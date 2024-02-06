Quick and easy desserts: Transform cake mix into delicious treats

Baking with the convenience of a cake mix makes for a quick and easy solution when you are strapped for time. Baking with convenience items isn’t for everyone, but for some it is a great benefit.
Today I have found several recipes that use a cake mix as a base for these dessert and cookie recipes. You may find a few recipes here that you may want to try or save for later when you need a quick dessert. Enjoy!
Cake Mix Chocolate Cream Cheese Cookies
Cream cheese and chocolate cake mix are combined to create a totally delicious and soft cookie that is perfect for any day of the year.
• 1 (15.25 ounce) box chocolate fudge cake mix, or any chocolate cake mix
• 1 (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened, full fat
• 1/2 cup butter, softened
• 1 egg
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1/4 cup powdered sugar, for sprinkling on top
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine the cream cheese and butter in a medium bowl, cream together using a handheld mixer, or by hand. Add in egg and vanilla, mix to combine. Finally add the chocolate cake mix, sift or whisk if there are lumps, and mix until everything is well combined and thick.
Using a medium cookie scoop, 1 1/2 tablespoons, scoop mounds of dough onto a parchment or silicone lined baking sheet.
Bake for 9-11 minutes or until the edges are set, they will appear to be a little under cooked but that is alright.
Remove your cream cheese, cake mix cookies from the oven and let them cool on the cookie sheet for 10 minutes. Move to a cooling rack to cool completely. Sprinkle tops with powdered sugar. Store cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for four to five days or freeze for up to three months.
Source: www.practicallyhomemade.com
Pumpkin Honey Bun Cake
Pumpkin Honey Bun Cake is a gooey brown sugar and walnut filling in the center of a moist pumpkin cake topped with a simple glaze.
For the Cake Batter:
• 1 box super moist yellow cake mix
• 1/2 cup vegetable oil
• 4 eggs
• 1/2 cup sour cream
• 3/4 cup canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
• 2 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice, adjust to your taste
• 3/4 cups brown sugar
• 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
For the Glaze:
• 1 cup powdered sugar
• 2 tablespoons milk
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Greased the bottom and sides of a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan.
Place the cake mix, oil, eggs, sour cream, pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed for about two minutes until ingredients are just incorporated. Measure out 2 cups of batter, place the batter onto the bottom of your prepared pan.
In a small bowl combine the walnuts with the brown sugar. Toss to combine. Sprinkle evenly over the cake batter. Spoon the remaining batter evenly over the filling. Using a spatula, carefully spread batter over the filling to the edges of the pan. Place in the oven and bake about 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Remove the pan to a cooling rack.
Make the glaze:
Place the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla in a medium bowl. Whisk to combine. Pour the glaze over the top of the hot cake, using a spatula to cover the entire cake with glaze. Cool the cake completely before serving.
Source: www.bunnyswarmoven.net
Banana Pudding Poke Cake
This easy, fluffy banana pudding cake is the perfect mix of creamy flavors!
1 box yellow cake mix (made according to package directions with 1 cup water, 1/2 cup vegetable oil and 3 eggs)
• 1 (5.1 ounce) box instant banana-flavored pudding
• 3 1/2 cups whole milk, cold
• 2 to 3 bananas, peeled and sliced very thin - no more than 1/4-inch thick slices
• 8 ounces whipped topping, thawed
• 12 vanilla wafers, for garnish
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with baker’s spray. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, add the water, vegetable oil, eggs, and contents of the yellow cake mix.
Whisk by hand for 1 minute or until completely combined and no lumps remain.
Pour the yellow cake batter into the prepared baking dish and bake for 30 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center should come out clean when done.
Once the cake is removed from the oven, using the handle of a wooden spoon, poke holes all over the cake, going all the way to near the edges. Allow the cake to cool slightly on the counter while you make the instant banana pudding.
In a large mixing bowl, add the packet of instant banana-flavored pudding and milk. Whisk for two minutes by hand until combined. You want this to still be pourable, so do not let it stand for the entire five minutes that is stated on the box directions for the pudding before pouring it into the holes poked into the warm cake.
Pour half the banana pudding mixture over the top of the warm cake, being sure to get it into all the holes. You can use the back of a large spoon to gently push the pudding into all the holes.
Add the remaining half of the banana pudding and smooth the pudding into an even layer over the cake.
Place the thinly sliced banana pieces into an even layer over the entire surface of the cake.
