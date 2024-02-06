All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FoodJanuary 22, 2025

Ask a foodie: If I must be mad, then let it be drowned in teriyaki

Teriyaki Madness opens in Cape Girardeau, replacing a nostalgic landmark with its Japanese-inspired flavors. Discover the menu's diverse options, from Chicken Katsu to Steak Teriyaki, and learn from a local foodie's experience.

Rebecca LaClair avatar
Rebecca LaClair
Chicken katsu, a tender fried chicken thigh cutlet, served over fried rice and vegetables, fresh and so filling.
Chicken katsu, a tender fried chicken thigh cutlet, served over fried rice and vegetables, fresh and so filling.Submitted by Rebecca LaClair
Steak Teriyaki, a large bowl, filled with pounds of meat, rice, and veggies.
Steak Teriyaki, a large bowl, filled with pounds of meat, rice, and veggies.Submitted by Rebecca LaClair
Rebecca LaClair
Rebecca LaClair

Teriyaki Madness took me by surprise. Its social media presence in our area was undeniable, however, and I knew that one was opening in our area.

I can’t talk about Teriyaki Madness, 3320 Campster Drive, without briefly mentioning the residential house nestled behind White Castle in Cape Girardeau. For decades, this modest white residence stood in defiance of all of the commercial buildings popping up around it, a stalwart boulder in the face of a river of change. I wondered who lived here, and respected their choice of forgoing what was probably a princely sum of money for their choice property, choosing instead to live in their familiar, beloved house. I saw that space empty not too long ago, that house now bulldozed and cleared, and I watched the inevitable finally happen as a small strip mall took its place. We exist in a world of change, and we must live in it, but this change struck me as particularly poignant. Although I don’t know its inhabitants’ stories, I’ll remember the little house between White Castle and Interstate 55. Progress marches on.

On Dec. 20, the first business to open in this space was Teriyaki Madness, a Japanese inspired chain that is opening franchises like crazy. I visited in mid-January, at that particularly dead time of day that I always seem to eat lunch/supper, 2:30 p.m. Teriyaki Madness was also in a lull at that time, so there was no line and only one couple seated and eating, just how I like it. I had every intention of ordering the chicken teriyaki, because, well, Madness, but when I saw the menu, that flew right out the window.

The menu features several bowls. Once you pick your protein (several kinds of chicken, beef, salmon, even tofu), you can pick your base (white rice, brown rice, fried rice, or noodles), and then you decide if you want the veggies.

I immediately honed in on the Chicken Katsu. Now, I don’t profess to be a Japanese expert, but I do have a tiny smattering of knowledge, and I know that katsu means cutlet, and not just a cutlet of meat, but a breaded and fried one. Much like a German schnitzel or a southern fritter or country fried steak, this particular katsu was formed from chicken thigh, pounded flat, breaded and fried. In Japan, this would be called torikatsu. I told them to serve my chicken katsu over fried rice, and this, I think, was my first blunder. I also ordered a regular sized bowl, my second mistake. Read on to avoid my mistakes when you visit.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Seth ordered Steak Teriyaki, also with fried rice, large sized, and we sat down to wait. It didn’t take long, and we had our food in front of us. This was a ton of food. I picked up my bowl and tried to guess at its weight. Two pounds? I wasn’t sure, but wished I had brought a scale. This was a serious amount of sustenance, and I had no doubts there would be leftovers. Seth, who had said earlier that he was starving, also eyed his bowl and said the regular probably would’ve done the trick. Next time I go, it’ll be the Junior size for me, and I will still have leftovers.

My chicken katsu was lovely, fried golden brown and crispy. I added the offered katsu sauce to the top of the cutlet and took some pictures for you. Then, I tasted: a piece of chicken, a scoop of rice, and a stab of veggies, in the mouth. Good, heavy, but good. The fried chicken was crispy, the katsu sauce was sweet and a little salty, the veggies were soft but not falling apart, with a nice bite of texture.

The fried rice/fried chicken combo is not something I would order again, however. I should have considered that when I placed my order, and this is personal preference and no fault of Teriyaki Madness. If, like me, this bowl sounds a little bit heavy to you, take this advice from other people that I was given after my first visit. Order the noodles. They are flavorful and delicious, I heard from multiple sources. Just ask for Yaki style, and the kitchen will toss your chosen protein, noodles, and veggies all up in a wok before serving it to you. We’ll try it together on the next visit.

Rebecca LaClair travels to a new place every week to try food from a trendy restaurant or one she hasn’t been to yet.

Story Tags
ask a foodie
restaurant review
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
FoodJan. 22
Recipe Swap: Easy breakfast casseroles to streamline your mo...
newsletterJan. 22
Events celebrated Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy Monday
newsletterJan. 22
Gun Violence Task Force gives recommendations to Cape City C...
newsletterJan. 22
Local pastor, son share unforgettable experience at Trump's ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Photo gallery: When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash
FoodJan. 20
Photo gallery: When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash
Ask a foodie: Tales from The Bayou: Confessions of a reluctant survivalist
FoodJan. 16
Ask a foodie: Tales from The Bayou: Confessions of a reluctant survivalist
Recipe Swap: Score big with these savory snacks and sliders perfect for any game day gathering
FoodJan. 15
Recipe Swap: Score big with these savory snacks and sliders perfect for any game day gathering
A Harte Appetite: Just desserts for 2024
FoodJan. 9
A Harte Appetite: Just desserts for 2024
Ask a foodie: One order of Crab Rangoon, heavy on the crab, please
FoodJan. 8
Ask a foodie: One order of Crab Rangoon, heavy on the crab, please
Recipe Swap: Transform holiday leftovers into delicious soups with these irresistible recipes
FoodJan. 8
Recipe Swap: Transform holiday leftovers into delicious soups with these irresistible recipes
Community Cookbook: Make a beef and broccoli bowl with Kristi Meyr from New Wells
FoodJan. 6
Community Cookbook: Make a beef and broccoli bowl with Kristi Meyr from New Wells
Recipe Swap: Refresh your new year with these vibrant winter salads
FoodDec. 30, 2024
Recipe Swap: Refresh your new year with these vibrant winter salads
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy