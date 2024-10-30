During the month of October, I have looked for as many ways as possible to use pumpkin in recipes. There is something about October and fall that seems only natural to break out the pumpkin recipes.
Today I have included a few baked items, a delicious dip with interesting suggestions for dippers, and a milkshake, all using pumpkin puree as an ingredient. With canned pumpkin, it is nice to enjoy pumpkin recipe all fall and winter long and through the first of the year.
Enjoy!
Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars
For the crust:
• 3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs
• 3 tablespoons salted butter, melted
• 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
For the filling:
• 2 (8 ounce) packages full-fat cream cheese, softened to room temperature
• 3/4 cup granulated sugar
• 2 large eggs
• 1/2 cup canned pure pumpkin puree
• 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
Preheat oven to 300 degrees and line a 13 x 9-inch baking dish with parchment paper, leaving excess parchment paper hanging over sides to make removing cheesecake squares easier.
In a small bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter and stir.
Press the crust mixture into the bottom of the baking dish and set aside.
In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese and granulated sugar and use a hand mixer to beat until smooth and fluffy. Add in eggs and beat to combine.
Pour half of the cream cheese mixture into the pan and spread into an even layer.
Add canned pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice to the remaining half of the cream cheese mixture and beat just until combined.
Carefully pour into the pan and spread evenly.
Bake for 50 minutes, until cheesecake is set, and turn off the oven.
Leave the oven door cracked and let cheesecake cool for 1 hour.
Transfer cheesecake to the fridge and chill for at least 3 hours before slicing and serving.
Source: https://myincrediblerecipes.com
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
This Homemade Pumpkin Bread is extra delicious, supremely moist, and bursting with fall flavors! So easy to make and a guaranteed hit with friends and family this holiday season. This easy pumpkin chocolate chip bread recipe is sure to become a new family favorite.
• 3 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 4 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
• 2 cups canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)
• 2/3 cup brown sugar
• 2/3 cup granulated sugar
• 1 cup applesauce OR canola oil
• 3 eggs, room temperature
• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
• 1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
• 1/2 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, reserve a couple tablespoons for the top of the bread if desired
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two 8x4-inch loaf pans and line with parchment paper. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda and pumpkin pie spice. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together pumpkin, brown sugar, granulated sugar, applesauce OR oil, eggs, and vanilla extract. Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients, mixing just until moistened and combined.
Fold in chocolate chips, reserving a small amount of mini chocolate chips for topping if desired.
Pour half of the batter into each of the prepared loaf pans and bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
Cool for 10 minutes in the pan before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
Source: https://www.momontimeout.com
Pumpkin Oatmeal Dump Cake
If you’re looking for an easy, fuss-free recipe that captures the essence of autumn, you’re in the right place. This Pumpkin Oatmeal Dump Cake is a delightful blend of rich pumpkin puree, warm spices of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, hearty oats, and a buttery cake topping that comes together with minimal effort.
But this isn’t just your ordinary pumpkin dessert. It’s a dump cake, which means you simply “dump” the ingredients into a pan, bake it, and wait for the magic to happen. No extensive prep, no complicated techniques—just a delicious dessert that smells and tastes like fall in every bite.
• 1 can (15 ounce) pumpkin puree
• 1 can (12 ounce) evaporated milk
• 3 large eggs
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 1/2 cup brown sugar
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1/2 teaspoon ginger
• 1/4 teaspoon cloves
• 1 box yellow cake mix
• 1 cup rolled oats
• 1/2 cup chopped pecans (optional)
• 1/2 cup melted butter
Add extras like chocolate chips, shredded coconut, or even dried cranberries to give the cake your own personal twist.
Topping options: While caramel sauce is a favorite, you can also serve this cake with whipped cream, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or even a sprinkle of powdered sugar for a simpler presentation.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, eggs, granulated sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. Mix until smooth.
Pour the pumpkin mixture into a greased 9×13-inch baking dish.
Sprinkle the dry yellow cake mix evenly over the pumpkin mixture, followed by the rolled oats and chopped pecans, if using.
