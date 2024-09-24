Cozy up with these delightful pumpkin spice treats and snacks

Pumpkin spice items are popping up everywhere in retail stores and online. Many pumpkin spice items do not use actual pumpkin as an ingredient at all. Pumpkin spice is the spice blend used to season pie and other recipes and is a nice warm blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and allspice. This spice blend can be purchased or you can assemble your homemade blend, customizing it to make it your own special mixture.
All of the recipes I have pulled together for you today are all pumpkin spice blend recipes. No actual canned pumpkin is used in these recipes, so people who don’t like pumpkin will often like spiced recipes for a nice fall flavored treat. Enjoy!
Homemade Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend
Before you start, check the expiration dates of your spices because they lose potency and flavor over time. Don’t forget to print out the free labels above. These and these are my favorite storing/gifting jars.
• 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon
• 2 teaspoons ground ginger
• 1 and 1/2 teaspoons ground nutmeg
• 1 teaspoon ground cloves
• 1 teaspoon ground allspice
Pinch ground black pepper (small pinch, less than 1/8 teaspoon)
Whisk all of the ingredients together in a small bowl. The ground ginger can clump, so whisk it very well to rid any clumps.
Pour spice mixture into your desired jar that seals well. A small funnel makes this step a little easier.
This homemade pumpkin pie spice mixture will last in a tightly sealed container until the individual spices’ expiration dates, which is typically one to two years. Buy them all at once to ensure equal freshness and store at room temperature in a dry place, like a cupboard, drawer, or pantry.
Notes: You can use this homemade pumpkin pie spice as a 1:1 substitution in any recipe that calls for store-bought pumpkin pie spice. If a recipe calls for ground cinnamon AND some or all of the other spices used in this blend, you can total the amount and use this pumpkin pie spice instead. For example, my pumpkin bread uses 2 and 3/4 teaspoons total of spices, so you can use 2 and 3/4 teaspoons of this pumpkin pie spice.
Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com
Pumpkin Spice Cocoa Mix
Pumpkin Spice Cocoa Mix for a cozy night in or for gift giving.
• 1 1/2 cups dry milk
• 1 cup sugar (or confectioner's sugar)
• 1 cup cocoa powder
• 1 cup powdered coffee creamer
• 1/8 teaspoon salt
• 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
Measure all ingredients into a medium size bowl and whisk to combine.
Store in an airtight container or package for gift giving.
Source: sallysbakingaddiction.com
Pumpkin Spice Maple Cookie
Indulge in these delicious and easy pumpkin spice maple cookies made with unsalted sweet cream butter, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and more.
Cookie ingredients:
• 1 cup unsalted sweet cream butter, softened
• 1/2 cup light brown sugar
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 2 tablespoons instant coffee granules
• 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 2 cups flour
Dipping ingredients:
• 1 bag of maple flavored candy melts
• 2 tablespoons coconut oil
• 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans.
Baking the cookies: Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
Using a standing mixer, cream butter, both sugars, coffee granules, and salt. Gradually beat in the flour until combined.
Roll the cookie dough out to 1/4-inch thickness on a floured cutting board. Using a 2-inch round cookie cutter cut out the cookies.
Put the cut cookies on the lined cookie sheet 2 inches apart. Bake at 300 degrees for 20 to 22 minutes.
Allow the cookies to cool slightly on the cookie sheet. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.
Decorating directions: Using a double boiler, add water in the bottom pot and begin to boil the water. Add the candy melts into the top pot and mix gradually until melted. Mix in the coconut oil.
Dip the cookies halfway into the melted candy melts. Sprinkle the chopped pecans. Put the cookies on a tray until served.
Source: www.crystalandcomp.com
Pumpkin Spiced Nuts
Pumpkin pie spice nuts are the perfect fall treat. All of the best flavors of autumn are in this easy snack mix. This snack is also great for homemade gifts!
• 4 cups mixed nuts
• 1/2 cup white sugar
• 1/4 cup brown sugar
• 1 tablespoon cinnamon
• 1 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1 teaspoon ginger
• 1/2 teaspoon allspice
• 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1 large egg white whisked until frothy
Pre-heat oven to 300 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil.
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and stir until well mixed. Spread evenly on the baking sheet and bake for 40 minutes, stirring once halfway through. Once cooled, store in a sealed container.
Source: www.honeyandbirch.com
Pumpkin Spice Rice Krispie Treats
These classic treats can be made at home and for the fall time. They have a delicious pumpkin flavor that you can't find anywhere else.
