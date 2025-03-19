Easter is a few weeks away yet, but many families are already planning their Easter menu that they will enjoy with family and friends. Many families have traditional side dishes they serve for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Recipes that are special to them and have become a family tradition on holidays.

Today, let’s take a look at some classic Easter side dishes and maybe a few new ones that will find their way to your table this Easter. Next week, we’ll look at a few classic Easter dessert recipes.

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli salad is a super easy side dish that pairs perfectly with your favorite proteins. Refreshingly cool and full of fresh ingredients, all coated in a creamy dressing.

Salad:

• 6 cups broccoli florets broken into bite size pieces

• 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

• 2/3 cup chopped craisins (dried cranberries)

• 2/3 cup diced red onion

• 2/3 cup cooked and crumbled bacon

• 1/2 cup sunflower kernels

Dressing:

• 1 1/4 cup mayonnaise

• 1/2 cup sour cream

• 4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

Using an extra large mixing bowl, combine the broccoli, shredded cheese, craisins, red onion, crumbled bacon and sunflower kernels.

Using a medium-size mixing bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, apple cider vinegar, sugar, kosher salt and pepper until smooth. Pour the dressing over the broccoli mixture and stir to completely coat the salad ingredients. Cover tightly and chill in the refrigerator for one hour.

Store any leftovers in an airtight container, in the refrigerator for up to three days.

Store your broccoli salad in a bowl with a lid instead of covering it with plastic wrap. This will keep the broccoli from getting soggy and help contain the smell.

Source: https://princesspinkygirl.com

Creamed Peas with New Potatoes

These Creamed Peas With New Potatoes are covered with a creamy delectable white sauce. They are even better with homegrown fresh peas. Delicious!

• 1 1/2 pounds new red small potatoes, peeled

• 2 cups of fresh garden peas, or 1 bag frozen baby sweet peas, 13 ounces

• 6 tablespoons real butter

• 6 tablespoons flour

• 3/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 3 cups milk

Cook the peas and potatoes in two separate pots until tender but not mushy. Meantime, make the white sauce.

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour, salt and pepper and immediately start whisking. Whisk for at least one minute, giving the flour taste time to cook out.

Add the milk and continue whisking slowly over medium heat. Whisk until mixture begins to thicken. This might take 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat.

Pour over the drained peas and potatoes and serve.

Notes: Yukon gold or fingerling potatoes may be substituted for the red potatoes if desired, but make sure they are cut small.

Fresh garden peas can be used instead of frozen peas, if you’re lucky enough to have them.

Source: https://mycountrytable.com

Classic Deviled Eggs

The essential deviled egg recipe for any occasion. Deviled eggs are a favorite for any holiday meal, potluck or party. If you're looking for a classic, no-frills deviled eggs recipe this is it.

• 6 large eggs

• Ice

• 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

• 1 1/2 tablespoons sweet or dill pickle relish

• 1 teaspoon yellow mustard

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

• Garnish: paprika (optional)

Fill a large pot with water; bring to a boil over high. Carefully lower eggs into boiling water; cook, undisturbed, for 11 minutes, 30 seconds.

Meanwhile, fill a large bowl halfway with ice; add water to cover. Set ice bath aside.

Using a slotted spoon, immediately transfer cooked eggs from boiling water to ice bath. Let stand until completely cooled, at least five minutes.

Working with 1 egg at a time, firmly tap on a flat surface until cracks form all over the shell. Peel under cold running water.

Cut eggs in half lengthwise; remove yolks. Set egg white halves aside.

Using a fork, mask together yolks and mayonnaise in a medium bowl. Add relish, mustard, salt and pepper; stir well to combine.

Spoon or pipe about 1 tablespoon filling into each egg white half. Garnish with paprika, if desired. Serve immediately, or store, covered, in refrigerator up to three days.

Do not overcook eggs: Overcooking eggs will give the yolk a greenish tint.

Deviled egg recipe variations: A sprinkle of paprika is the traditional topping, but you can use smoked paprika for a deep, smoky flavor, or cayenne powder to add a spicy kick. Or mix things up with other flavorful filling additions, such as chives, shallots, chili peppers, hot sauce, bacon, blue cheese and more. Deviled eggs recipes are endlessly versatile to your menu and preferences. Cooked, peeled shrimp can be added to the top for an elegant and tasty treat. Point the tails up for a dramatic presentation.

Source: https://www.southernliving.com

Barely-Cooked Asparagus with Lemon Mustard Vinaigrette

This Barely-Cooked Asparagus with Lemon-Mustard Vinaigrette is a fun new way to cook asparagus!

• 1 1/2-pound fresh asparagus spears, ends trimmed and cut into two pieces

• 2 quarts water plus 1 teaspoon salt to cook asparagus

Vinaigrette ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice, or slightly less if you’re not that into lemon

• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

• Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste)

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (use good quality olive oil for this)

Fill a large pot with 2 quarts of water, add 1 teaspoon salt and bring to a boil.

Hold a piece of asparagus in both hands and snap to see where the end breaks off. (This tells where the woody part of the stalk begins.) Trim all asparagus pieces to this length, cutting on the diagonal, then cut again so each stalk is cut into two pieces about 3 to 4 inches long.

In a small glass measuring cup or bowl, mix together the lemon juice (I used my frozen fresh lemon juice), Dijon mustard, salt, and fresh ground black pepper, then whisk in the olive oil.

I used a little less oil to make the dressing slightly more lemony. If you’re not that into lemon you might want a little less lemon juice.

Put trimmed asparagus into boiling water, stir, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. (Use a timer to be sure you don’t cook it longer than that. You want the asparagus to be slightly tender-crisp when it’s taken off the heat.) Drain asparagus into a colander placed in the sink and let sit for 1 to 2 minutes, until all the water has run off. Then put a layer of paper towels on a large cutting board, put asparagus on top of towels and blot dry.

Arrange the asparagus piece on a serving tray, drizzle lemon-Dijon vinaigrette over, and serve.

Notes: This is also good after it’s been in the fridge overnight. It can be reheated quickly in a hot frying pan or just served cold in a salad. The Lemon-Vinaigrette is also delicious on green beans or broccoli!

Source: https://kalynskitchen.com

Classic Scalloped Potatoes