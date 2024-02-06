Through the holiday season I have been introduced to a few new-to-me recipes that I immediately knew I wanted to mark as “keepers”.
The cookie recipes will be in my files and I will make them for years to come. The beverage was so light, fresh and satisfying but you really don’t need a recipe, just use what you have and enjoy.
I hope you are having a meaningful and enjoyable Christmas season that will continue well into the new year.
Enjoy!
Woodford Cookie or Woodford Chocolate Oatmeal Cookie
This is the perfect cookie to enjoy with your favorite hot morning beverage. There is no bourbon in this recipe but be sure to read the notes at the end as they are very interesting.
• 2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1/3 cup cocoa powder
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
• 1 cup unsalted butter at room temperature
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 cup brown sugar, lightly packed
• 2 large eggs
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
• 1 cup coarsely chopped bittersweet chocolate or bittersweet baking chips
• 1 cup toasted chopped pecans
• 1 cup dried cranberries
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
Whisk together flour, cocoa, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large bowl. Set aside.
With an electric mixer, beat butter and sugars together until well blended. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until thoroughly mixed. Add oats and chocolate and mix again. Add flour mixture, mixing well. Fold in nuts and dried cranberries.
Drop 1 1/2-ounce scoops (about 2 tablespoons) of dough onto parchment-lined baking sheets 1 1/2 inches apart. Chill 15 minutes. Bake until toasted on the edges, but still moist in the center — about 15 minutes.
Transfer to racks to cool. The cookies will flatten out and will be moist and chewy on the inside and crisp on the outside.
Makes about 48 3-inch cookies.
Note: Created by Sara Gibbs, this cookie was served at the Woodford Reserve Distillery Visitor's Center. When experiencing bourbon, tasters often reference a flavor wheel to describe the array of scents and tastes you'll find in your glass. In the cookie, the Woodford Reserve flavor wheel for their Distiller's Select is represented by:
Toasted nuts providing the earthy wood notes
Rolled oats to provide a malty, biscuit-like flavors
Vanilla and chocolate offer sweet aromatics
Ground cinnamon and cocoa provide complexity and spice
Cranberries provide a fruity, floral finish
Recipe courtesy of Just a Few Miles South by Ouita Michael, Sara Gibbs, and Genie Graf. Source: https://www.josephbourbon.com
Cinnamon Crackle Cookies
These crispy, crackle cookies are pure holiday coziness! The combination of the citrus zest paired with the warm cinnamon spices pair beautifully with a cup of tea!
• 1 cup butter, room temperature
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 1/2 cup light brown sugar
• 1 egg
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
• Zest of one orange (about 1 tablespoon or more)
• Zest of one lemon (about 1 teaspoon or more)
• 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
• 2 teaspoons baking soda
• 2 teaspoons cream of tartar
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• For rolling: 1/4 cup granulated sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
In the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment mix the butter granulated sugar and brown sugar together for 3 minutes until light and fluffy. Add in the egg, vanilla extract, almond extract, orange zest, lemon zest, cinnamon, baking soda, cream of tartar, and salt. Mix for 1 minute until combined, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary.
Turn the mixer to low and add in the flour, mixing until just combined.
Using a small (1-tablespoon) cookie scoop, portion the dough out and roll it into balls. Roll the balls in the extra granulated sugar and place on the prepared baking sheet 2- inches apart.
Bake for 11 to 13 minutes until the edges are lightly golden and the tops are crackled. Do not overbake! (Start at about 9 or 10 minutes and go from there). Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 2 to 3 minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Notes: Store airtight for up to 3 days at room temperature.
These are crispy cookies, but try not to over-bake them, as they can become hard once they’ve cooled.
Source: https://cookiesandcups.com
Non-Alcoholic Christmas Sangria
A refreshing and festive drink packed with vibrant fruits and flavors — perfect for everyone at your holiday gatherings!
• 3 cups sparkling apple cider
• 1 cup orange juice
• 1/4 cup lemon juice
• 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
• 1 orange, sliced into thin rounds
• 1 lemon, sliced into thin rounds
• 1 lime, sliced into thin rounds
• 1 apple, cored and cut into thin wedges
• 1 cup grapes, halved
• Fresh mint leaves for garnish
Mix the Base: In a large pitcher, combine the sparkling apple cider, orange juice, and lemon juice. Stir well to mix the flavors.
