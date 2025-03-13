Breakfast foods are some of our favorites, no matter what time of day we choose to enjoy them. Scott plays basketball on Wednesday evenings, and I often make him breakfast foods for him to go play on. He needs protein and some carbs to give him energy to play all evening. And of course, we really enjoy having breakfast for supper occasionally, so I am always looking for new recipes to try.

Today, I am pulling all breakfast or brunch recipes from some of my favorite cookbooks by Gooseberry Patch. The recipes in Gooseberry Patch cookbooks have all been submitted by readers and are nice books, especially when you can find them at thrift stores or used online. You can find these and more recipes at www.gooseberrypatch.com.

Enjoy all of these recipes today as you serve your family breakfast, no matter what time of the day you choose to serve it.

Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

Filled to the brim with sweetened cream cheese and fruity preserves, this decadent French toast is a terrific way to treat yourself!

• 1/2 cup cream cheese, softened

• 2 tablespoons powdered sugar

• 2 tablespoons of strawberry preserves

• 8 slices country white bread

• 2 eggs

• 1/2 cup half-and-half

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 4 tablespoons butter, divided

Combine cream cheese and powdered sugar in a small bowl; mix well. Stir in preserves. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over eight slices of bread to form four sandwiches.

Whisk together eggs, half-and-half and sugar in a medium bowl; set aside.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Dip each sandwich into egg mixture, completely covering both sides. Cook two sandwiches at a time for one to two minutes per side, or until golden.

Melt the remaining butter and cook the remaining sandwiches as instructed. Makes four servings.

Sugarplum Bacon

For an added bit of an interesting taste and a hint of heat, add a dash of ground cayenne pepper.

• 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/2 pound bacon

In a bowl, combine brown sugar and cinnamon.

Cut each bacon slice in half crosswise; dredge each slice in brown sugar mixture. Twist loosely the bacon slices and place in an ungreased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, until bacon is crisp and sugar is bubbly.

Place bacon on aluminum foil to cool. Serve at room temperature. Makes eight servings.

Tangy Cranberry Breakfast Cake

With a sweetened cream cheese layer and plenty of tangy cranberries, this breakfast cake is amazing any time of day!

• 2 cups of all-purpose flour

• 1 1⁄ 3 cups sugar, divided

• 1 1/ 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 2 eggs, divided

• 3/4 cup orange juice

• 1/4 cup of butter, melted

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided

• 2 cups of cranberries, coarsely chopped

• 1 tablespoon orange zest

• 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

Topping:

• 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• 1/4 cup of sugar

• 2 tablespoons butter, diced

Combine flour, one cup sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl; mix well and set aside.

Combine one egg, orange juice, butter and one teaspoon vanilla in a small bowl; mix well and stir into flour mixture until well combined. Fold in cranberries and zest, if using.

Pour into a greased 9-inch round springform pan and set aside.

Beat together cream cheese and remaining sugar in a small bowl until smooth. Add the remaining egg and vanilla; mix well. Spread over batter, sprinkle with topping.

To prepare Topping: Combine flour and sugar in a small bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender or fork until crumbly. Place pan on a baking sheet; bake at 350 degrees for one hour, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool on wire rack for 15 minutes before removing sides of pan. Makes 12 servings.

Quick English Muffin Sandwiches

It doesn't get any easier, or tastier, than this! Just 4 simple ingredients and you've got a quick and delicious breakfast, lunch or dinner.

• 6 English muffins, split

• 6 slices Cheddar cheese

• 6 slices thinly sliced ham

• Garnish: Dijon mustard

Preheat waffle iron to medium-high, spray with non-stick vegetable spray. Assemble the sandwiches using the English muffins, cheese and ham. Working in batches, place sandwich in waffle iron. Close gently; cook until crisp and golden about three to four minutes. Serve immediately with Dijon mustard. Makes six servings.

Cajun Crockery Breakfast

This super easy slow-cooker recipe comes together in a jiffy. It's a delicious hearty recipe perfect for any meal of the day. Try a dollop of sour cream on top if you like!

• 32-ounce package frozen diced potatoes

• 2 cups ground pork breakfast sausage, browned

• 1 cup onion, finely chopped

• 1/2 cup green pepper, chopped

• 1/2 cup mushrooms, chopped

• 3 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

• 1 dozen eggs

• Salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning to taste

• 1/4 cup milk

Place half the diced potatoes in a slow cooker; top with all of the sausage and half each of the onion, green pepper, mushrooms and cheese. Repeat layering once more, ending with cheese.

In a bowl, beat together eggs, seasonings and milk. Pour egg mixture over ingredients in slow cooker.

Cover and cook on high setting for four to six hours, until a toothpick inserted near the center tests clean. Makes 10 servings.

Turkey-Spinach Quiche

Perfect mini breakfast quiches! Filled to the brim with turkey sausage and veggies, they are great for any meal, and healthy snacks too!

• 1 pound ground turkey sausage, browned and drained

• 3 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

• 10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, cooked and drained

• 6 1/2 ounces jar sliced mushrooms, drained

• 2/3 cup onion, chopped

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1 cup milk

• 4 eggs, beaten

• 1 1⁄4 cups biscuit baking mix

• 2 tablespoons cornstarch

In a large bowl, mix together all the ingredients. Pour into greased mini pie tins. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, or until golden and set. Serve four to six.

Cranberry Hootycreek Pancakes

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats, uncooked

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 3/4 cup buttermilk

• 2 tablespoons oil

• 1 egg, beaten

• 1/2 cup white chocolate chips

• 1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries

In a bowl, mix flour, oats, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add vanilla, buttermilk, oil and egg; stir until well blended. Stir in white chocolate chips and cranberries.

In a large, lightly greased griddle over medium heat, drop batter by 1/4 cupfuls.

Cook for about three minutes, until tops start to form bubbles. Flip and cook for two additional minutes, or until both sides are golden. Serves four.

Pennsylvania Dutch Scrapple

This old-fashioned favorite might bring back memories of breakfast at grandma's house. The maple syrup is optional, but oh-so delicious!

• 1 pound boneless pork loin, chopped

• 1 cup cornmeal

• 14 1/2 ounces can chicken broth

• 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 2 tablespoons oil

Optional: maple syrup

In a saucepan, cover pork with water; bring to a boil over medium heat. Simmer until fork-tender, about an hour; drain. Process in a food processor until minced.

In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine pork, cornmeal, broth, thyme and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring constantly, for two minutes, or until mixture is very thick.

Line a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan with wax paper, letting paper extend above top of pan. Spoon pork mixture into pan; cover and chill for four hours to overnight.