Breakfast foods are some of our favorites, no matter what time of day we choose to enjoy them. Scott plays basketball on Wednesday evenings, and I often make him breakfast foods for him to go play on. He needs protein and some carbs to give him energy to play all evening. And of course, we really enjoy having breakfast for supper occasionally, so I am always looking for new recipes to try.
Today, I am pulling all breakfast or brunch recipes from some of my favorite cookbooks by Gooseberry Patch. The recipes in Gooseberry Patch cookbooks have all been submitted by readers and are nice books, especially when you can find them at thrift stores or used online. You can find these and more recipes at www.gooseberrypatch.com.
Enjoy all of these recipes today as you serve your family breakfast, no matter what time of the day you choose to serve it.
Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast
Filled to the brim with sweetened cream cheese and fruity preserves, this decadent French toast is a terrific way to treat yourself!
• 1/2 cup cream cheese, softened
• 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
• 2 tablespoons of strawberry preserves
• 8 slices country white bread
• 2 eggs
• 1/2 cup half-and-half
• 2 tablespoons sugar
• 4 tablespoons butter, divided
Combine cream cheese and powdered sugar in a small bowl; mix well. Stir in preserves. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over eight slices of bread to form four sandwiches.
Whisk together eggs, half-and-half and sugar in a medium bowl; set aside.
Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Dip each sandwich into egg mixture, completely covering both sides. Cook two sandwiches at a time for one to two minutes per side, or until golden.
Melt the remaining butter and cook the remaining sandwiches as instructed. Makes four servings.
Sugarplum Bacon
For an added bit of an interesting taste and a hint of heat, add a dash of ground cayenne pepper.
• 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/2 pound bacon
In a bowl, combine brown sugar and cinnamon.
Cut each bacon slice in half crosswise; dredge each slice in brown sugar mixture. Twist loosely the bacon slices and place in an ungreased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, until bacon is crisp and sugar is bubbly.
Place bacon on aluminum foil to cool. Serve at room temperature. Makes eight servings.
Tangy Cranberry Breakfast Cake
With a sweetened cream cheese layer and plenty of tangy cranberries, this breakfast cake is amazing any time of day!
• 2 cups of all-purpose flour
• 1 1⁄ 3 cups sugar, divided
• 1 1/ 2 teaspoons baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 2 eggs, divided
• 3/4 cup orange juice
• 1/4 cup of butter, melted
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
• 2 cups of cranberries, coarsely chopped
• 1 tablespoon orange zest
• 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
Topping:
• 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 1/4 cup of sugar
• 2 tablespoons butter, diced
Combine flour, one cup sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl; mix well and set aside.
Combine one egg, orange juice, butter and one teaspoon vanilla in a small bowl; mix well and stir into flour mixture until well combined. Fold in cranberries and zest, if using.
Pour into a greased 9-inch round springform pan and set aside.
Beat together cream cheese and remaining sugar in a small bowl until smooth. Add the remaining egg and vanilla; mix well. Spread over batter, sprinkle with topping.
To prepare Topping: Combine flour and sugar in a small bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender or fork until crumbly. Place pan on a baking sheet; bake at 350 degrees for one hour, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool on wire rack for 15 minutes before removing sides of pan. Makes 12 servings.
Quick English Muffin Sandwiches
It doesn't get any easier, or tastier, than this! Just 4 simple ingredients and you've got a quick and delicious breakfast, lunch or dinner.
• 6 English muffins, split
• 6 slices Cheddar cheese
• 6 slices thinly sliced ham
• Garnish: Dijon mustard
Preheat waffle iron to medium-high, spray with non-stick vegetable spray. Assemble the sandwiches using the English muffins, cheese and ham. Working in batches, place sandwich in waffle iron. Close gently; cook until crisp and golden about three to four minutes. Serve immediately with Dijon mustard. Makes six servings.
Cajun Crockery Breakfast
This super easy slow-cooker recipe comes together in a jiffy. It's a delicious hearty recipe perfect for any meal of the day. Try a dollop of sour cream on top if you like!
