Yummy Buffet is all that and Dim Sum

It was Easter Sunday evening, and my family and I found ourselves in that awkward spot all Americans face at some point: we were all holiday-ed out, tired and lazy, and we didn't want leftovers. We wanted someone else to feed us, and on a holiday, the only places you can be guaranteed are open (at least in this neck of the woods) are Chinese buffets. We are so, so thankful for this, and thank you to all those people keeping them open for those of us who need some cookin' on a holiday!

Asian Yummy Buffet opened at the beginning of this year in Cape Girardeau, occupying the space where the Great Wall used to be, and I hadn't tried it yet. I'd recommend you peek your head in and look at what they did to the place, if nothing else. It is slick and sleek, tiled and grey, with varied colored lights recessed in the ceiling, with the food presented on long white dishes instead of the usual buffet troughs. It feels fresh, clean, and emulates a more upscale dining experience than a buffet usually offers. The entire place was gutted and remodeled. Even the entrance moved. It feels like a new building.

The thing we liked the most about the Yummy Buffet was the sushi. Now, let's be real, a buffet is usually not the place to get good sushi. Truly fine sushi is made to order, freshly rolled, with the best ingredients and skilled preparation. That being said, the Yummy Buffet has, by far, the best sushi to be found on a buffet in the area. Beautiful presentation, a good variety and a fresh taste complete with artistically drizzled sauces makes this sushi a safe and tasty choice. My husband said he could go there and just eat sushi. His favorite was the Yummy roll, and I liked the avocado eel the best, but not one of them was a dud.