Drizzle the melted butter evenly over the top.
Bake for 50-60 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let cool slightly before serving.
Bake it ahead of time: If you’re preparing this for a party or event, you can bake it a day ahead. Just reheat it in the oven for about 15 minutes at 300 degrees before serving to refresh the texture.
Source: https://recipeshots.com
Baked Pumpkin Pie French Toast
This is a great make-ahead breakfast that you could take with you to a carry-in brunch. The syrup is optional since it is already sweet. It makes a large batch and reheats well.
• 4 eggs
• 1/2 cup milk
• 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
• 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract (or to taste)
• 3/4 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice (or to taste)
• 1/4 cup brown sugar
• 12 slice Texas toast bread
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with foil and spray with Pam.
Mix the eggs, milk, pumpkin puree, vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and brown sugar in low flat bowl for easy dipping.
Dip the bread into the egg mixture on both sides.
Place on lined cookie sheet.
Bake for 25 minutes, flipping them over halfway through.
Serve with maple syrup, powdered sugar, or eat them plain if you are on the go.
Note: Baking it in the oven does slightly alter the texture than making it in the skillet and crisps the outside of the bread. The flavor of the pumpkin is perfect - slightly sweet with just the right amount of spice. Super easy to prepare, this French toast would be a delicious holiday breakfast. We chose to top it with whipped cream, pecans, and a little maple syrup.
Source: https://www.justapinch.com
Pumpkin Crinkle Cookies
Pumpkin crinkle cookies made with real pumpkin, spiced cake mix, and rolled in powdered sugar are easy to make and the perfect fall treat!
• 1 package spice cake mix
• 1 egg large
• 1/2 can pure pumpkin puree (1/2 of a 15 ounce can)
• 1 to 2 cups powdered sugar
Beat together the cake mix, pumpkin, and egg.
Drop tablespoon sized balls into a bowl of powdered sugar (we like to use a cookie scoop for this) and coat generously on all sides. Place onto a lined cookie sheet.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.
Source: https://www.mamalovesfood.com
Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip
This pumpkin cheesecake dip blends the cozy spices of pumpkin pie with the creamy richness of cheesecake. It's smooth, scoopable, and works with just about anything you want to dip—so grab your favorites and dig in.
• 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
• 1 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar
• 1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
• 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
• 2 tablespoons vanilla extract
• 8 ounces frozen whipped topping, thawed
Assorted dippers, such as graham crackers, salted pretzel chips, Golden Oreo cookies, vanilla wafers, apple slices, toasted marshmallows, ginger snap cookies, cinnamon-sugar pita chips, or mini pumpkin muffins. Anything goes, be creative.
For a fun twist, try mixing in some crushed graham crackers for added crunch. It gives a nice texture that I love.
Using a hand mixer with the whisk attachment, whip the softened cream cheese and confectioners' sugar together until smooth and creamy.
Mix in the pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla extract until fully blended.
Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in the thawed whipped topping until fully combined.
Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 24 hours.
Serve with assorted dippers, such as graham crackers, salted pretzel chips, Golden Oreo cookies, vanilla wafers, apple slices, toasted marshmallows, ginger snap cookies, cinnamon-sugar pita chips, or mini pumpkin muffins.
Source: https://noblepig.com
Mocha Pumpkin Fudge Brownies
For the brownies:
• 3-ounce cream cheese, softened
• 1 tablespoon butter, plus 3/4 cup butter, divided
• 2 3/4 cups granulated sugar, divided
• 5 large eggs
• 2 tablespoons instant espresso powder
• 1 cup pumpkin puree
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
• 1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
• 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon table salt
• 6 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped (85% cacao)
• 1/4 cup strongly brewed coffee
Icing:
• 1 cup confectioners' sugar
• 1 1/2 tablespoons strongly brewed coffee
• 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
• 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
Spray the bottom and sides of a 13-x9-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Line with aluminum foil and let the foil hang over the sides. Spray the top of foil with cooking spray and set aside.
