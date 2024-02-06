Ask a foodie: If I must be mad, then let it be drowned in teriyaki

Teriyaki Madness took me by surprise. Its social media presence in our area was undeniable, however, and I knew that one was opening in our area.

I can’t talk about Teriyaki Madness, 3320 Campster Drive, without briefly mentioning the residential house nestled behind White Castle in Cape Girardeau. For decades, this modest white residence stood in defiance of all of the commercial buildings popping up around it, a stalwart boulder in the face of a river of change. I wondered who lived here, and respected their choice of forgoing what was probably a princely sum of money for their choice property, choosing instead to live in their familiar, beloved house. I saw that space empty not too long ago, that house now bulldozed and cleared, and I watched the inevitable finally happen as a small strip mall took its place. We exist in a world of change, and we must live in it, but this change struck me as particularly poignant. Although I don’t know its inhabitants’ stories, I’ll remember the little house between White Castle and Interstate 55. Progress marches on.

On Dec. 20, the first business to open in this space was Teriyaki Madness, a Japanese inspired chain that is opening franchises like crazy. I visited in mid-January, at that particularly dead time of day that I always seem to eat lunch/supper, 2:30 p.m. Teriyaki Madness was also in a lull at that time, so there was no line and only one couple seated and eating, just how I like it. I had every intention of ordering the chicken teriyaki, because, well, Madness, but when I saw the menu, that flew right out the window.

The menu features several bowls. Once you pick your protein (several kinds of chicken, beef, salmon, even tofu), you can pick your base (white rice, brown rice, fried rice, or noodles), and then you decide if you want the veggies.

I immediately honed in on the Chicken Katsu. Now, I don’t profess to be a Japanese expert, but I do have a tiny smattering of knowledge, and I know that katsu means cutlet, and not just a cutlet of meat, but a breaded and fried one. Much like a German schnitzel or a southern fritter or country fried steak, this particular katsu was formed from chicken thigh, pounded flat, breaded and fried. In Japan, this would be called torikatsu. I told them to serve my chicken katsu over fried rice, and this, I think, was my first blunder. I also ordered a regular sized bowl, my second mistake. Read on to avoid my mistakes when you visit.