacks, rather than a full meal, but everyone has their own traditions. I don’t watch much football, so I’m usually in the kitchen enjoying the fellowship that happens in the kitchen.

Today I have selected a few recipes for appetizers that you may enjoy, as well as a couple of soup recipes in case you would rather serve one dish and maybe a dessert. I did include a chocolate chip blondie recipe I think you will enjoy all year long.

Chili-Lime Chicken Wings

• 2 1/2 pounds whole chicken wings

• 1 cup maple syrup

• 2/3 cup chili sauce

• 2 tablespoons lime juice

• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 2 teaspoons salt

• 2 teaspoons paprika

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• Oil for deep-fat frying

Optional: Thinly sliced green onions and lime wedges

Cut wings into three sections; discard wing tip sections. In a large saucepan, combine syrup, chili sauce, lime juice and mustard. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced to about 1 cup.

Meanwhile, in a large shallow dish, combine flour, salt, paprika and pepper. Add wings, a few at a time, and toss to coat.

In an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 375 degrees. Fry wings, a few at a time, six to eight minutes or until no longer pink, turning once. Drain on paper towels. Transfer wings to a large bowl; add sauce mixture and toss to coat. Serve immediately, with sliced green onions and lime wedges if desired.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com

Appetizer Tortilla Pinwheels

• 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

• 1 cup sour cream

• 1 can (4-1/4 ounces) chopped ripe olives

• 1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles, well drained

• 1/2 cup chopped green onions

• Garlic powder to taste

• Seasoned salt to taste

• 5 flour tortillas (10 inches), warmed

• Salsa, optional

Beat cream cheese, cheese and sour cream until blended. Stir in olives, green chiles, green onions and seasonings.

Spread over tortillas; roll up tightly. Wrap each in plastic wrap, twisting ends to seal; refrigerate several hours.

Unwrap. Cut into 1/2- to-3/4-inch slices, using a serrated knife. If desired, serve with salsa.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com

Air-Fryer Pepper Poppers

• 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

• 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

• 3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

• 6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/4 teaspoon chili powder

• 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1-pound fresh jalapenos, halved lengthwise and seeded

• 1/2 cup dry breadcrumbs

• Optional: Sour cream, French onion dip and ranch salad dressing

Preheat air fryer to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the cheeses, bacon and seasonings; mix well. Spoon 1-1/2 to 2 tablespoons into each pepper half. Roll in breadcrumbs.

Spritz fryer basket with cooking spray. Working in batches if needed, place poppers in a single layer in basket. Cook until cheese is melted and heated through, 15 to 20 minutes. If desired, serve with sour cream, dip or dressing.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com

Aussie Sausage Rolls

• 1 medium onion, finely chopped

• 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives or 2 teaspoons dried chives

• 2 teaspoons minced fresh basil or 1/2 teaspoon dried basil

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1 teaspoon paprika, divided

• 1 1/4 pounds bulk pork sausage

• 1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed

Any mustard, spicy mustard or flavored mustard, for serving, as desired

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the first six ingredients and 3/4 teaspoon paprika. Add sausage; mix lightly but thoroughly.

On a lightly floured surface, roll each pastry sheet into an 11x10-1/2-inch rectangle. Cut each lengthwise into 3 strips. Spread 1/2 cup sausage mixture lengthwise down the center of each strip. Fold sides over filling, pinching edges to seal. Cut each log into 6 pieces.

Place on a rack in a 15-inch-by-10-inch-by1-inch pan, seam side down. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon paprika. Bake until golden brown and sausage is no longer pink, 20 to 25 minutes.

Serve with any mustard, mustard sauce or flavored mustard, such as cranberry.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com

Sweet 'n Tangy Chicken Wings

• 12 chicken wings (about 3 pounds)

• 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

• Dash pepper

• 1 1/2 cups ketchup

• 1/4 cup packed brown sugar

• 1/4 cup red wine vinegar

• 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• 1 teaspoon minced garlic

• 1 teaspoon liquid smoke, optional

• Optional: Sliced jalapeno peppers, finely chopped red onion and sesame seeds

Using a sharp knife, cut through the 2 wing joints: discard wingtips. Sprinkle chicken with a dash of salt and pepper. Broil 4 to 6 inches from the heat until golden brown, six to eight minutes on each side. Transfer to a greased 5-quart slow cooker.

Combine the ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, garlic, liquid smoke if desired, and remaining salt; pour over wings. Toss to coat.

Cover and cook on low until chicken is tender, two to three hours. If desired, top with jalapenos, onion and sesame seeds to serve.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com

Slow-Cooker Barbecue Chicken Sliders

Brine:

• 1 1/2 quarts water

• 1/4 cup packed brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons salt

• 1 tablespoon liquid smoke

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Sandwiches:

• 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts

• 1/3 cup liquid smoke

• 1 1/2 cups hickory smoke-flavored barbecue sauce

• 16 slider buns or dinner rolls, split and warmed

• Deli coleslaw, optional

In a large bowl, mix brine ingredients, stirring to dissolve brown sugar. Reserve 1 cup brine for cooking chicken; cover and refrigerate.

Place chicken in bowl with remaining brine; turn to coat chicken. Cover and refrigerate 18 to 24 hours, turning occasionally.

Remove chicken from brine and transfer to a 3-quart slow cooker; discard brine from bowl. Add reserved 1 cup brine and 1/3 cup liquid smoke to chicken. Cook, covered, on low for four to five hours or until chicken is tender.

Remove chicken; cool slightly. Discard cooking juices. Shred chicken with two forks and return to slow cooker. Stir in barbecue sauce, heat through. Serve on buns, with coleslaw if desired.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com

Spicy Almonds