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
Add cream cheese and 1 tablespoon butter to the bowl of your stand mixer. Blend until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add 1/2 cup sugar and mix well. Beat in the eggs, espresso powder, pumpkin puree, vanilla and pumpkin pie spice.
In a medium sized bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt. Mix well. Beat the flour mixture into the pumpkin mixture until fully combined. Set aside.
In a large saucepan, combine the remaining 3/4 cup butter, remaining 2-1/4 cups sugar, coffee and chocolate over low heat. Stir constantly until melted. Remove from the heat and cool for 5 minutes. Pour chocolate mixture into foiled and greased pan. Spoon pumpkin mixture on top of chocolate mixture. Using a butter knife, swirl pumpkin mixture into chocolate batter.
Bake for 75 minutes or until center is set. Cool completely on wire rack. Cover pan with plastic wrap and place it in refrigerator overnight. Use foil to lift cold, uncut brownies out of pan.
To make icing, add confectioners' sugar, coffee and pumpkin pie spice to a small bowl. Stir until fully combined. Using a spoon, drizzle icing over uncut brownies. If mixture is too thick for drizzling, add more coffee in 1/4 teaspoon increments. If mixture is too thin, add more sugar in one tablespoon increments until desired thickness is reached. Sprinkle chocolate chips over top and let sit 15 minutes before slicing into 36 squares, 2-inch each.
Place cut brownies back into refrigerator until you're ready to serve.
Source: https://noblepig.com
Honey Pumpkin Cornbread
The sweet, earthy flavor of honey and pumpkin puree compliments the iconic Southern cornbread beautifully. It is lightly sweetened with honey, is rich and moist and has plenty of pumpkin flavor. It's the perfect accompaniment to any side dish for soups, stews, and chili, not to mention a must on your Thanksgiving table.
• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
• 2 3/4 cups self- rising yellow corn meal mix
• 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
• 1 (15 ounce) canned pumpkin puree (not pie filling)
• 2 eggs
• 1/2 cup honey
• 3/4 to 1 cup buttermilk
Add-ins, optional: Jalapenos, chopped bacon bits, and creamed corn, but increase the baking time if necessary.
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Pour oil into a cast iron skillet and set aside.
In a bowl, add cornmeal mix and pumpkin pie spice. Stir with a wire whisk to incorporate, then set aside.
In a bowl, using a wire whisk, mix pumpkin puree, honey, and eggs until well incorporated. Add self-rising cornmeal and 3/4 cup buttermilk and mix until combined. Add more buttermilk if the mixture is too thick and not pourable in the skillet.
Heat an iron skillet until the oil is hot but not smoking. Pour the batter into the hot skillet and immediately place it in the oven.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Serve warm with butter and drizzle with honey.
Notes: If you don't have buttermilk, use whole milk mixed with 2 teaspoons of white vinegar.
Add 1/4 cup more pumpkin puree or sour cream to the batter if you like your cornbread moister.
Measure cornmeal mix. Too much self-rising cornmeal mix will make the cornbread texture dry and crumbly.
Mixing batter. Don't use an electric mixer for this recipe. Use a wire whisk to avoid overmixing.
Mix only until the eggs are completely distributed in the batter.
Honey substitute. Substitute Brown sugar for the honey if desired.
Source: https://www.cookingwithk.net
Pumpkin Milkshake
• 1 cup milk, cold
• 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
• 3 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
• 4 cups vanilla ice cream
• Optional Garnishes: 2 tablespoons graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream
Add the milk, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla ice cream (in that order) to a blender.
Blend on high or set on the puree setting for 30 seconds, or until combined and well-blended. *If the ice cream stops blending, stop the blender and stir the mixture with a spoon or spatula, then start the blender up again.
Divide the milkshake between two chilled 16-ounce glasses. If desired, top with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs.
Notes: Feel free to add more pumpkin puree to the mix if you’d like more pumpkin flavor, but I feel that 1/2 a cup is just right.
This is a customizable recipe! Taste as you go and add more or less of the spice, pumpkin puree, and/or milk to get the right combination for your taste.
Source: https://www.theslowroasteditalian.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.