Castillo: Hubble Creek Brewing Company: Let’s go creeking!

Jessica Stratton told me everything I needed to know about Hubble Creek Brewing Company in Jackson when she said, “We’re just here to have a good time.”

Though I drive past the establishment at least twice a day, I wasn’t sure what to expect from the tiny, unassuming business located next door to a laundromat. What I found was a pleasant surprise.

I stopped in last Saturday at 8:50 p.m., completely unaware their kitchen closes at 9 p.m. I ordered their Philly cheesesteak naan bread along with a flight of four beers, then let out a sigh of relief — I beat the buzzer.

The interior, with its exposed brick and wooden beams overhead, was casual yet stylish with soft, warm lighting and a laid-back vibe.

Every table was occupied when I arrived, and the light murmurs of conversation from all around added cheerful energy to the space. People were clearly enjoying themselves.

I took a seat at the bar where I got the scoop about Hubble Creek Brewing Company from Jessica.

According to Jessica, HCBC has been approximately 20 years in the making. Jessica and Ben, her husband, were high school sweethearts who started home-brewing beer as a hobby in college. After college, life moved on and each maintained full-time careers while balancing everything that comes along with raising children, yet they continued to cultivate their home brewing skills on the side.