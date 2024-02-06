Shuck: Your summer is coming

A friend is going through a hard time presently. It seems that the harder he tries, the worse his life becomes. Max and his girlfriend were involved in a car accident recently, through no fault of their own. Consequently, Max was forced to take a leave of absence from his new job to satisfy the demands of his doctors—a requirement of his attorneys. Now, Max is stressed to the limit as he struggles to live without a paycheck. He struggles and hangs in there. “When is my summer coming,” he too, asks himself. Perhaps you’ve wondered when your winter will pass, Will your child recover from her bout with cancer, What’s going to happen as a result of our having lost our job, as breadwinner of the family? Perhaps our house is needing some necessary repairs, of which we’re unprepared. As we travel through life we think of it as a constant challenge.

"Mom," one of my adult sons said, “We will always be working.” I was rather stunned at the statement as we talked about the busyness of his life. I commented that, “before long, you will be able to retire.” I knew that his summer would eventually come and he and his wife could, perhaps, travel some, and do other things of which they had dreamed. As I thought of his statement, I sort-of agreed. We truly are always working at something. Even when we stop performing our paid day-job, life still fills its corners with challenges. Every stage in our lives brings new responsibilities and opportunities. English teacher, writer, actor, David Wallis, offers his view of the four seasons of life: “Spring is adolescence, one is a child and can’t wait to see what’s new; summer is usually when one is finished dating, ready to settle down and, establish himself/herself and ; summer is usually the longest season; fall indicates a slightly downward slide into retirement, and perhaps grandchildren, but life isn’t over; winter is the time when we began to feel the weight of the centuries upon our shoulders and death is the last door to close.”

Regardless of how pressured we feel or how closely behind us that misfortune follows, our summer is coming. We will eventually reap the sunshine, good fortune and, success if we refuse to let our hindrances and losses get the best of us. Everything has a beginning and an end. Even dark times pass so do not grieve because your summer is, indeed coming.