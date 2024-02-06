All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesFebruary 26, 2022

Youth sports awards banquet held

More than 500 people attended the Celebration of Youth Sports Awards Banquet on Jan. 21. It is hosted annually by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. Southeast Missouri State University Athletics director Brady Barke was the keynote speaker for the evening, delivering what ended up being a message that was consistent throughout the evening, stating that "Winning a lot isn't important, the desire to win is."...

Submitted by Cape Parks & Recreation
The Youth Sports Official of the Year Award was awarded to Mike Frank. Shown are, from left, Kaed Horrell , Parks and Recreation Department staff member; Mike Frank; and Bari Neff, foundation board chairperson.
The Youth Sports Official of the Year Award was awarded to Mike Frank. Shown are, from left, Kaed Horrell , Parks and Recreation Department staff member; Mike Frank; and Bari Neff, foundation board chairperson.Submitted photo

More than 500 people attended the Celebration of Youth Sports Awards Banquet on Jan. 21. It is hosted annually by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. Southeast Missouri State University Athletics director Brady Barke was the keynote speaker for the evening, delivering what ended up being a message that was consistent throughout the evening, stating that "Winning a lot isn't important, the desire to win is."

There were awards handed out in several categories honoring local athletes, coaches and teams as well as four special awards handed out to community members who have been instrumental in making the local recreation programs what they are today.

Michael Frank was awarded the Youth Sports Official of the Year Award.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ford Groves was named the Sponsor of the Year, and the award was accepted by Bari and Bob Neff for their outstanding continued support of the various events and programs benefitting our local youth.

The Parks and Recreation Foundation and Cape Noon Optimist Club honored Don Hopper by awarding him the Youth Sports Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of service coaching, leading and guiding hundreds of local athletes and in the process, shaping an incredible number of lives in our community.

The Sponsor of the Year Award was given to Ford Groves. Shown are, from left, Danny Essner, foundation board member; Bari Neff and Bob Neff.
The Sponsor of the Year Award was given to Ford Groves. Shown are, from left, Danny Essner, foundation board member; Bari Neff and Bob Neff.Submitted photo

Jim W. Riley Jr. was presented with the Parks and Recreation Community Impact Award for all of the hard work and dedication he has offered to the local community via his work with the Parks and Recreation Department. Riley credited his wife with showing him the importance of giving back, stating that "Giving back to your community is more than a responsibility, it is privilege, and I feel very privileged."

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy