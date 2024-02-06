Zerilda Hays Byrne: A lady of noble lineage, Part 2

From the De Paul University, founded by the Vincentians, library research shows that the Vincentians owned and rented slaves at St. Mary’s of the Barrens in Perryville, established in 1830 by Father Joseph Rosati, who later became Bishop Rosati in St. Louis: "In 1853, Peter Byrne, layman, paid $2,250 to the Vincentians for five people, one of the men was Zeno (Fenwick) Byrne, who enrolled in the U. S. Colored Troops during the Civil War."

During the Civil War, an incident occurred that was reported in the Cape Girardeau Weekly Argus on July 9, 1863, titled, "Negro attack on the residence of Judge Byrnes." The article is paraphrased: "Six negroes approached the house at 10 Sunday night, heavily armed with muskets, bayonets and repeaters demanding the Judge’s negroes go with them to Cape Girardeau. The leader was one of the judge’s runaways. They loudly explained it was a special order. The slaves were to pack all their belongings in a wagon and go with them. The Judge Byrnes did not leave the home; however Zerilda (being raised around tribes, Shawnee and Delawares, showed no fear) stepped outside to see what was transpiring. The men told her they didn’t want to meddle with a woman, but would shoot any man who interfered. Later, the six were arrested and awaited process of the Civil Law." (From the Cape Girarddeau County probate files of Peter Byrne.)

Peter Byrne died on Oct. 14, 1864, a lifelong Catholic. He was baptized by the Rev. John Timon of St. Vincent’s Church on October 4, 1827. At this time the Catholics were meeting in a warehouse of Louis Lorimier as their temporary church until the completion of the church in 1838. Zerilda was also a very devoted Catholic.

As a widow, Zerilda purchased many items from Peter’s estate sale and continued to live in her beloved home, Whitehall, until her dying day. At the age of 76, Zerilda Byrne died on Oct. 16, 1888, "loved by all."