• 32-ounce package frozen diced potatoes
• 2 cups ground pork breakfast sausage, browned
• 1 cup onion, finely chopped
• 1/2 cup green pepper, chopped
• 1/2 cup mushrooms, chopped
• 3 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
• 1 dozen eggs
• Salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning to taste
• 1/4 cup milk
Place half the diced potatoes in a slow cooker; top with all of the sausage and half each of the onion, green pepper, mushrooms and cheese. Repeat layering once more, ending with cheese.
In a bowl, beat together eggs, seasonings and milk. Pour egg mixture over ingredients in slow cooker.
Cover and cook on high setting for four to six hours, until a toothpick inserted near the center tests clean. Makes 10 servings.
Turkey-Spinach Quiche
Perfect mini breakfast quiches! Filled to the brim with turkey sausage and veggies, they are great for any meal, and healthy snacks too!
• 1 pound ground turkey sausage, browned and drained
• 3 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
• 10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, cooked and drained
• 6 1/2 ounces jar sliced mushrooms, drained
• 2/3 cup onion, chopped
• 1 cup mayonnaise
• 1 cup milk
• 4 eggs, beaten
• 1 1⁄4 cups biscuit baking mix
• 2 tablespoons cornstarch
In a large bowl, mix together all the ingredients. Pour into greased mini pie tins. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, or until golden and set. Serve four to six.
Cranberry Hootycreek Pancakes
• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
• 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats, uncooked
• 1 tablespoon sugar
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 3/4 cup buttermilk
• 2 tablespoons oil
• 1 egg, beaten
• 1/2 cup white chocolate chips
• 1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries
In a bowl, mix flour, oats, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add vanilla, buttermilk, oil and egg; stir until well blended. Stir in white chocolate chips and cranberries.
In a large, lightly greased griddle over medium heat, drop batter by 1/4 cupfuls.
Cook for about three minutes, until tops start to form bubbles. Flip and cook for two additional minutes, or until both sides are golden. Serves four.
Pennsylvania Dutch Scrapple
This old-fashioned favorite might bring back memories of breakfast at grandma's house. The maple syrup is optional, but oh-so delicious!
• 1 pound boneless pork loin, chopped
• 1 cup cornmeal
• 14 1/2 ounces can chicken broth
• 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
• 2 tablespoons oil
Optional: maple syrup
In a saucepan, cover pork with water; bring to a boil over medium heat. Simmer until fork-tender, about an hour; drain. Process in a food processor until minced.
In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine pork, cornmeal, broth, thyme and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring constantly, for two minutes, or until mixture is very thick.
Line a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan with wax paper, letting paper extend above top of pan. Spoon pork mixture into pan; cover and chill for four hours to overnight.
Unmold; cut into slices and set aside.
On a plate, combine flour and pepper. Coat slices with flour mixture.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat; cook slices on both sides until golden. Drizzle with syrup, if desired. Makes 12 servings.
Fiesta Corn Tortilla Quiche
• 1 pound hot ground pork sausage
• 5 (6-inch) corn tortillas
• 4 ounce can chopped green chiles, drained
• 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
• 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
• 6 eggs, beaten
• 1/2 cup whipping cream
• 1/2 cup small-curd cottage cheese
Brown sausage in a skillet over medium heat; drain.
Meanwhile, arrange tortillas in a lightly greased 9-inch pie plate, overlapping on the bottom and extending 1/2 inch over the edge of plate.
Spoon sausage, chiles and cheeses into tortilla-lined pie plate. In a bowl, beat together the remaining ingredients. Pour egg mixture over sausage mixture.
Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 45 minutes, or until golden. Cut into wedges to serve. Serves four.
Overnight Caramel Pecan Rolls
• 2 (3.4-ounce) packages instant butterscotch pudding mix
• 1 cup brown sugar, packed
• 1 cup chopped pecans
• 1/2 cup of chilled butter
• 36 frozen rolls, divided
Combine dry pudding mixes, brown sugar and pecans in a bowl. Cut in butter; set aside.
