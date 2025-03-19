Easter is a few weeks away yet, but many families are already planning their Easter menu that they will enjoy with family and friends. Many families have traditional side dishes they serve for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Recipes that are special to them and have become a family tradition on holidays.
Today, let’s take a look at some classic Easter side dishes and maybe a few new ones that will find their way to your table this Easter. Next week, we’ll look at a few classic Easter dessert recipes.
Broccoli Salad
Broccoli salad is a super easy side dish that pairs perfectly with your favorite proteins. Refreshingly cool and full of fresh ingredients, all coated in a creamy dressing.
Salad:
• 6 cups broccoli florets broken into bite size pieces
• 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
• 2/3 cup chopped craisins (dried cranberries)
• 2/3 cup diced red onion
• 2/3 cup cooked and crumbled bacon
• 1/2 cup sunflower kernels
Dressing:
• 1 1/4 cup mayonnaise
• 1/2 cup sour cream
• 4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
• 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
Using an extra large mixing bowl, combine the broccoli, shredded cheese, craisins, red onion, crumbled bacon and sunflower kernels.
Using a medium-size mixing bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, apple cider vinegar, sugar, kosher salt and pepper until smooth. Pour the dressing over the broccoli mixture and stir to completely coat the salad ingredients. Cover tightly and chill in the refrigerator for one hour.
Store any leftovers in an airtight container, in the refrigerator for up to three days.
Store your broccoli salad in a bowl with a lid instead of covering it with plastic wrap. This will keep the broccoli from getting soggy and help contain the smell.
Source: https://princesspinkygirl.com
Creamed Peas with New Potatoes
These Creamed Peas With New Potatoes are covered with a creamy delectable white sauce. They are even better with homegrown fresh peas. Delicious!
• 1 1/2 pounds new red small potatoes, peeled
• 2 cups of fresh garden peas, or 1 bag frozen baby sweet peas, 13 ounces
• 6 tablespoons real butter
• 6 tablespoons flour
• 3/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
• 3 cups milk
Cook the peas and potatoes in two separate pots until tender but not mushy. Meantime, make the white sauce.
Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour, salt and pepper and immediately start whisking. Whisk for at least one minute, giving the flour taste time to cook out.
Add the milk and continue whisking slowly over medium heat. Whisk until mixture begins to thicken. This might take 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat.
Pour over the drained peas and potatoes and serve.
Notes: Yukon gold or fingerling potatoes may be substituted for the red potatoes if desired, but make sure they are cut small.
Fresh garden peas can be used instead of frozen peas, if you’re lucky enough to have them.
Source: https://mycountrytable.com
Classic Deviled Eggs
The essential deviled egg recipe for any occasion. Deviled eggs are a favorite for any holiday meal, potluck or party. If you're looking for a classic, no-frills deviled eggs recipe this is it.
• 6 large eggs
• Ice
• 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
• 1 1/2 tablespoons sweet or dill pickle relish
• 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
• Garnish: paprika (optional)
Fill a large pot with water; bring to a boil over high. Carefully lower eggs into boiling water; cook, undisturbed, for 11 minutes, 30 seconds.
Meanwhile, fill a large bowl halfway with ice; add water to cover. Set ice bath aside.
Using a slotted spoon, immediately transfer cooked eggs from boiling water to ice bath. Let stand until completely cooled, at least five minutes.
Working with 1 egg at a time, firmly tap on a flat surface until cracks form all over the shell. Peel under cold running water.
Cut eggs in half lengthwise; remove yolks. Set egg white halves aside.
Using a fork, mask together yolks and mayonnaise in a medium bowl. Add relish, mustard, salt and pepper; stir well to combine.
Spoon or pipe about 1 tablespoon filling into each egg white half. Garnish with paprika, if desired. Serve immediately, or store, covered, in refrigerator up to three days.
Do not overcook eggs: Overcooking eggs will give the yolk a greenish tint.
