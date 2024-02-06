Imagine this: It’s 1 a.m., and you’re impossibly, irrevocably awake. Your brain just will not shut off, and you are craving comfort, some sort of food that is like a warm hug from Mom. You remember the smell of her kitchen, almost too warm and rich with the scent of baked goods — the dough mixed, measured and formed with love into simple, soft cookies. That is what you want. Milk and cookies. But it’s 1 a.m., and you desperately do not want to leave the house and settle for gas station cookies and milk. If only there was someone, somewhere, who would bring you a perfectly warm cookie and a bottle of ice cold milk. Well, if you live inside of the delivery area, there is.

Insomnia Cookies at 1330 Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday. And, they deliver.

Now, I didn’t do anything so exciting as order delivery cookies at 1 in the morning. No, I visited the store at 4 in the afternoon, and I truly did not realize the sheer attention to detail I was about to witness. Insomnia is so good at what it does because it only does one thing very, very well.

Insomnia Cookies sells cookies, brownies, milk (and soda, but what kind of animal would choose soda with cookies?), cookie cakes, ice cream, ice cream with cookies/brownies, and ice cream cookie sandwiches. I may have missed something, but I truly think that may be a comprehensive list of the menu. I chose the Super 6 box, which allowed me to choose 5 classic cookies and one deluxe cookie or brownie. This is what I ordered: double chocolate chunk (a dark chocolate cookie with milk chocolate bits), white chocolate macadamia (a little coconut with white chocolate and macadamia nut bits), double chocolate mint (dark chocolate cookie with milk chocolate and minty bits), snickerdoodle (a buttery cookie with cinnamon and sugar sprinkles), the limited time only Red Velvet Cheesecake filled (mini cream cheese bits and a cheesecake center), and an oatmeal chocolate walnut (milk chocolate and walnuts in an extra large oatmeal cookie, the Insomnia Cookies worker’s personal favorite).

The delightful woman working the register (and baking the cookies, I believe) fetched my chosen cookies from a warmer. You see, the cookies are kept at the exact pleasant temperature for eating, all the time. No soggy microwaving here. No, this warmer comes complete with a bit of water in the bottom so steam keeps the cookies soft without drying out. Sheer genius, I tell you. Add to that the milk cooler in the corner, and wow, did these folks think about all the right things to make for an awesome cookie experience.