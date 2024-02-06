Youth sports awards banquet held

More than 500 people attended the Celebration of Youth Sports Awards Banquet on Jan. 21. It is hosted annually by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. Southeast Missouri State University Athletics director Brady Barke was the keynote speaker for the evening, delivering what ended up being a message that was consistent throughout the evening, stating that "Winning a lot isn't important, the desire to win is."
There were awards handed out in several categories honoring local athletes, coaches and teams as well as four special awards handed out to community members who have been instrumental in making the local recreation programs what they are today.
Michael Frank was awarded the Youth Sports Official of the Year Award.
Ford Groves was named the Sponsor of the Year, and the award was accepted by Bari and Bob Neff for their outstanding continued support of the various events and programs benefitting our local youth.
The Parks and Recreation Foundation and Cape Noon Optimist Club honored Don Hopper by awarding him the Youth Sports Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of service coaching, leading and guiding hundreds of local athletes and in the process, shaping an incredible number of lives in our community.
Jim W. Riley Jr. was presented with the Parks and Recreation Community Impact Award for all of the hard work and dedication he has offered to the local community via his work with the Parks and Recreation Department. Riley credited his wife with showing him the importance of giving back, stating that "Giving back to your community is more than a responsibility, it is privilege, and I feel very privileged."
