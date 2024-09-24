Cozy up with these delightful pumpkin spice treats and snacks

Pumpkin spice items are popping up everywhere in retail stores and online. Many pumpkin spice items do not use actual pumpkin as an ingredient at all. Pumpkin spice is the spice blend used to season pie and other recipes and is a nice warm blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and allspice. This spice blend can be purchased or you can assemble your homemade blend, customizing it to make it your own special mixture.

All of the recipes I have pulled together for you today are all pumpkin spice blend recipes. No actual canned pumpkin is used in these recipes, so people who don’t like pumpkin will often like spiced recipes for a nice fall flavored treat. Enjoy!

Homemade Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend

Before you start, check the expiration dates of your spices because they lose potency and flavor over time. Don’t forget to print out the free labels above. These and these are my favorite storing/gifting jars.

• 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon

• 2 teaspoons ground ginger

• 1 and 1/2 teaspoons ground nutmeg

• 1 teaspoon ground cloves

• 1 teaspoon ground allspice

Pinch ground black pepper (small pinch, less than 1/8 teaspoon)

Whisk all of the ingredients together in a small bowl. The ground ginger can clump, so whisk it very well to rid any clumps.

Pour spice mixture into your desired jar that seals well. A small funnel makes this step a little easier.

This homemade pumpkin pie spice mixture will last in a tightly sealed container until the individual spices’ expiration dates, which is typically one to two years. Buy them all at once to ensure equal freshness and store at room temperature in a dry place, like a cupboard, drawer, or pantry.

Notes: You can use this homemade pumpkin pie spice as a 1:1 substitution in any recipe that calls for store-bought pumpkin pie spice. If a recipe calls for ground cinnamon AND some or all of the other spices used in this blend, you can total the amount and use this pumpkin pie spice instead. For example, my pumpkin bread uses 2 and 3/4 teaspoons total of spices, so you can use 2 and 3/4 teaspoons of this pumpkin pie spice.

Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com

Pumpkin Spice Cocoa Mix

Pumpkin Spice Cocoa Mix for a cozy night in or for gift giving.

• 1 1/2 cups dry milk

• 1 cup sugar (or confectioner's sugar)

• 1 cup cocoa powder

• 1 cup powdered coffee creamer

• 1/8 teaspoon salt

• 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

Measure all ingredients into a medium size bowl and whisk to combine.

Store in an airtight container or package for gift giving.

Source: sallysbakingaddiction.com

Pumpkin Spice Maple Cookie

Indulge in these delicious and easy pumpkin spice maple cookies made with unsalted sweet cream butter, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and more.

Cookie ingredients:

• 1 cup unsalted sweet cream butter, softened

• 1/2 cup light brown sugar

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 2 tablespoons instant coffee granules

• 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 2 cups flour

Dipping ingredients:

• 1 bag of maple flavored candy melts

• 2 tablespoons coconut oil

• 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans.

Baking the cookies: Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

Using a standing mixer, cream butter, both sugars, coffee granules, and salt. Gradually beat in the flour until combined.

Roll the cookie dough out to 1/4-inch thickness on a floured cutting board. Using a 2-inch round cookie cutter cut out the cookies.

Put the cut cookies on the lined cookie sheet 2 inches apart. Bake at 300 degrees for 20 to 22 minutes.

Allow the cookies to cool slightly on the cookie sheet. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

Decorating directions: Using a double boiler, add water in the bottom pot and begin to boil the water. Add the candy melts into the top pot and mix gradually until melted. Mix in the coconut oil.

Dip the cookies halfway into the melted candy melts. Sprinkle the chopped pecans. Put the cookies on a tray until served.

Source: www.crystalandcomp.com

Pumpkin Spiced Nuts

Pumpkin pie spice nuts are the perfect fall treat. All of the best flavors of autumn are in this easy snack mix. This snack is also great for homemade gifts!

• 4 cups mixed nuts

• 1/2 cup white sugar

• 1/4 cup brown sugar

• 1 tablespoon cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1 teaspoon ginger

• 1/2 teaspoon allspice

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 large egg white whisked until frothy

Pre-heat oven to 300 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and stir until well mixed. Spread evenly on the baking sheet and bake for 40 minutes, stirring once halfway through. Once cooled, store in a sealed container.

Source: www.honeyandbirch.com

Pumpkin Spice Rice Krispie Treats

These classic treats can be made at home and for the fall time. They have a delicious pumpkin flavor that you can't find anywhere else.

• 9 cups Rice Krispies Cereal

• 15 ounces mini marshmallows

• 8 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Line a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan with foil or parchment and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Measure out cereal and place in a large bowl.

To brown the butter: Melt the butter in a large pot over medium low heat. Cook, stirring often, until the butter foams and turns light amber in color. Add the marshmallows and stir until melted. Remove from heat and stir in pumpkin pie spice, ground cinnamon, and vanilla extract.

Add cereal and stir to coat with the marshmallow mixture. Immediately pour into prepared pan. Press gently to compact. Tip: spray wax paper with nonstick cooking spray so you can press without it sticking to your hands.

Let set until firm then slice into bars. Store in an airtight container for up to three days. To freeze, let cool completely then cut into bars and wrap each individual bar in wax paper and freeze in an airtight container for up to three months.

Notes: You can use any size marshmallows just make sure to use 15 ounces. These stay extra gooey but will get stale if not stored properly. Only use FRESH marshmallows and not-stale cereal for best results.

Source: www.crazyforcrust.com

Pumpkin Spice Frosting

Fluffy cream cheese frosting with a pumpkin inspired twist! This Pumpkin Spice Frosting is full of the fall flavors you crave and so easy to make. Pipe it onto Pumpkin Cake, cupcakes and more!

• 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

• 2 cups confectioners' sugar