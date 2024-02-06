Castillo: Springing forward means brunch time is back, baby!

We have entered the ultimate awkward stage of the year. If the seasons were represented by stages of our lives, the weather would be right around my seventh grade level of awkwardness. According to adults, at that age we were “old enough" to be independent/responsible/decisive while also being “too young" to be in love/speak our mind/make our decisions. We were old enough to be interested in make-up, but too young to really do it well. As my seventh grade yearbook can attest, I was either identifying as a raccoon back then or applying my eye pencil with a heavy hand. Fine, I admit it, my mom was right. Thanks to TikTok tutorials, there is just no excuse for the continued misuse and abuse of cosmetics, but I digress.
Monday, we woke up to temperatures cold enough for sweaters, but by afternoon it was sunny and warm enough for shorts and patio margaritas. It’s taken me a couple of decades, but I’ve finally learned to fully lean into the “we’ve been here before” mode of thinking where layers are king. It’s in that spirit I bring you — brunch!
It’s brunch season, baby!
The rush of the work week is replaced with slower-paced weekends. Sleep in. Take your time. Pull your hair up into a ponytail and toss on a pair of jeans with a hoodie, throw on a baseball cap with color coordinated loungewear, or get all dolled up with a flowery dress and soft make-up. So many options, and they are all perfectly brunch acceptable, oftentimes all are represented at the same table.
The brunch timeframe can consist of an hour or so spent catching up or turn into an overextended visit, where the tip is meant to serve as a sincere apology to the server whose table has been inadvertently commandeered. The fare can be something light, such as coffee with fruit or a pastry, or a full- blown meal including expertly prepared dishes made with exotic ingredients.
Grab a pen and paper or open the notes app on your cell phone and add the following two brunch destinations to your list: Broadway Bistro and Vintage Trade and Bon Bon’s of Cape Girardeau.
Broadway Bistro and Vintage Trade, located at 811 Broadway in the heart of Cape, is a cozy space with timeless treasures appropriate for people of all ages and offers something at every price point. On my recent visit, the crowd of diners represented people from all walks of life, everything from solo diners to a sweet family of five comprised of three children younger than 10. They offer a variety of coffee, teas, pastrie, and a full range of menu items, with breakfast being served all day. I ordered the special, croque madame pie, along with my current favorite, a pistachio latte. The croque madame pie crust was flakey and golden, while the slightly salty bacon complemented the rich egg flavor of the dish. Each bite was insanely satisfying. My view of Broadway served as the perfect occasional distraction from my work, while the plants populating the restaurant added a calmness to the ambiance.
Bon Bon’s of Cape Girardeau recently re-opened at their brand-new location, 1707 N. Kingshighway Suite 101, in the little plaza behind McDonald’s. I wandered in on an impulse, and I am glad I did. First, the space is bright, airy and much larger than I expected. Their pastries are made fresh on-site, and their display case was full of tempting delicacies that can either be perfectly paired with tea or coffee or enjoyed as a stand-alone sweet treat. I thoroughly enjoyed their lemon poppyseed scone and a coconut latte. The scone was flakey on the outside and somewhat spongey on the inside, which made me regret not taking the time to properly enjoy it with a cup of tea while dining in. Fortunately, a quick review of their menu revealed many more reasons for a return visit, including mimosas and a burger that is getting a lot of buzz around town. Again, the menu offers something for every budget, whether stopping in for a $2 treat or lingering over a $20 meal.
Time transitions can be crazy-making and weather changes can seem maddening, but we can all rise above it by embracing the spirit brunch season.
Mary Ann Castillo has more than 50 years of eating experience with no plans to stop.
