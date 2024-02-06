First and foremost, I want to begin by thanking my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Wow, that wasn’t so difficult.

Let me back up for a moment.

For decades I watched celebrities say those words to millions during awards ceremonies. I thought, “When I’m famous, I want to be that kind of person.” Years passed. Education? Check. Career? Check. Pouring into my little family? Check. Desperate prayers flowed in times of need, followed by silent prayers of gratitude once trouble passed. Society encouraged me to take credit for “my” hard work and outcomes along the way, so I did.

Recently, I’ve been inspired by high school and college athletes quick to give all the glory to God during post-game interviews. Not mom, dad, coach, their team or their own hard work earned accolades. God first.

Hmmm, I wanted to be like them. I tried. I failed. It was harder than I thought.

Then, Black Friday happened.

I had Black Friday mapped out in my head from dawn until dusk. I’d enjoy some fresh ramen, stop by The Book Rack for a couple of books to enjoy on vacation, take care of a few errands, and then, once I’d worked up an appetite, I’d catch up with the Fins & Feathers food truck, which was scheduled to be at the West Park Mall for a limited time.

Easy peasy.

Friday morning my cozy bed held me captive, forcing me to press the “snooze” button several times before finally making my escape. My trip to The Book Rack a success, I added a trip to Barnes & Noble to the agenda for one last coveted item. Later, my simultaneous slurping on a bowl of steaming ramen and reading a book was punctuated with bouts of greeting familiar faces as they passed my table.