During the month of October, I have looked for as many ways as possible to use pumpkin in recipes. There is something about October and fall that seems only natural to break out the pumpkin recipes.

Today I have included a few baked items, a delicious dip with interesting suggestions for dippers, and a milkshake, all using pumpkin puree as an ingredient. With canned pumpkin, it is nice to enjoy pumpkin recipe all fall and winter long and through the first of the year.

Enjoy!

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars

For the crust:

• 3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs

• 3 tablespoons salted butter, melted

• 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

For the filling:

• 2 (8 ounce) packages full-fat cream cheese, softened to room temperature

• 3/4 cup granulated sugar

• 2 large eggs

• 1/2 cup canned pure pumpkin puree

• 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

Preheat oven to 300 degrees and line a 13 x 9-inch baking dish with parchment paper, leaving excess parchment paper hanging over sides to make removing cheesecake squares easier.

In a small bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter and stir.

Press the crust mixture into the bottom of the baking dish and set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese and granulated sugar and use a hand mixer to beat until smooth and fluffy. Add in eggs and beat to combine.

Pour half of the cream cheese mixture into the pan and spread into an even layer.

Add canned pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice to the remaining half of the cream cheese mixture and beat just until combined.

Carefully pour into the pan and spread evenly.

Bake for 50 minutes, until cheesecake is set, and turn off the oven.

Leave the oven door cracked and let cheesecake cool for 1 hour.

Transfer cheesecake to the fridge and chill for at least 3 hours before slicing and serving.

Source: https://myincrediblerecipes.com

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

This Homemade Pumpkin Bread is extra delicious, supremely moist, and bursting with fall flavors! So easy to make and a guaranteed hit with friends and family this holiday season. This easy pumpkin chocolate chip bread recipe is sure to become a new family favorite.

• 3 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 4 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

• 2 cups canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)

• 2/3 cup brown sugar

• 2/3 cup granulated sugar

• 1 cup applesauce OR canola oil

• 3 eggs, room temperature

• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

• 1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

• 1/2 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, reserve a couple tablespoons for the top of the bread if desired

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two 8x4-inch loaf pans and line with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda and pumpkin pie spice. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together pumpkin, brown sugar, granulated sugar, applesauce OR oil, eggs, and vanilla extract. Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients, mixing just until moistened and combined.

Fold in chocolate chips, reserving a small amount of mini chocolate chips for topping if desired.

Pour half of the batter into each of the prepared loaf pans and bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Cool for 10 minutes in the pan before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Source: https://www.momontimeout.com

Pumpkin Oatmeal Dump Cake

If you’re looking for an easy, fuss-free recipe that captures the essence of autumn, you’re in the right place. This Pumpkin Oatmeal Dump Cake is a delightful blend of rich pumpkin puree, warm spices of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, hearty oats, and a buttery cake topping that comes together with minimal effort.

But this isn’t just your ordinary pumpkin dessert. It’s a dump cake, which means you simply “dump” the ingredients into a pan, bake it, and wait for the magic to happen. No extensive prep, no complicated techniques—just a delicious dessert that smells and tastes like fall in every bite.

• 1 can (15 ounce) pumpkin puree

• 1 can (12 ounce) evaporated milk

• 3 large eggs

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1/2 teaspoon ginger

• 1/4 teaspoon cloves

• 1 box yellow cake mix

• 1 cup rolled oats

• 1/2 cup chopped pecans (optional)

• 1/2 cup melted butter

Add extras like chocolate chips, shredded coconut, or even dried cranberries to give the cake your own personal twist.

Topping options: While caramel sauce is a favorite, you can also serve this cake with whipped cream, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or even a sprinkle of powdered sugar for a simpler presentation.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, eggs, granulated sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. Mix until smooth.

Pour the pumpkin mixture into a greased 9×13-inch baking dish.

Sprinkle the dry yellow cake mix evenly over the pumpkin mixture, followed by the rolled oats and chopped pecans, if using.

Drizzle the melted butter evenly over the top.

Bake for 50-60 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let cool slightly before serving.

Bake it ahead of time: If you’re preparing this for a party or event, you can bake it a day ahead. Just reheat it in the oven for about 15 minutes at 300 degrees before serving to refresh the texture.

Source: https://recipeshots.com

Baked Pumpkin Pie French Toast

This is a great make-ahead breakfast that you could take with you to a carry-in brunch. The syrup is optional since it is already sweet. It makes a large batch and reheats well.

• 4 eggs

• 1/2 cup milk

• 1/2 cup pumpkin puree

• 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract (or to taste)

• 3/4 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice (or to taste)

• 1/4 cup brown sugar

• 12 slice Texas toast bread

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with foil and spray with Pam.

Mix the eggs, milk, pumpkin puree, vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and brown sugar in low flat bowl for easy dipping.

Dip the bread into the egg mixture on both sides.

Place on lined cookie sheet.

Bake for 25 minutes, flipping them over halfway through.

Serve with maple syrup, powdered sugar, or eat them plain if you are on the go.

Note: Baking it in the oven does slightly alter the texture than making it in the skillet and crisps the outside of the bread. The flavor of the pumpkin is perfect - slightly sweet with just the right amount of spice. Super easy to prepare, this French toast would be a delicious holiday breakfast. We chose to top it with whipped cream, pecans, and a little maple syrup.

Source: https://www.justapinch.com

Pumpkin Crinkle Cookies

Pumpkin crinkle cookies made with real pumpkin, spiced cake mix, and rolled in powdered sugar are easy to make and the perfect fall treat!