Deviled egg recipe variations: A sprinkle of paprika is the traditional topping, but you can use smoked paprika for a deep, smoky flavor, or cayenne powder to add a spicy kick. Or mix things up with other flavorful filling additions, such as chives, shallots, chili peppers, hot sauce, bacon, blue cheese and more. Deviled eggs recipes are endlessly versatile to your menu and preferences. Cooked, peeled shrimp can be added to the top for an elegant and tasty treat. Point the tails up for a dramatic presentation.
Source: https://www.southernliving.com
Barely-Cooked Asparagus with Lemon Mustard Vinaigrette
This Barely-Cooked Asparagus with Lemon-Mustard Vinaigrette is a fun new way to cook asparagus!
• 1 1/2-pound fresh asparagus spears, ends trimmed and cut into two pieces
• 2 quarts water plus 1 teaspoon salt to cook asparagus
Vinaigrette ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice, or slightly less if you’re not that into lemon
• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
• Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste)
• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (use good quality olive oil for this)
Fill a large pot with 2 quarts of water, add 1 teaspoon salt and bring to a boil.
Hold a piece of asparagus in both hands and snap to see where the end breaks off. (This tells where the woody part of the stalk begins.) Trim all asparagus pieces to this length, cutting on the diagonal, then cut again so each stalk is cut into two pieces about 3 to 4 inches long.
In a small glass measuring cup or bowl, mix together the lemon juice (I used my frozen fresh lemon juice), Dijon mustard, salt, and fresh ground black pepper, then whisk in the olive oil.
I used a little less oil to make the dressing slightly more lemony. If you’re not that into lemon you might want a little less lemon juice.
Put trimmed asparagus into boiling water, stir, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. (Use a timer to be sure you don’t cook it longer than that. You want the asparagus to be slightly tender-crisp when it’s taken off the heat.) Drain asparagus into a colander placed in the sink and let sit for 1 to 2 minutes, until all the water has run off. Then put a layer of paper towels on a large cutting board, put asparagus on top of towels and blot dry.
Arrange the asparagus piece on a serving tray, drizzle lemon-Dijon vinaigrette over, and serve.
Notes: This is also good after it’s been in the fridge overnight. It can be reheated quickly in a hot frying pan or just served cold in a salad. The Lemon-Vinaigrette is also delicious on green beans or broccoli!
Source: https://kalynskitchen.com
Classic Scalloped Potatoes
Thinly sliced potatoes are layered with sautéed onions, an easy homemade cream sauce, and some Parmesan cheese and baked until tender, golden brown and bubbly!
• 1/4 cup unsalted butter
• 1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme leaves or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
• 1 medium yellow onion, minced
• 2 cloves garlic, minced or grated
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
• 1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg, optional but recommended
• 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 2 1/2 cups whole milk
• 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes sliced very thinly, about 1/8 inch thick
• 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese freshly grated tastes best
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Set out a 9-inch-by-13-inch or other 3-quart baking dish and 3-quart baking sheet. Spray baking dish lightly with cooking spray or grease lightly with butter. Set aside.
Make cream sauce: Add butter and thyme leaves to a saucepan, and heat over medium heat. Once butter has melted, add the onion and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until softened. Add garlic and cook about 30 seconds or so, or until fragrant. Add salt, pepper, nutmeg (if using) and flour. Whisk or stir together to combine well. Let cook for about a minute, so the raw flour taste is gone. Slowly pour in the milk, whisking as you pour, until all the milk is added. Continue whisking frequently and bring the mixture to a bubble and cook about 5 minutes, or until thickened enough to be a rich cream sauce and coat the back of a spoon.
To assemble, add about 1/2 cup of the cream sauce to the bottom of the prepared baking dish and spread it out into an even layer. Top that with some of the sliced potatoes, slightly overlapping each other, covering the bottom of the baking dish.
