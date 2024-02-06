Through the holiday season I have been introduced to a few new-to-me recipes that I immediately knew I wanted to mark as “keepers”.

The cookie recipes will be in my files and I will make them for years to come. The beverage was so light, fresh and satisfying but you really don’t need a recipe, just use what you have and enjoy.

I hope you are having a meaningful and enjoyable Christmas season that will continue well into the new year.

Enjoy!

Woodford Cookie or Woodford Chocolate Oatmeal Cookie

This is the perfect cookie to enjoy with your favorite hot morning beverage. There is no bourbon in this recipe but be sure to read the notes at the end as they are very interesting.

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1/3 cup cocoa powder

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

• 1 cup unsalted butter at room temperature

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 cup brown sugar, lightly packed

• 2 large eggs

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

• 1 cup coarsely chopped bittersweet chocolate or bittersweet baking chips

• 1 cup toasted chopped pecans

• 1 cup dried cranberries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Whisk together flour, cocoa, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large bowl. Set aside.

With an electric mixer, beat butter and sugars together until well blended. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until thoroughly mixed. Add oats and chocolate and mix again. Add flour mixture, mixing well. Fold in nuts and dried cranberries.

Drop 1 1/2-ounce scoops (about 2 tablespoons) of dough onto parchment-lined baking sheets 1 1/2 inches apart. Chill 15 minutes. Bake until toasted on the edges, but still moist in the center — about 15 minutes.

Transfer to racks to cool. The cookies will flatten out and will be moist and chewy on the inside and crisp on the outside.

Makes about 48 3-inch cookies.

Note: Created by Sara Gibbs, this cookie was served at the Woodford Reserve Distillery Visitor's Center. When experiencing bourbon, tasters often reference a flavor wheel to describe the array of scents and tastes you'll find in your glass. In the cookie, the Woodford Reserve flavor wheel for their Distiller's Select is represented by:

Toasted nuts providing the earthy wood notes

Rolled oats to provide a malty, biscuit-like flavors

Vanilla and chocolate offer sweet aromatics

Ground cinnamon and cocoa provide complexity and spice

Cranberries provide a fruity, floral finish

Recipe courtesy of Just a Few Miles South by Ouita Michael, Sara Gibbs, and Genie Graf. Source: https://www.josephbourbon.com

Cinnamon Crackle Cookies

These crispy, crackle cookies are pure holiday coziness! The combination of the citrus zest paired with the warm cinnamon spices pair beautifully with a cup of tea!

• 1 cup butter, room temperature

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 1/2 cup light brown sugar

• 1 egg

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/2 teaspoon almond extract

• Zest of one orange (about 1 tablespoon or more)

• Zest of one lemon (about 1 teaspoon or more)

• 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

• 2 teaspoons baking soda

• 2 teaspoons cream of tartar

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

• For rolling: 1/4 cup granulated sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

In the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment mix the butter granulated sugar and brown sugar together for 3 minutes until light and fluffy. Add in the egg, vanilla extract, almond extract, orange zest, lemon zest, cinnamon, baking soda, cream of tartar, and salt. Mix for 1 minute until combined, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary.

Turn the mixer to low and add in the flour, mixing until just combined.

Using a small (1-tablespoon) cookie scoop, portion the dough out and roll it into balls. Roll the balls in the extra granulated sugar and place on the prepared baking sheet 2- inches apart.

Bake for 11 to 13 minutes until the edges are lightly golden and the tops are crackled. Do not overbake! (Start at about 9 or 10 minutes and go from there). Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 2 to 3 minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Notes: Store airtight for up to 3 days at room temperature.

These are crispy cookies, but try not to over-bake them, as they can become hard once they’ve cooled.

Source: https://cookiesandcups.com

Non-Alcoholic Christmas Sangria

A refreshing and festive drink packed with vibrant fruits and flavors — perfect for everyone at your holiday gatherings!

• 3 cups sparkling apple cider

• 1 cup orange juice

• 1/4 cup lemon juice

• 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds

• 1 orange, sliced into thin rounds

• 1 lemon, sliced into thin rounds

• 1 lime, sliced into thin rounds