Add the Fruits: Add the pomegranate seeds, orange slices, lemon slices, lime slices, apple wedges, and halved grapes to the pitcher. Stir gently to distribute the fruits evenly.
Chill: Refrigerate the sangria for at least 2 hours to let the flavors meld together.
Serve: Pour the chilled sangria over ice, ensuring to include a mix of the colorful fruits and pomegranate seeds in each glass.
Garnish: Add a fresh mint leaf to each glass for an aromatic, festive touch.
Chill Time: 2 hours. Servings: About 6 glasses
Note: Customize the Fruits: Add cranberries, pears, or even fresh pineapple for additional holiday flair.
Make it Sweeter: Stir in a tablespoon of honey or a splash of simple syrup for extra sweetness.
Garnish Variations: Add a cinnamon stick or star anise to each glass for a warm, spiced touch.
Source: The source of this recipe is unknown. It was shared by a friend who was not sure where she got the recipe.
Gems
These little pies of deliciousness are filled with a combination of honey, coconut, chopped nuts and raisins or dried cranberries. These are made quite similar to pecan tassies but the filling is a little different.
For the dough:
• 1 cup butter
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1 egg
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 2 cups flour
For the filling:
• 3 eggs
• 1 cup packed brown sugar
• 2 tablespoons sugar
• 1/2 cup honey
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 1 cup coconut
• 1 cup chopped nuts
• 1/2 cup raisins (or dried cranberries)
Combine dough ingredients together. Wap and chill for at least 1 hour. Press a small amount of dough into a greased small muffin tin (not mini size, just a regular or small pan), on the bottoms and up the sides of each well. This is easier with wet fingers.
Combine the eggs, brown sugar, sugar, egg and vanilla filling ingredients together and mix well. Stir in the coconut, chopped nuts and raisins.
Fill each well 1/2 full with the filling. Bake at 300 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until crust is light brown. Turn out onto a cooling rack to cool.
Source: This recipe was also given to me by an acquaintance and she doesn’t know where her mother got the recipe many years ago.
Cheesy Thumbprint “Cookie” Appetizer with Hot Pepper Jelly
Beautiful and delicious, these savory but sweet little thumbprint appetizer "cookies" are easy to make and are sure to be a huge hit at your next party!
• 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 6 tablespoons chilled butter, chopped
• 1/2 cup hot pepper jelly, such as raspberry or peach
Gather all ingredients. Blend Cheddar cheese, flour, and butter in a food processor until dough is a coarse-meal texture and forms into a ball.
Wrap dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Shape dough into 1 1/2-inch balls and place 1-inch apart on a baking sheet.
Bake in the preheated oven for 5 minutes. Remove from the oven; press thumb into top of each ball, creating an indentation.
Spoon about 1 teaspoon pepper jelly into indentation. Bake until edges are golden brown, about 5 minutes.
Source: https://www.allrecipes.com
No Bake Cranberry Pecan Praline Cookies
Pecans and cranberries are such a delightful combination, and these no-bake praline cookies are incredibly delicious. They’re a perfect addition to your holiday baking, combining rich, buttery flavors with the tangy sweetness of cranberries and the crunch of pecans.
• 2 cups pecans, chopped
• 2 cups Craisins (or other brand of dried cranberries)
• 1/2 cup butter (1 stick), unsalted
• 2 1/2 cups sugar
• 1/2 cup evaporated milk
• 1/2 cup corn syrup (light or dark)
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Prepare the Pecan and Cranberry Mixture: In a medium mixing bowl, combine chopped pecans and Craisins (or your choice of dried cranberries). Set aside.
Cook the Sugar Mixture: In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add sugar, evaporated milk, and corn syrup to the saucepan, stirring occasionally.
Bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, allow it to boil for exactly three minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent burning.
Combine the Ingredients: After boiling, remove the mixture from heat. Stir in the vanilla extract and then add the pecan and cranberry mixture.
Stir vigorously for exactly four minutes to ensure everything is evenly combined.
Form the Cookies: Drop spoonfuls of the mixture onto wax paper or parchment paper, forming individual cookies.
Let Set: Allow the cookies to cool and set for 30 minutes to 1 hour before serving.
Source: https://recipes.toobo.online
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking!