Spread the thawed whipped topping evenly over the banana slices and garnish with the vanilla wafers. I like to place 1 vanilla wafer into the center of each serving of cake. This way each person gets a cookie on the top of their piece.
Refrigerate this banana pudding cake for 12 hours, or overnight, before slicing and serving.
Notes: It’s best to make the holes in the baked cake while it is still slightly warm because as it cools, the crust on top of the cake will crumble more easily.
When you’re pouring the pudding mixture into the holes, tap the pan on the counter a few times to get rid of any air bubbles, and make sure the pudding fills the holes completely.
If you plan on making this dish more than a day in advance, wait to place the vanilla wafer cookies onto the top of the cake. The cookies will get soft the longer they sit on the cake and in the refrigerator. Alternatively, you can crush your vanilla wafer cookies and sprinkle them onto the top and place some additional fresh banana slices onto the top of the cake for a slightly different garnish. I would also wait to do this until just before you plan to slice and serve this cake.
The cake really needs to sit overnight in the refrigerator to absorb all of the liquid. If you rush this process, your cake will not absorb the liquid and could come out very wet at the bottom.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com
Sock It To Me Cake
This classic coffee cake is filled with pecans, brown sugar, and cinnamon and drizzled with a sweet glaze.
• 1 box (15-17 ounce size) butter cake mix
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 3/4 cup vegetable oil
• 4 eggs
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 8 ounces sour cream
• 1/2 cup chopped pecans
For the filling:
• 2 tablespoons brown sugar
• 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
For the glaze:
• 1 cup confectioners' sugar
• 3 tablespoons milk, orange juice or lemon juice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a tube pan.
In a mixing bowl, combine the cake mix, sugar, and oil and mix until just blended. With the mixer running, add the eggs one at a time. Mix until incorporated. Add the vanilla and sour cream to the batter and mix well. Stir in the pecans by hand. Pour half of the cake batter into the prepared tube pan.
In a bowl, mix the brown sugar and cinnamon until blended. Sprinkle the mixture over the cake batter in the pan. Gently pour the remaining cake batter into the tube pan over the cinnamon and sugar layer. Do not stir.
Place the tube pan in the oven and bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 65 minutes or until the cake tests done with a toothpick.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl mix together the confectioners’ sugar and milk (or juice) until smooth. Set aside.
When the cake is done, remove it from the oven and let cool on a rack in the pan for five minutes.
Place a piece of waxed paper under the cooling rack. Invert the tube pan onto a plate and remove the cake. Invert the plate onto the cooling rack so the cake is right-side up again.
While the cake is still warm, drizzle with the glaze. Let the cake cool completely before slicing and serving.
Store any leftover cake in an airtight container.
Source: www.cdkitchen.com
Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Caramel Apple Dump Cake is an easy way to convert a classic pie into a conveniently prepared, dump and bake cake using a box cake mix. So simple and can be made in minutes!
• 2 (20-ounce) cans apple pie filling
• 1/4 teaspoon allspice
• 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/2 (10.8 ounce bag) Werther’s Original Chewy Caramels cut in half (or similar sized caramels)
• 1 box super moist butter yellow cake mix
• 3/4 cup salted butter, 1 1/2 sticks, cut into 15 squares
• Vanilla ice cream for serving (optional)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Dump both cans of apple pie filling into the baking dish. Sprinkle allspice and cinnamon over apples. Stir to mix. Smooth with a spatula.
Cut 1/2 of the bag of caramels in half. Sprinkle them over the top of the apples.
Top with dry cake mix. Smooth with a spatula.
Evenly add cold butter pieces to the top of the cake.
Place in the oven and let bake uncovered for 45 minutes. Rotate pan halfway through baking.
The cake is done when the sides of the cake are bubbling and it is golden brown on top.
Notes: Fight the urge to mix! I know this seems silly, but it’s harder than you might think. This cake will honestly turn out the best by just dumping all of your ingredients together. You really do not need to (nor should you) mix it up!
Whether you’re cooking this in a pan in the oven or in the crock pot, it’s super important that you remember to spray the pan or use a liner in your crockpot. Trust me when I say, you do not want to deal with pie filling being stuck like glue to your favorite pan or crock pot bowl!
Leftover apple dump cake should be covered tightly with plastic wrap or placed in an airtight container and stored in the fridge for up to five days.
