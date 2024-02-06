A couple of weeks ago, I found myself surrounded by local dignitaries, average Joes and everything in between. No one could have imagined a tip casually gleaned from a high-ranking official that afternoon would initiate Operation Codeword “G”, later leading me to discover the secrets of surviving the harsh, cold, potentially treacherous conditions of life that lay ahead.

I’ll begin this tale with a confession: I’m not always as random and spontaneous as my adventures would suggest. The truth? What some may dismiss or minimize with unhealthy terms like “dissociation” or “compartmentalization”, I embrace as the gift of “emotional triage". It’s a superpower, really. By day, I am a first responder for feelings, conducting immediate assessments and quickly employing the appropriate strategies for a given situation with the ease and grace of a prima ballerina performing "The Nutcracker". I’ve honed the skill of remaining calm, cool and collected while maintaining an active state of ongoing assessment. With my track record of good decisions and a history of demonstrating I have my priorities straight, you may be surprised to learn that while most of the Midwest was in search of Holy Trinity of storm warning goods (milk, bread and toilet paper), I was driving north on I-55 headed toward The Bayou.

With 315,000 miles on the odometer and an odd clicking sound coming from the ignition, my choice to head north toward the chaos sounds almost irresponsible. If I’d spent more time considering the input of others, I may have agreed, but that casual tip I’d been given began to feel like the physical manifestation of a calling.

I was in search of something bigger than the cloud of doom the impending storm had brought into the atmosphere. I was in search of gumbo.

Specifically, the gumbo at The Bayou Cajun Smokehouse in Pocahontas (6611 County Road 532, Jackson).

When I arrived, the parking lot was scarce and quiet. Before I could even open the door to exit my vehicle, a family of five cheerfully exited the restaurant holding containers that appeared to be filled with leftovers. Acting quickly, I asked, “What’s good?” The response was immediate and enthusiastic: “You HAVE to get the gumbo!”

The gist? Everything on the menu was fantastic, but the gumbo was not to be missed.

My purpose validated, I entered the dim, cozy warmth of the restaurant and immediately took a seat at the bar where I met The Twins: Thai and McKenzie.