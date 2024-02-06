Castillo: Springing forward means brunch time is back, baby!

We have entered the ultimate awkward stage of the year. If the seasons were represented by stages of our lives, the weather would be right around my seventh grade level of awkwardness. According to adults, at that age we were “old enough" to be independent/responsible/decisive while also being “too young" to be in love/speak our mind/make our decisions. We were old enough to be interested in make-up, but too young to really do it well. As my seventh grade yearbook can attest, I was either identifying as a raccoon back then or applying my eye pencil with a heavy hand. Fine, I admit it, my mom was right. Thanks to TikTok tutorials, there is just no excuse for the continued misuse and abuse of cosmetics, but I digress.

Monday, we woke up to temperatures cold enough for sweaters, but by afternoon it was sunny and warm enough for shorts and patio margaritas. It’s taken me a couple of decades, but I’ve finally learned to fully lean into the “we’ve been here before” mode of thinking where layers are king. It’s in that spirit I bring you — brunch!

It’s brunch season, baby!

The rush of the work week is replaced with slower-paced weekends. Sleep in. Take your time. Pull your hair up into a ponytail and toss on a pair of jeans with a hoodie, throw on a baseball cap with color coordinated loungewear, or get all dolled up with a flowery dress and soft make-up. So many options, and they are all perfectly brunch acceptable, oftentimes all are represented at the same table.

The brunch timeframe can consist of an hour or so spent catching up or turn into an overextended visit, where the tip is meant to serve as a sincere apology to the server whose table has been inadvertently commandeered. The fare can be something light, such as coffee with fruit or a pastry, or a full- blown meal including expertly prepared dishes made with exotic ingredients.