Arrange half the frozen rolls in a lightly greased Bundt pan. Sprinkle half the pudding mixture over top. Repeat layering with remaining rolls and pudding mixture.
Cover loosely; refrigerate overnight.
Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Invert it onto a serving plate. Serves 10 to 12.
Peanut Butter Crunch Coffee Cake
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1 1/4 cups sugar, divided
• 1/2 cup of butter, softened
• 1 cup sour cream
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 2 eggs
• 2 cups of all-purpose flour
• 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 cup chopped pecans
• 4 chocolate-covered crispy peanut butter candy bars, crushed
Mix together cinnamon and 1/4 cup sugar; set aside.
In a bowl, beat 1/2 cup butter until creamy. Beat in sour cream, vanilla and eggs.
In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, remaining sugar and salt. Add to butter mixture; mix thoroughly.
Spoon half the batter into a greased 8-inch square baking pan.
Sprinkle with half each of the cinnamon-sugar, pecans and crushed candy bars.
Pour remaining batter into pan; top with remaining cinnamon-sugar, pecans and crushed candy bars.
Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Makes eight to 10 servings.
Sausage Muffins
• 1 pound ground turkey sausage
• 1/4 cup butter
• 5 ounce jar sharp pasteurized process cheese spread
• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
• 6 English muffins, split
In a skillet over medium heat, brown sausage; drain. Add butter, cheese and garlic powder; mix and cook until cheese melts.
Spread sausage mixture on 6 English muffin halves. Place on an ungreased baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, or until heated through.
Top with remaining halves of English muffins. Makes six.
Southern Veggie Brunch Casserole
• 1 pound ground pork sausage, browned and drained
• 1/2 cup green onions, chopped
• 1 green pepper, diced
• 1 red pepper, diced
• 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced
• 2 tomatoes, chopped
• 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
• 1 cup biscuit baking mix
• 1 dozen eggs, beaten
• 1 cup milk
• 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
In a greased 3-quart casserole dish, layer sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes and cheese.
In a large bowl, whisk together the remaining ingredients; pour over cheese.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes, until set and top is golden. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Serves six to eight.
Yummy Sausage Cups
• 1 pound maple-flavored ground pork breakfast sausage
• 8 ounce package shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
• 16 ounce container sour cream
• 1 ounce package ranch salad dressing mix
• 4 (2.1 ounce) packages frozen phyllo cups
Brown sausage in a skillet over medium heat; drain and return to skillet. Stir in remaining ingredients except phyllo cups.
Fill each phyllo cup with a scoop of sausage mixture. Arrange cups on ungreased baking sheets.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, or until heated through and cups are golden. Makes 5 dozen.
Mexican Brunch Casserole
• 2 (4-ounce) cans whole green chiles, drained
• 2 to 3 tomatoes, chopped
• 2 cups of shredded Colby Jack cheese
• 1 cup biscuit baking mix
• 3 eggs
• 1 cup milk
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
In a lightly greased 8-inch square baking pan, layer chiles, tomatoes and cheese.
Beat together the remaining ingredients and spoon over cheese.
Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes, until set. Serves three to four.
Scotch Eggs
• 1 pound ground pork sausage
• 2 tablespoons dried parsley
• 1/2 teaspoon dried sage
• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
• 8 eggs, hard-boiled and peeled
• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
• 2 eggs, lightly beaten
• 1 1/2 cups dry bread crumbs
• Oil for frying
• Optional: mustard
Combine sausage and herbs; mix well. Divide into 8 patties.
Cover each hard-boiled egg with a sausage patty, pressing to cover and seal.
Combine flour, salt and pepper. Roll eggs in flour mixture, then in beaten eggs and breadcrumbs.
Heat one inch of oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook eggs, a few at a time, in hot oil for 10 minutes, or until golden on all sides. Drain; chill in refrigerator. Slice into halves or quarters.
Serve chilled with mustard, if desired. Serves eight.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.