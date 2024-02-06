Ask a foodie: You, me & Banh Mi

Dear Future Husband,

Happy Day Before Valentine’s Day! For the first time in a long time, I found my mind drifting to thoughts about you, which I admit is pretty strange since we haven’t met. What do you look like? What’s your name? How do you feel about puppies, babies, and the Dallas Cowboys (generally speaking, of course)? Do you believe in God? Do you sleep with your socks on? I know you don’t wear Croc’s because a God who loves me would surely draw the line there, wouldn’t he?

Where are you?

Are you adventuring in New Zealand? Are you walking the Camino de Santiago on a spiritual journey? Did you discover a mystical gang of leprechauns on a trek through Ireland who have you trapped in a deep pit to keep their existence a secret while protecting their pot of gold? I bet that’s it and you are patiently awaiting an opportunity to escape and find your way to me.

What are you thinking? Are you thinking about me? Are you feeling guilty about not getting me anything for Valentine’s Day? No worries. You will have plenty of time to make it up to me. Actually, at our age, maybe you won’t. If you hurry, we may have a good 30 to 40 years left, but none of us is promised tomorrow so we may have to settle for a great week or two.

In the interest of time, I figured I’d get a jump on celebrating our love. What better way to do that than with a romantic, candlelit dinner? I imagine if you were here, you would whisk me off to a beautiful restaurant with white tablecloths, too many utensils to keep track of, and the need to speak in hushed tones amongst couples of all ages doing the same. I’m sure it would have been lovely, if not a bit awkward. I mentally stored that plan and went where my heart led me.

My heart led me to Mana Tea for their, until recently, elusive banh mi along with a Vietnamese coffee.

New and exciting is always an option, but every now and then, we have an opportunity to revisit the best parts of the past.