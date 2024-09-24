Navigating restaurant menus for healthier choices

As summer comes to an end, we are looking at our new routines of school drop-offs, watching the grandchildren play in their favorite sports and saying goodbye to our RiverWalking exercise at Cape Splash. As if time doesn’t move fast enough, it may seem like it is on double speed during these busy times, which is why I want to talk to you more about how we can still eat healthy on the go.

Eating out isn’t just for the busy. It is a great way to socialize and try new things. The food service industry is forecasted to reach $1 trillion in sales this year alone, so it’s safe to say a large portion of us are eating outside of our kitchens. How can we enjoy eating out while feeling like we are still eating a healthy meal for our bodies?

While you may have zero intentions to eat out this week, I still encourage you to have a good idea of the options around you. Sometimes, things come up, and if you are making a last-minute decision and the hunger is getting to you, we tend to just grab the fastest thing that is around us. If you are prepared and know which restaurants have healthy options that work for you and your family ahead of time, you can be prepared for those emergencies. Plus, you may be able to keep a handy-dandy coupon in your car for a rainy day — easy on our wallets and our bodies!