Castillo: Hubble Creek Brewing Company: Let’s go creeking!

Jessica Stratton told me everything I needed to know about Hubble Creek Brewing Company in Jackson when she said, “We’re just here to have a good time.”
Though I drive past the establishment at least twice a day, I wasn’t sure what to expect from the tiny, unassuming business located next door to a laundromat. What I found was a pleasant surprise.
I stopped in last Saturday at 8:50 p.m., completely unaware their kitchen closes at 9 p.m. I ordered their Philly cheesesteak naan bread along with a flight of four beers, then let out a sigh of relief — I beat the buzzer.
The interior, with its exposed brick and wooden beams overhead, was casual yet stylish with soft, warm lighting and a laid-back vibe.
Every table was occupied when I arrived, and the light murmurs of conversation from all around added cheerful energy to the space. People were clearly enjoying themselves.
I took a seat at the bar where I got the scoop about Hubble Creek Brewing Company from Jessica.
According to Jessica, HCBC has been approximately 20 years in the making. Jessica and Ben, her husband, were high school sweethearts who started home-brewing beer as a hobby in college. After college, life moved on and each maintained full-time careers while balancing everything that comes along with raising children, yet they continued to cultivate their home brewing skills on the side.
In 2019, things really took off when they came across a great deal on brewing equipment. Two short years later they searched for and found the perfect space to go public with their concoctions. Many hours of blood, sweat and tears later and they had transformed the space into an atmosphere just as suitable for a dressed-up date night as a post-soccer game with the kids.
I’m no beer connoisseur, but I enjoyed each of my selections and believe they have something on the menu to satisfy every taste.
Though beer is their focus, their food menu is small enough not to require any huge decision making while offering a few light snacks (like a warm pretzel) along with some more filling options, such as their pizza style naan breads. The Philly cheesesteak naan was even better than I anticipated. The naan bread was covered in a roasted garlic parmesan sauce, loaded with sauteed onions, peppers and sliced steak, then smothered with a wonderfully thick layer of mozzarella cheese. I found it so filling I took the leftovers to go, but it was so deliciously good I scarfed it down before the clock hit midnight.
While Hubble Creek Brewing Company has certainly earned a spot on the micro-brewery tour map (this makes four in our area), Jessica also shared plans to rent out the space for private events just in time for the holidays.
Hubble Creek Brewing Company is located at 117 S. Hope St. in Jackson, and they are currently open from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Mary Ann Castillo has over 50 years of eating experience with no plans to stop.