Repeat the layers (cream sauce, then potatoes) for as long as you have sauce and potatoes. You want to end the layers with a layer of cream sauce.
Top that final cream sauce layer with the Parmesan cheese.
Place baking dish on the rimmed baking sheet (this is in case of any potential bubbling over — that way you won't have a mess on the bottom of your oven).
Lay out a sheet of aluminum foil and spray one side with cooking spray. Cover the baking dish, sprayed side down, with the foil.
Transfer to the preheated oven and bake for one hour. Remove the foil and continue baking another 40 to 50 minutes, or until potatoes are fork tender.
Keep the rack in the middle position (don't move it higher or the potatoes may burn), and broil on high for a couple of minutes, or until as golden brown as you'd like. Please watch closely, broiling can go from done to burnt very quickly!
Sprinkle with additional fresh thyme if desired and serve hot.
Notes: Serves about eight people, but as always, the exact serving size will be up to you.
Please note that baking times are approximate, as all ovens cook differently. Check the potatoes by piercing them with a fork. If the fork goes in easily, they're done.
Source: https://www.thechunkychef.com
Carrot Casserole
Carrot casserole combines sweet carrots, browned onions, a creamy sauce and a crunchy topping. Made with just a few ingredients, it's a deceptively simple side dish that's truly greater than the sum of its parts.
• 8 cups sliced carrots
• 2 medium onions, sliced
• 5 tablespoons butter, divided
• 1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
• 1 cup seasoned croutons
Note: We like homemade garlic butter croutons and use a lot more than 1 cup.
Place carrots in a saucepan and cover with water; bring to a boil. Cook until just crisp-tender.
Meanwhile, in a skillet, saute onions in 3 tablespoons butter until tender. Stir in the soup, salt, pepper and cheddar cheese.
Drain carrots; add to the onion mixture. Transfer to a greased 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with croutons. Melt remaining butter; drizzle over croutons. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.
Source: https://www.tasteofhome.com
Cherry Gelatin Supreme
• 2 cups water, divided
• 1 package (3 ounces) cherry gelatin
• 1 can (21 ounces) cherry pie filling
• 1 package (3 ounces) lemon gelatin
• 3 ounces cream cheese, softened
• 1/3 cup mayonnaise
• 1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple, undrained
• 1 cup miniature marshmallows
• 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped
• 2 tablespoons chopped pecans
In a large saucepan, bring 1 cup water to a boil. Stir in cherry gelatin until dissolved. Stir in pie filling. Pour into an 11-inch-by-7-inch dish. Cover and refrigerate for two hours or until set.
In a small saucepan, bring remaining water to a boil. Stir in lemon gelatin until dissolved. In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth. Beat in lemon gelatin and pineapple. Cover and refrigerate for 45 minutes.
Fold in the marshmallows and whipped cream. Spoon over cherry layer; sprinkle with pecans. Cover and refrigerate for two hours or until set.
Source: https://www.tasteofhome.com
Strawberry Spinach Salad
For the Dressing:
• 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
• 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (or orange juice)
• 3 tablespoons honey
• 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
• 1 tablespoon poppy seeds
• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
• 1/2 teaspoons. salt
• 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
For the Salad:
• 2 (5-ounce) containers baby spinach
• 1 pound strawberries, halved or sliced
• 2 oranges, peeled and sliced
• 1 1/2 cups chopped pecans, toasted, or candied pecans
• 4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
For the dressing: In a small jar, combine the oil, lemon or orange juice, honey, vinegar, poppy seeds, mustard, salt and pepper. Seal the jar; shake vigorously to combine. Set aside.
For the salad: Just before serving, add the spinach to a large bowl or platter. Top with half of the strawberries and orange slices. Drizzle with half of the dressing and gently toss to coat. Top the salad with the remaining berries, orange slices, pecans, and goat cheese. Drizzle with your desired amount of the remaining dressing, and serve the remainder on the side, if you like.
Source: https://www.thepioneerwoman.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
