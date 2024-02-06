Quick and easy desserts: Transform cake mix into delicious treats

Baking with the convenience of a cake mix makes for a quick and easy solution when you are strapped for time. Baking with convenience items isn’t for everyone, but for some it is a great benefit.

Today I have found several recipes that use a cake mix as a base for these dessert and cookie recipes. You may find a few recipes here that you may want to try or save for later when you need a quick dessert. Enjoy!

Cake Mix Chocolate Cream Cheese Cookies

Cream cheese and chocolate cake mix are combined to create a totally delicious and soft cookie that is perfect for any day of the year.

• 1 (15.25 ounce) box chocolate fudge cake mix, or any chocolate cake mix

• 1 (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened, full fat

• 1/2 cup butter, softened

• 1 egg

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/4 cup powdered sugar, for sprinkling on top

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine the cream cheese and butter in a medium bowl, cream together using a handheld mixer, or by hand. Add in egg and vanilla, mix to combine. Finally add the chocolate cake mix, sift or whisk if there are lumps, and mix until everything is well combined and thick.

Using a medium cookie scoop, 1 1/2 tablespoons, scoop mounds of dough onto a parchment or silicone lined baking sheet.

Bake for 9-11 minutes or until the edges are set, they will appear to be a little under cooked but that is alright.

Remove your cream cheese, cake mix cookies from the oven and let them cool on the cookie sheet for 10 minutes. Move to a cooling rack to cool completely. Sprinkle tops with powdered sugar. Store cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for four to five days or freeze for up to three months.

Pumpkin Honey Bun Cake

Pumpkin Honey Bun Cake is a gooey brown sugar and walnut filling in the center of a moist pumpkin cake topped with a simple glaze.

For the Cake Batter:

• 1 box super moist yellow cake mix

• 1/2 cup vegetable oil

• 4 eggs

• 1/2 cup sour cream

• 3/4 cup canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)

• 2 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice, adjust to your taste

• 3/4 cups brown sugar

• 1/2 cup chopped walnuts

For the Glaze:

• 1 cup powdered sugar

• 2 tablespoons milk

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Greased the bottom and sides of a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan.

Place the cake mix, oil, eggs, sour cream, pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed for about two minutes until ingredients are just incorporated. Measure out 2 cups of batter, place the batter onto the bottom of your prepared pan.

In a small bowl combine the walnuts with the brown sugar. Toss to combine. Sprinkle evenly over the cake batter. Spoon the remaining batter evenly over the filling. Using a spatula, carefully spread batter over the filling to the edges of the pan. Place in the oven and bake about 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Remove the pan to a cooling rack.

Make the glaze:

Place the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla in a medium bowl. Whisk to combine. Pour the glaze over the top of the hot cake, using a spatula to cover the entire cake with glaze. Cool the cake completely before serving.

Banana Pudding Poke Cake

This easy, fluffy banana pudding cake is the perfect mix of creamy flavors!

1 box yellow cake mix (made according to package directions with 1 cup water, 1/2 cup vegetable oil and 3 eggs)

• 1 (5.1 ounce) box instant banana-flavored pudding

• 3 1/2 cups whole milk, cold

• 2 to 3 bananas, peeled and sliced very thin - no more than 1/4-inch thick slices

• 8 ounces whipped topping, thawed

• 12 vanilla wafers, for garnish

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with baker’s spray. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, add the water, vegetable oil, eggs, and contents of the yellow cake mix.

Whisk by hand for 1 minute or until completely combined and no lumps remain.

Pour the yellow cake batter into the prepared baking dish and bake for 30 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center should come out clean when done.

Once the cake is removed from the oven, using the handle of a wooden spoon, poke holes all over the cake, going all the way to near the edges. Allow the cake to cool slightly on the counter while you make the instant banana pudding.

In a large mixing bowl, add the packet of instant banana-flavored pudding and milk. Whisk for two minutes by hand until combined. You want this to still be pourable, so do not let it stand for the entire five minutes that is stated on the box directions for the pudding before pouring it into the holes poked into the warm cake.

Pour half the banana pudding mixture over the top of the warm cake, being sure to get it into all the holes. You can use the back of a large spoon to gently push the pudding into all the holes.

Add the remaining half of the banana pudding and smooth the pudding into an even layer over the cake.

Place the thinly sliced banana pieces into an even layer over the entire surface of the cake.

Spread the thawed whipped topping evenly over the banana slices and garnish with the vanilla wafers. I like to place 1 vanilla wafer into the center of each serving of cake. This way each person gets a cookie on the top of their piece.

Refrigerate this banana pudding cake for 12 hours, or overnight, before slicing and serving.

Notes: It’s best to make the holes in the baked cake while it is still slightly warm because as it cools, the crust on top of the cake will crumble more easily.

When you’re pouring the pudding mixture into the holes, tap the pan on the counter a few times to get rid of any air bubbles, and make sure the pudding fills the holes completely.

If you plan on making this dish more than a day in advance, wait to place the vanilla wafer cookies onto the top of the cake. The cookies will get soft the longer they sit on the cake and in the refrigerator. Alternatively, you can crush your vanilla wafer cookies and sprinkle them onto the top and place some additional fresh banana slices onto the top of the cake for a slightly different garnish. I would also wait to do this until just before you plan to slice and serve this cake.

The cake really needs to sit overnight in the refrigerator to absorb all of the liquid. If you rush this process, your cake will not absorb the liquid and could come out very wet at the bottom.

Sock It To Me Cake

This classic coffee cake is filled with pecans, brown sugar, and cinnamon and drizzled with a sweet glaze.

• 1 box (15-17 ounce size) butter cake mix

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 3/4 cup vegetable oil

• 4 eggs

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 8 ounces sour cream

• 1/2 cup chopped pecans

For the filling:

• 2 tablespoons brown sugar

• 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

For the glaze:

• 1 cup confectioners' sugar

• 3 tablespoons milk, orange juice or lemon juice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a tube pan.

In a mixing bowl, combine the cake mix, sugar, and oil and mix until just blended. With the mixer running, add the eggs one at a time. Mix until incorporated. Add the vanilla and sour cream to the batter and mix well. Stir in the pecans by hand. Pour half of the cake batter into the prepared tube pan.

In a bowl, mix the brown sugar and cinnamon until blended. Sprinkle the mixture over the cake batter in the pan. Gently pour the remaining cake batter into the tube pan over the cinnamon and sugar layer. Do not stir.

Place the tube pan in the oven and bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 65 minutes or until the cake tests done with a toothpick.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl mix together the confectioners’ sugar and milk (or juice) until smooth. Set aside.

When the cake is done, remove it from the oven and let cool on a rack in the pan for five minutes.

Place a piece of waxed paper under the cooling rack. Invert the tube pan onto a plate and remove the cake. Invert the plate onto the cooling rack so the cake is right-side up again.

While the cake is still warm, drizzle with the glaze. Let the cake cool completely before slicing and serving.

Store any leftover cake in an airtight container.

