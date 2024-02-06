Ask a foodie: Beacon 53 is lit! My stomach calls for aid!

The night was approaching bitter cold, but hadn’t quite gotten there yet. I was bundled in my trusty poofy coat, so insulated that it felt like an electric heater against my skin. I was rarely out this late, especially in the winter. Shortly after I had that thought, the idea that maybe I was getting too set in my ways followed close behind. Well, not tonight! Tonight, I was trying something new. I wasn’t a pioneer woman; I didn’t have to go to bed when the sun went down.

We went to Century Casino. We each had a massive $20 bill we were committed to spend, and not a penny more. In the parking lot, I made reservations for Beacon 53, a fine dining restaurant on the second floor. So to kill time, we had to make that $20 last. I was up to $45 at one point, and I told myself I’d walk away at $50, but I never got there. It was fairly cheap entertainment, and I actually started bidding stupid high to burn through my winnings before we had to go to the restaurant. But man, if I would have hit, it would have been glorious. I didn’t, so my annual trip to the casino was over. Maybe next year!

On our way up to the second floor, we got to enjoy some live music that was blasting from Red Star Grill, the other restaurant in the building. We stood on the walkway leading to Beacon 53, looking down at the band, which was lit with 90’s neon and belting out tunes. No one else was up there, and it almost felt like a private concert for a few minutes. Then it was time to move onto the main event, the food.

Even though we had reservations, Beacon 53 was packed. It was fairly obvious that somebody was having a private Christmas party on one side of the restaurant. There was a table lining one wall laden with beautiful fruits and finger foods. Lovely ladies adorned in holiday dresses circulated, men sporting well-fitting suits milled around, and conversation and laughter cut through the live music below. The hostess told us our table would be ready in a moment. It didn’t take too long, and we were seated at the other end of the room, against a full wall to wall, floor to ceiling window. In fact, two sides of this entire restaurant were surrounded by glass, and we had a lovely view of the Emerson Memorial Bridge from our seats. A flickering electric candle sat on the edge of the table, and an open fire blazed out of the top of a fire pit on the outside balcony, lighting up the darkness outside. That large flame gave me the primal satisfaction that you feel sitting around a campfire in the dark, safety against the blackness of night, comfort and heat like a warm hug. Even with all the conversation on the other side of the restaurant, that simple fire lent a calming ambiance to the entire room.