School is back in full swing for this new semester and maybe your family is happy to be back into a routine that works for you.
Breakfast is very important to send your kiddos off to school with a full tummy, but time is also a precious commodity. Making a casserole the night before is a big help to speed things along, then there might also be plenty of leftovers for the next day or two.
Today I have pulled together a few breakfast casseroles that are sure to please almost any member of your family. Enjoy!
Sausage and Cream Cheese Crescent Breakfast Casserole
Sausage and Cream Cheese Crescent Breakfast Casserole is made of crescent rolls stuffed with sausage and cream cheese then topped with an egg mixture and bake. All of my favorites in on dish! You can make this in advance and bake the next morning. Crescent rolls, sausage, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, eggs, milk, salt, and pepper. Everyone loves this easy breakfast casserole!
• 1 (1-pound) roll breakfast sausage
• 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
• 2 (8-count) tubes refrigerated crescent rolls
• 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
• 5 large eggs
• 1 1/2 cups milk
• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Add your favorite vegetables to the filling: onions, bell peppers, mushrooms or green onions.
You can add red pepper flakes for a kick!
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
In a skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink. Drain fat. Stir in softened cream cheese.
Unroll both cans of crescent rolls; separate into 16 triangles. Cut each triangle lengthwise into 2 narrow triangles.
Scoop a heaping tablespoon of the sausage and cream cheese mixture on the wide side of each triangle. Roll up and place in prepared pan. Repeat with remaining triangles.
Top crescent rolls with shredded cheese.
Whisk together eggs, milk, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Pour over cheese and crescents.
Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until egg mixture is set.
Notes: Can make sausage and cream cheese mixture in advance and refrigerate until ready to assemble the casserole.
Can assemble the casserole the night before and bake as directed in the morning.
If the casserole is getting too brown, cover with foil during the last 10 minutes of baking.
Source: www.plainchicken.com
Ham and Swiss Croissant Bake
This Ham and Swiss Croissant Breakfast Bake is the ultimate breakfast casserole, and you can make it ahead. You just prep this the night before, pop it in the fridge overnight and the next morning you bake it, and you have a delicious, decadent breakfast everyone loves.
• 20 thin slices of deli ham
• 10 mini croissants
• 10 slices Swiss cheese slices
• 6 large eggs
• 2 cups heavy whipping cream
• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish
Split each slice of cheese in half and place on half on either side inside of the croissant.
Place 2 slices of ham in each croissant.
Place the stuffed croissants in the baking dish.
In a mixing bowl whisk together the eggs, heavy cream and mustard. Pour this mixture over the top of the croissants.
Cover with plastic wrap or foil and place in the fridge for 8 hours or up to overnight.
When ready to serve preheat your oven to 350 degrees and uncover the dish and place in the oven.
Bake for 45 minutes or until cooked through. If the top starts to get too brown before it is done cooking cover with foil. Serve and enjoy!
Notes: Store leftovers in airtight container in the fridge for up three days. This is a great way to use up leftover ham. You can switch out the cheese for whatever flavor you prefer. You can also use full size croissants if you like.
Source: www.lifewiththecrustcutoff.com
Overnight Sausage Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Overnight Sausage Pancake Breakfast Casserole – this is seriously delicious! Frozen pancakes, maple sausage, eggs, heavy cream, milk, vanilla, sugar, and maple syrup. Assemble the casserole and refrigerate overnight before baking. Great for an easy weekday or weekend breakfast, overnight guest, and holiday mornings!
• 20 to 24 frozen pancakes from a 33-ounce package, thawed
• 1 pound maple sausage
• 6 large eggs
• 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
• 1 cup milk
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 2 tablespoons sugar
• 2 tablespoons maple syrup, plus more for serving
Cut pancakes in half and place cut side down in a lightly greased 9-inch-by-13-inch pan.
Cook sausage in a skillet over medium-high heat until no longer pink. Drain fat. Sprinkle cooked sausage on top of and in between pancake slices.
Whisk together eggs, heavy cream, milk, vanilla, sugar, and maple syrup. Pour egg mixture over pancakes.
Cover casserole dish and refrigerate overnight.
Remove casserole from refrigerator and uncover. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Bake casserole uncovered for 50 to 60 minutes until center is set.
Let stand for five minutes before serving with extra maple syrup.
Notes: Can substitute turkey sausage for maple sausage.
Can substitute 20 to 24 2-1/4-inch homemade pancakes for frozen.
Source: www.plainchicken.com
Sausage Gravy and Biscuit Casserole
Sausage Gravy and Biscuit Casserole is an easy way to serve this classic breakfast dish! Bake it all together in one dish for a perfect breakfast!
• 1 pound Jimmy Dean refrigerated roll sausage
• 1/3 cup flour
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
• 3 1/2 cups milk
• 8 count, Flaky canned large biscuits
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet over medium heat, brown and crumble the sausage. Do not drain grease. Add the flour to it and whisk for a minute or two, cooking the flour and creating a roux. Add salt and pepper. Add in your milk, whisking as you add. Continue whisking while the gravy begins to thicken and bubble. Let cook and bubble for three to five minutes while whisking till thick and creamy.
