Zoos turn to social media to delight, raise money amid virus

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Zoo, struggling like others worldwide during coronavirus closures, has found an unlikely savior in a sloth.

While Fernando may be a slow mover offline, the 4-year-old Linne's two-toed sloth has risen rapidly on the internet. Since Fernando joined Cameo, a video-sharing platform where people pay for celebrity shoutouts, the zoo has received 150 requests for a personalized clip. His popularity let the zoo boost his fee from $25 to $50.

"I think we've gotten more creative, kind of thinking a little bit outside the box. We're trying things we never have before," said Bert Castro, Phoenix Zoo's president and CEO.

Social media is one way zoos worldwide are engaging with people who can no longer visit -- their main source of income -- and raise some much-needed cash. Zoos and aquariums have brought adorable distraction by posting photos and videos of animals, but the closures mean they're still in jeopardy. While a smattering of zoos, from Utah to Germany, have started reopening with social distancing rules, there's no telling when they will reach their usual levels of visitors and revenue.

Besides jobs, the well-being of the animals is at stake.

"They can't just send their employees home and turn off the lights and lock the doors. They have to care for animals," said Dan Ashe, president of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The association's 220 U.S. zoos and aquariums, which typically host a combined 200 million people annually, all closed, Ashe said. A recent survey showed more than 60% have laid off or furloughed employees.

About 60% of its members have applied for loans through the federal coronavirus relief package intended to limit layoffs at small businesses and nonprofits.

The Phoenix Zoo, a $1 million-a-month operation, has been losing $80,000 a day since shuttering March 18, Castro said. The facility in the nation's fifth-largest city has been approved for $2.7 million in loans under the federal program and has raised hundreds of thousands online for its 3,000 animals.

Castro believes behind-the-scenes Facebook Live videos make people feel more connected to the zoo. In the past month, viewership has spiked 350%, and its Instagram following is growing. Fernando's Cameo appearances may be a tiny boost, but "it's so popular we'll continue it for as long as we can," Castro said.

The Oakland Zoo in the San Francisco Bay Area recently brought back more than 200 full-time employees -- at least until June -- after getting loans under the federal program. It also started an online subscription program offering daily behind-the-scenes videos with animals and zookeepers. It's $14.95 a month; $9.95 for zoo members.