Youth sports awards banquet held

More than 500 people attended the Celebration of Youth Sports Awards Banquet on Jan. 21. It is hosted annually by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. Southeast Missouri State University Athletics director Brady Barke was the keynote speaker for the evening, delivering what ended up being a message that was consistent throughout the evening, stating that "Winning a lot isn't important, the desire to win is."

There were awards handed out in several categories honoring local athletes, coaches and teams as well as four special awards handed out to community members who have been instrumental in making the local recreation programs what they are today.

Michael Frank was awarded the Youth Sports Official of the Year Award.