Pour gravy into 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Top with torn pieces of biscuit dough.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until biscuit dough is golden.
Source: www.lifewiththecrustcutoff.com
Breakfast Pizza with Crescent Rolls
The best sheet pan breakfast pizza recipe! Delicious and easy to make with all your favorite breakfast ingredients: flakey crescent rolls, rich sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, and crispy bacon and melty cheese.
• 16 ounces crescent rolls or crescent dough sheet
• 1 pound breakfast sausage
• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 2 cups whole milk
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 12 large eggs beaten
• 2 cups shredded Colby Jack cheese or cheddar
• 8 slices bacon cooked and chopped
• 1 tablespoon chopped chives divided (optional)
• Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a half sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
Roll out the 2 cans of crescent rolls and spread into the pan, pinching the seams together. Bake for about 12 minutes, or until the crust is lightly brown. Remove from the oven and set aside.
In a large pan, brown and crumble the sausage over medium-high heat. Once sausage has cooked through, sprinkle with flour, stir, and cook until combined (about one to two minutes). Slowly stir in the milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until gravy comes to a low boil. Reduce heat and continue to simmer and stir until thickened (about 4 minutes). Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Remove from heat and set aside.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Pour in the beaten eggs and season with salt pepper. Add a half a tablespoon of chives, if desired. Stir gently and cook until the eggs just come together. Remove the egg mixture from heat.
Spread the sausage gravy evenly over the crescent roll crust. Follow with the eggs, cheese, and finally chopped bacon. Bake for five minutes, or until the cheese is melted.
Top with remaining chives (if desired) and serve.
Notes: Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.
Source: www.crayonsandcravings.com
Mississippi Sin Quiche
Mississippi Sin Quiche – all the flavors of our favorite dip in a quiche! Can make ahead and refrigerate or freeze for later. Ham, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, Worcestershire sauce, green onion, hot sauce, sour cream, eggs, milk, pie crust. I always double the recipe because this doesn’t last long. SO good!
• 1 cup diced ham
• 2 ounces cream cheese
• 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
• 1 green onion, sliced
• 1/4 teaspoon hot sauce
• 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
• 3 tablespoons sour cream
• 1 cup heavy cream
• 3 eggs
• 1 (9-inch) deep dish pie crust
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Heat ham in skillet for three to five minutes to remove moisture. Remove from heat.
Combine ham, cream cheese, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce.
Put ham mixture in bottom of pie crust. Top with cheddar cheese and green onion.
Whisk together eggs, sour cream and heavy cream. Pour over ham mixture.
Bake for 60 minutes, until set.
Notes: Can assemble quiche in advance and freeze unbaked for later.
To bake quiche after freezing, thaw completely and bake as directed above.
Can freeze baked quiche. To reheat quiche after freezing, thaw and cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes.
Source: www.plainchicken.com
Breakfast Enchiladas
Breakfast Enchiladas Recipe — Tortillas stuffed with sausage, scrambled eggs, fresh cilantro, green onions, and cheese sauce, then topped with a spicy pepper jack cheese sauce and baked to golden perfection. No one can resist coming back for seconds!
Enchiladas:
• 1 pound roll hot breakfast sausage
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 4 green onions, thinly sliced
• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
• 14 large eggs, beaten
• 3/4 tsp salt or to taste
• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper or to taste
• 8 (8-inch) flour tortillas
• 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese
Cheese Sauce:
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter
• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
• 3 cups milk
• 2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese
• 1 (4.5-ounce) can chopped green chiles
• 1 tablespoon taco seasoning
• Salt and black pepper, to taste
Enchiladas: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Cook sausage in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until no longer pink. Remove from pan; drain excess grease.
Whisk together eggs, salt, and black pepper in a large bowl. Stir in chopped green onions and cilantro. In the same skillet, melt butter. Add egg mixture. Cook over medium heat until eggs are cooked but still a little moist. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside.
Cheese Sauce: In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Add flour and whisk until smooth. Slowly add milk to the pan and whisk until smooth. Continue cooking until the sauce thickens. Remove from the heat and stir in 2 cups of shredded cheese, diced green chiles, and taco seasoning — season with salt and black pepper.
Enchiladas: Combine cooked sausage, scrambled eggs, and 2 cups of the cheese sauce in a large bowl. Spoon the egg mixture down the center of each flour tortilla and roll up. Place seam side down in a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.
Pour the remaining cheese sauce over the tortillas and sprinkle evenly with the remaining 1 cup of pepper jack cheese.
Bake for 30 minutes, until bubbly. Garnish with tomatoes and fresh cilantro.
Notes: I use Jimmy Dean Hot Sausage. You can use any brand or flavor of breakfast sausage.
Substitute turkey sausage for lower calories. If you don’t like sausage, you can use ground beef.
Variations/Additions: onions, bell peppers, bacon, ham, black beans, tater tots, spinach.
I use flour tortillas. You can substitute corn tortillas.
To make ahead of time, assemble the casserole and cover the pan with plastic wrap. Store in the refrigerator overnight. Bring the baking pan to room temperature before baking.
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge.
Source: www.plainchicken.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.