• 9 cups Rice Krispies Cereal
• 15 ounces mini marshmallows
• 8 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Line a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan with foil or parchment and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Measure out cereal and place in a large bowl.
To brown the butter: Melt the butter in a large pot over medium low heat. Cook, stirring often, until the butter foams and turns light amber in color. Add the marshmallows and stir until melted. Remove from heat and stir in pumpkin pie spice, ground cinnamon, and vanilla extract.
Add cereal and stir to coat with the marshmallow mixture. Immediately pour into prepared pan. Press gently to compact. Tip: spray wax paper with nonstick cooking spray so you can press without it sticking to your hands.
Let set until firm then slice into bars. Store in an airtight container for up to three days. To freeze, let cool completely then cut into bars and wrap each individual bar in wax paper and freeze in an airtight container for up to three months.
Notes: You can use any size marshmallows just make sure to use 15 ounces. These stay extra gooey but will get stale if not stored properly. Only use FRESH marshmallows and not-stale cereal for best results.
Source: www.crazyforcrust.com
Pumpkin Spice Frosting
Fluffy cream cheese frosting with a pumpkin inspired twist! This Pumpkin Spice Frosting is full of the fall flavors you crave and so easy to make. Pipe it onto Pumpkin Cake, cupcakes and more!
• 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
• 2 cups confectioners' sugar
• 2 teaspoons homemade pumpkin spice blend
• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
In a mixer, beat the cream cheese and butter until well combined. Gradually add the confectioners' sugar.
Scrape down the bowl and add the pumpkin spice and vanilla. Mix thoroughly until combined.
Notes: Makes about 2 1/2 cups: enough to frost 12 cupcakes, a two-layer cake without filling, or an 8-inch-square cake.
Source: www.365daysofbakingandmore.com
Pumpkin Spice No Bake Cookies
This easy Pumpkin Spice No Bake Cookie recipe is made with oatmeal, chocolate chips, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla pudding mix! They have all the must-have pumpkin flavors in a soft and chewy no-bake cookie! If you have 10 minutes you can make pumpkin spice no bake cookies!
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 1/4 cup brown sugar
• 3/4 cup butter 1 1/2 sticks
• 1/2 cup evaporated milk
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 3.4 ounces instant vanilla pudding mix dry pudding mix only
• 3 1/2 cups quick oats
• 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
• Sea salt to taste, optional
• 1 1/2 cup chocolate chips
Line a baking sheet with wax paper or parchment paper. A lined cookie sheet makes for easy cleanup! Either will work. Set aside.
Add dry ingredients (vanilla pudding, pumpkin pie spice and oats) to a large mixing bowl. Stir.
Add sugars, butter, and evaporated milk to a medium saucepan. Stir the mixture occasionally to combine sugars and butter. Continue stirring while bringing the ingredients to a full rolling boil (a vigorous boil that doesn't stop when stirred) over medium-high heat. This will take a few minutes. Once the mixture is boiling reduce the temperature to medium heat (it needs to be hot enough to maintain a full rolling boil). Boil at a full rolling boil for 90 seconds.
Once the liquid has been at a full rolling boil for 90 seconds minutes remove it from the stovetop. Add vanilla extract. Pour the liquid over the dry ingredients in the large bowl. Stir to coat oats with liquid. Let rest for a couple of minutes. The oats will soak up some of the caramely liquid. It will also cool a little bit so when you add the chocolate chips they won't melt as badly.
Add semi-sweet, milk or white chocolate chips and quickly stir to combine. Try to quickly and gently stir just a little bit or else the chocolate chips will completely melt and look messy!
Using a cookie scoop drop the pumpkin mixture onto the lined baking sheet. Let rest for about an hour to cool and set. Store in an airtight container.
Notes: It’s important to make sure the butter, sugar, and milk come to a full rolling boil. I guess that means it’s important to know what a full rolling boil is. A rolling boil is when the liquid reaches a temperature where it’s at a vigorous boil that doesn’t stop when it’s stirred. For this recipe, we’ll slowly and gradually bring the wet ingredients to a rolling boil. This will help the cookies set up, so they aren’t too gooey. Getting the full rolling boil down is the hardest part of this recipe! Once you’ve got it, they’ll be perfect!
You can use different kinds of instant pudding mix. Butterscotch, cheesecake, and French vanilla are all great options.
Store cookies in an airtight container. You can store it in the refrigerator if you want the cookies to be a little firmer.
