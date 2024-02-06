Delight your taste buds with a medley of flavorful recipes

I had trouble making up my mind about a theme for today’s recipe column, so I decided to just share a few recipes that I have been wanting to make for a couple of weeks.

As I come across a recipe that I haven’t made in a long time, or are just hungry for it, I set them aside to make and these made the list. You’ll find recipes from clam chowder to an Asian chicken and cranberry salad to a delicious caramel-filled bar cookie. I have made blueberry buckle many years but have not made Alton Brown’s version, so it is a must-try.

Enjoy!

New England Clam Chowder

• 1/2 cup celery, chopped

• 2 cups heavy cream

• 1 cup yellow onions, chopped

• 1/2-pound bacon, medium diced

• 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

• 2 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped

• 1-pound white potatoes, peeled

• 2-pound little neck clams, shucked

• 1 cup leeks, chopped

• 1 carrot, peeled and diced

• 3 bay leaves

• 4 cups clam juice

• Salt and pepper

• 1/2 cup flour

In a heavy stock pot, over medium-high heat, render the bacon, until crispy, about 8 minutes. Stir in the leeks, onions, celery and carrots. Sauté for about 2 minutes or until the vegetables start to wilt. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper. Add the bay leaves and thyme.

Stir in the flour and cook for 2 minutes. Add the potatoes. Stir in the clam juice. Bring the liquid up to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Simmer the mixture until the potatoes are fork tender, about 12 minutes. Add the heavy cream and bring up to simmer. Add the clams and simmer for 2 minutes. Stir in the parsley. Season with salt and pepper if needed.

Ladle into shallow bowls and serve. Yields: 6-8 servings.

Source: www.bigoven.com

Chicken Stuffed Crescent Roll-Ups

• 1 package crescent roll dough

• 2 cups cooked chicken, shredded

• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise

• 1/4 cup chopped green onions

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (optional for garnish)

(Feel free to make some substitutions to cater to dietary restrictions. For instance, you can use Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise for a lighter option, or try a dairy-free cheese to make it suitable for lactose-intolerant guests.)

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a mixing bowl, combine shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, chopped green onions, garlic powder, and black pepper.

Unroll the crescent roll dough and separate into triangles. Place a spoonful of the chicken mixture onto the wide end of each crescent roll triangle. Roll up the crescent rolls, starting from the wide end, and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle the tops with grated Parmesan cheese.

Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the crescent rolls are golden brown and cooked through.

Garnish with chopped fresh parsley before serving, if desired.

Note: Ensure the chicken is finely shredded to make rolling easier. Don’t overfill the crescent rolls to avoid spillage. For a crispy finish, brush the tops with a bit of melted butter before baking.

Flavor enhancements: Add a dash of hot sauce to the chicken mixture for a spicy kick.

Texture improvements: Incorporate a bit of cream cheese into the filling for extra creaminess.

Complementary side dishes: Pair with a fresh green salad or a bowl of tomato soup.

Beverage recommendations: Serve with a chilled glass of white wine or a refreshing iced tea.

Source: optimalrecipes.com

Southern Breakfast Enchiladas with Sausage Gravy

Imagine a breakfast that combines the comfort of home-cooked meals with the bold flavors of the South. Our Southern Breakfast Enchiladas with Sausage Gravy does just that, offering a hearty start to your day. Wrapped in soft tortillas, the enchiladas are loaded with a savory mix of spiced sausage, golden tater tots, and creamy scrambled eggs, all smothered under a thick, peppery sausage gravy.

• 1 pound ground breakfast sausage

• 1/2 cup diced onion

• 1 jalapeno, minced

• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour

• 2 3/4 cups milk

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 10 large eggs

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 2 cups cooked tater tots

• 1 cup shredded Pepper Jack cheese

• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

• 10 fajita-size flour tortillas

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.

In a large nonstick pan over medium-high heat, cook the sausage, crumbling it as it cooks. When half done, add the onion and jalapeno.

Remove 1 cup of the sausage mixture with a slotted spoon and set aside.

In the same pan, sprinkle flour over the remaining sausage and cook for 1 minute, stirring continuously. Gradually whisk in the milk and simmer until thickened. Remove from heat.

In a separate pan, melt butter and lightly scramble the eggs, seasoning with salt and pepper. Remove from heat while slightly undercooked.

Combine the reserved sausage mixture, tater tots, scrambled eggs, and half of both cheeses in a medium bowl.

Distribute about 1/2 cup of the filling across each tortilla, roll them up, and place seam side down in the baking dish.

Pour the sausage gravy over the enchiladas and sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

Bake for 30-40 minutes until golden and bubbly.

Source: recipes.taskuptools.com

Alton Brown’s Blueberry Buckle

Due to their intense color, balanced flavor and unique texture, blueberries are my favorite fruit for baking. And when it comes to baking, you can’t beat a buckle, an old-fashioned streusel-topped blueberry coffee cake.

Although I may be a loyal cobbler fan, I think it’s high time Americans rediscover the art of the buckle.

For The Topping:

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1/3 cup cake flour

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed and chilled

For The Cake:

• 2 cups cake flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 teaspoon ground ginger

• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

• 3/4 cup sugar

• 1 large egg

• 1/2 cup whole milk

• 3 cups fresh blueberries

Combine the sugar, flour, and nutmeg in a small bowl then work in the butter, using a fork or pastry cutter to combine. Work until the mixture has a crumb-like texture. Set aside.

Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9-inch square glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

Whisk the flour, baking powder, salt and ginger together in a medium bowl and set aside.

In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat together the butter and sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, approximately 1 minute. Reduce the speed a bit and thoroughly incorporate the egg. Reduce speed to low and add one-third of the flour mixture. Once incorporated, add one-third of the milk then repeat alternating until all ingredients are combined.

Gently stir in the blueberries and pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle on the topping mixture.

Bake on the middle rack of the oven until golden, about 45 minutes. Cool for 30 minutes before serving.

Source: altonbrown.com

Chicken and Dressing Casserole