Source: www.princesspinkygirl.com
Pumpkin Roll Cookies
All of the flavors from the iconic fall pumpkin roll in a cookie that is made from a cake mix and stuffed with cream cheese frosting.
Cookies:
• 1 box spice cake mix
• 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree
• 1/2 cup vegetable oil
• 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
Cream Cheese Frosting Filling:
• 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
• 1 3/4 cups powdered sugar
• 1 tablespoon flour
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
• Additional powdered sugar for sprinkling
Cream Cheese Frosting Filling: In a medium bowl combine the filling ingredients and mix them together using a hand mixer or stand mixer. This will take about three minutes. The mixture will be thick and seem like it isn't going to come together but will eventually become smooth. Spoon mixture by the teaspoon onto a wax or parchment lined pan and place in the freezer for at least an hour and up to two days. Before you are ready to use them, take the balls out of the freezer and roll them into a nice round ball. Place back into the freezer until ready to use.
Cookies: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Once the cream cheese filling has chilled, combine all of the cookie ingredients in a medium bowl and mix by hand until everything is well incorporated. On a greased cookie sheet, spoon a rounded tablespoon of dough and place a ball of cream cheese frosting in the middle of the dough. Take an additional tablespoon or so of dough and place it on top of the cream cheese ball. Use the back of a spoon to spread the dough around and completely cover the frosting.
Bake for 11 to 12 minutes, being sure to not over bake. Let the cookies cool on the sheet for three to four minutes before moving them to a cooling rack.
Once cool, sprinkle your pumpkin roll cookies with additional powdered sugar. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.
Note: The powdered sugar sprinkle will disappear into the cookie if you store them in an airtight container but that is the best way to keep them fresh. To serve, just add an additional sprinkle of powdered sugar.
Source: www.practicallyhomemade.com
Chocolate Banana Cake
Chocolate Banana Cake is the perfect dessert for when you are short on time but need a yummy dessert. The addition of bananas to this recipe makes a box mix chocolate cake into a deliciously moist and decadent treat!
• 1 (13.25 ounce) chocolate cake mix
• 1/3 cup vegetable oil or as called for on your box mix
• 3 eggs
• 1 cup water
• 3 bananas, mashed
• 1 cup chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan.
Combine cake mix, oil, eggs and water. Fold in bananas and chocolate chips.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Cool completely and frost as desired.
Source: www.spendwithpennies.com
Texas Sheet Cake Cookies
Moist chocolate cookies made with a cake mix and covered in a cooked chocolate frosting.
Cookie:
• 1 box chocolate cake mix
• 2 eggs, whisked
• 1/3 cup oil
Frosting:
• 1/2 cup butter
• 2 tablespoons cocoa
• 3 tablespoons milk
• 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine cookie ingredients in large bowl and mix until completely incorporated. The dough will be thick. Using a medium sized cookie scoop, about a heaping tablespoon, scoop cookies onto a parchment lined cookie sheet.
Bake for seven to eight minutes, remove from oven and let cool on cookie sheet for four to five minutes before moving them to a cooling rack. Repeat until all of the dough is baked.
For the frosting: Combine the first three frosting ingredients in a small saucepan over medium heat and whisk until the mixture has melted. Remove from heat, add powdered sugar and whisk until smooth.
Pour frosting over cookies. Use a knife or spoon to move excess frosting and be sure that each cookie is completely covered.
Let frosting set and serve. Keep your Texas sheet cake cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days.
Notes: Add chopped pecans to the tops of cookies while the frosting isn't completely set for added taste and texture.
Source: www.practicallyhomemade.com
Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake
• 1 (15.25 ounce) spice cake mix
• 1 (3.4 ounce) package vanilla instant pudding
• 1 cup pumpkin puree
• 4 eggs
• 1/2 cup warm water
• 1/3 cup vegetable oil
• 1/4 cup sour cream
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
Pre-heat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a Bundt pan very well.
Mix all ingredients together in a stand mixer, hand mixer or by hand until well mixed. Pour into well-greased Bundt cake pan. Bake for 50 to 70 minutes until a toothpick inserted comes out slightly coated but not wet.
Remove from oven and let stand in pan for 20 minutes. Invert onto plate or cake stand. Let cool completely before frosting.
Pour or drizzle your favorite cream cheese frosting over cake. Icing can also be put in a zip-top bag, snip off the corner, and squeeze onto cooled cake over the entire cake in a back-and-forth motion.
Source: www.ithinkwecouldbefriends.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.