Source: www.pitchforkfoodie.com
Pumpkin Spice and Chocolate Cake Balls
• 12 ounce bag of chocolate chips
• 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice seasoning
• 1 cup of your favorite pumpkin coffee cream
• 1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
• Fall colored sprinkles
Grab your cookie sheet and line it with parchment paper. This will make clean up so much easier. Trust me!
In a large bowl, dump in the chocolate chips and the butter. Set it aside.
Grab a small saucepan, over medium heat warm up the pumpkin creamer. Bring it to light boil.
Pour the heated cream over the chocolate and butter. Let it stand for about two minutes, it will melt the chocolate and butter.
Use a whisk to stir the chocolate, butter and cream until it is smooth.
Get your 9-inch-square baking pan. Pour the melted and smooth chocolate mixture into the pan.
Pop it in the refrigerator for about two hours, or until the chocolate is firm enough that you can shape it.
Use a small ice cream scooper and scoop the chocolate into balls. Roll the balls in your hand to form a nicely formed ball. Roll the ball in sprinkles to coat evenly.
Put the sprinkle covered balls onto the parchment paper that is on the cookie sheet. Continue until you use all of the chocolate mix to make balls.
You can store the cake balls in an air tight container. Store them in the fridge in the container- you do want to refrigerate the balls for at least an hour before serving.
Source: www.crystalandcomp.com
Maple Pumpkin Spice Crock-Pot Chex Mix
This Crock-Pot Chex Mix is loaded with pumpkin spice flavor! It's so easy to make and can easily be adapted to suit the ingredients you have on hand.
• 6 cups Chex cereal, or you can try to mix things up like, 3 cups each Rice Chex and a store brand honey-nut Chex; try Cheerios, Golden Grahams, etc.
• 2 cups dried fruit, I used 1 cup each dried cranberries and dried cherries; try (golden raisins, etc.)
• 1 1/2 to 2 cups nuts, I used 3/4 cup each honey-roasted cashews and honey-roasted peanuts
• 1 1/2 to 2 cups pretzels
• 1 1/2 chopped graham crackers diced in large 1-inch pieces (about 5 full-size graham crackers)
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
• 1/2 cup maple syrup, I used sugar-free pancake syrup
• 1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed
• 1 to 2+ tablespoons pumpkin pie spice
• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
• Salt optional and to taste
In a 5- to 6-quart Crock-Pot, add cereal, dried fruit, nuts, pretzels, and graham crackers. Recipe is very flexible. If you don’t have something, don’t like something, etc. use something you do have on hand or omit.
In a microwave-safe measuring cup or bowl, melt the butter, about 1 minute on high power.
Add the maple syrup, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice (I used 1 tablespoon but recommend at least 2 tablespoons if you want a more pronounced pumpkin flavor), vanilla, optional salt, and whisk to combine.
Slowly and evenly drizzle wet mixture over the dry ingredients in Crock-Pot and stir very well to combine. I use a silicon-tipped spatula so I don’t break the cereal.
Cook covered on high power for about two hours, stirring well every 15 to 20 minutes. Start keeping a more careful eye on mix at about 1.5 hours to make sure pieces on bottom don’t start burning. All slow cookers and ingredients vary, and cooking times will vary. Cook until there’s no visible liquid pooling and pieces have dried out. They will not be ‘dry’ and will be more on the sticky and tacky side even when done, but do dry out more as they cool.
Turn mixture out onto baking tray and allow to dry for at least two hours, overnight is better. Mix will keep airtight for up to five days.
Source: www.averiecooks.com
Pumpkin Spice Caramels
Soft, chewy, buttery, and perfectly spiced, these Pumpkin Spice Caramels are impossible to resist.
• 8 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 2 cups heavy whipping cream
• 1 cup light corn syrup
• 2 cups granulated sugar
• 3/4 teaspoon salt
• 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
Lightly spray an 8-inch-square baking dish with cooking spray and line with parchment paper. Leave an overhang so you can pull the caramel out easily. Set aside.
Combine the first four ingredients in a large heavy bottomed pot. Go bigger than you think you need. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar. It's super important to scrape off all the sugar from the sides of the pot, all of it.
Reduce heat to medium and continue cooking without stirring until it reaches 248 degrees. This can take anywhere for 20 minutes to an hour, just be patient. (Make sure you check the accuracy of your candy thermometer beforehand.)
Remove from heat and stir in salt and pumpkin pie spice.
Pour mixture into prepared baking dish. Let it rest for 12 to 24 hours before cutting it into pieces.
Wrap caramels in waxed paper to store. Can be stored in the fridge or at room temperature.
Source: www.momontimeout.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.