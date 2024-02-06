School is back in full swing for this new semester and maybe your family is happy to be back into a routine that works for you.

Breakfast is very important to send your kiddos off to school with a full tummy, but time is also a precious commodity. Making a casserole the night before is a big help to speed things along, then there might also be plenty of leftovers for the next day or two.

Today I have pulled together a few breakfast casseroles that are sure to please almost any member of your family. Enjoy!

Sausage and Cream Cheese Crescent Breakfast Casserole

Sausage and Cream Cheese Crescent Breakfast Casserole is made of crescent rolls stuffed with sausage and cream cheese then topped with an egg mixture and bake. All of my favorites in on dish! You can make this in advance and bake the next morning. Crescent rolls, sausage, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, eggs, milk, salt, and pepper. Everyone loves this easy breakfast casserole!

• 1 (1-pound) roll breakfast sausage

• 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

• 2 (8-count) tubes refrigerated crescent rolls

• 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

• 5 large eggs

• 1 1/2 cups milk

• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Add your favorite vegetables to the filling: onions, bell peppers, mushrooms or green onions.

You can add red pepper flakes for a kick!

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

In a skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink. Drain fat. Stir in softened cream cheese.

Unroll both cans of crescent rolls; separate into 16 triangles. Cut each triangle lengthwise into 2 narrow triangles.

Scoop a heaping tablespoon of the sausage and cream cheese mixture on the wide side of each triangle. Roll up and place in prepared pan. Repeat with remaining triangles.

Top crescent rolls with shredded cheese.

Whisk together eggs, milk, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Pour over cheese and crescents.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until egg mixture is set.

Notes: Can make sausage and cream cheese mixture in advance and refrigerate until ready to assemble the casserole.

Can assemble the casserole the night before and bake as directed in the morning.

If the casserole is getting too brown, cover with foil during the last 10 minutes of baking.

Source: www.plainchicken.com

Ham and Swiss Croissant Bake

This Ham and Swiss Croissant Breakfast Bake is the ultimate breakfast casserole, and you can make it ahead. You just prep this the night before, pop it in the fridge overnight and the next morning you bake it, and you have a delicious, decadent breakfast everyone loves.

• 20 thin slices of deli ham

• 10 mini croissants

• 10 slices Swiss cheese slices

• 6 large eggs

• 2 cups heavy whipping cream

• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish

Split each slice of cheese in half and place on half on either side inside of the croissant.

Place 2 slices of ham in each croissant.

Place the stuffed croissants in the baking dish.

In a mixing bowl whisk together the eggs, heavy cream and mustard. Pour this mixture over the top of the croissants.

Cover with plastic wrap or foil and place in the fridge for 8 hours or up to overnight.

When ready to serve preheat your oven to 350 degrees and uncover the dish and place in the oven.

Bake for 45 minutes or until cooked through. If the top starts to get too brown before it is done cooking cover with foil. Serve and enjoy!

Notes: Store leftovers in airtight container in the fridge for up three days. This is a great way to use up leftover ham. You can switch out the cheese for whatever flavor you prefer. You can also use full size croissants if you like.

Source: www.lifewiththecrustcutoff.com

Overnight Sausage Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Overnight Sausage Pancake Breakfast Casserole – this is seriously delicious! Frozen pancakes, maple sausage, eggs, heavy cream, milk, vanilla, sugar, and maple syrup. Assemble the casserole and refrigerate overnight before baking. Great for an easy weekday or weekend breakfast, overnight guest, and holiday mornings!

• 20 to 24 frozen pancakes from a 33-ounce package, thawed

• 1 pound maple sausage

• 6 large eggs

• 1 1/2 cups heavy cream

• 1 cup milk

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 2 tablespoons maple syrup, plus more for serving

Cut pancakes in half and place cut side down in a lightly greased 9-inch-by-13-inch pan.

Cook sausage in a skillet over medium-high heat until no longer pink. Drain fat. Sprinkle cooked sausage on top of and in between pancake slices.

Whisk together eggs, heavy cream, milk, vanilla, sugar, and maple syrup. Pour egg mixture over pancakes.

Cover casserole dish and refrigerate overnight.

Remove casserole from refrigerator and uncover. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Bake casserole uncovered for 50 to 60 minutes until center is set.

Let stand for five minutes before serving with extra maple syrup.

Notes: Can substitute turkey sausage for maple sausage.

Can substitute 20 to 24 2-1/4-inch homemade pancakes for frozen.

Source: www.plainchicken.com

Sausage Gravy and Biscuit Casserole

Sausage Gravy and Biscuit Casserole is an easy way to serve this classic breakfast dish! Bake it all together in one dish for a perfect breakfast!

• 1 pound Jimmy Dean refrigerated roll sausage

• 1/3 cup flour

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 3 1/2 cups milk

• 8 count, Flaky canned large biscuits

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large skillet over medium heat, brown and crumble the sausage. Do not drain grease. Add the flour to it and whisk for a minute or two, cooking the flour and creating a roux. Add salt and pepper. Add in your milk, whisking as you add. Continue whisking while the gravy begins to thicken and bubble. Let cook and bubble for three to five minutes while whisking till thick and creamy.

Pour gravy into 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Top with torn pieces of biscuit dough.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until biscuit dough is golden.

Source: www.lifewiththecrustcutoff.com