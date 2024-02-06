Ask a foodie: One order of Crab Rangoon, heavy on the crab, please

I was in the midst of one of those frantic, breathless days before the upcoming winter storm. I was neither frantic nor breathless, but I was interested in seeing what this storm would amount to. We all know how that panned out now, but on this day, people were just starting to make their obligatory toilet paper/bread/milk runs. I was in town, accompanying my daughter on some non-grocery store tasks, keeping her company. Part of keeping her company involved going to lunch. Neither one of us was starving, so we were looking for a little snack, and Tokyo Sushi Steakhouse was close to our last stop.

On weekdays, Tokyo closes from 3 to 4:30 p.m., and we were cutting it close at 2:40 p.m. I used to work at a family restaurant that now no longer exists, and I clearly remember the frustration when someone walked in to eat during the last 15 minutes we were open. That likely led to us remaining open a half hour to an hour longer than we normally were, all of us stuck there, ready to go home, tired and smelling of catfish grease, unable to finish the final cleanup until the last guests left. Because of these core memories, I make sure that I don’t put anyone else in that situation. My daughter is delightfully agreeable, so when I suggested we get our food to go and eat our Japanese tidbits in the car, she was all for it. I got an order of Crab Rangoon; she got a California Roll.

For those of you who have never tried sushi before and wish to, the California Roll is a good beginner roll. Cooked crab meat nestled inside rolled sticky rice and thin, salty seaweed paper, pressed against avocado and a smattering of other veggies. There is nothing raw, nothing especially exotic, and if you add a dab of the green wasabi paste, a sprinkle of soy sauce and maybe a slice of pickled ginger, you will have a party in your mouth when you start to chew. The flavors combine, change, deepen, nearly overloading your tastebuds with salty, tangy, savory. Textures abound — chewy rice, crunchy cucumber and slightly sweet crab. Please, I beg you, if you’ve never tried sushi, try this one. If you don’t like it, then that’s fair, and thanks for trying, but if you do, there are so many more sushi rolls and flavors to try. Tokyo’s sushi-to-go came in an adorable travel tray, the presentation beautiful, and my daughter ate it with relish.