Your health matters

By Rennie Phillips

For some time I knew I needed to go to the doctor, not because of a problem but just to make sure everything was doing OK. I've been putting it off and off for some reason. I don't like going to the doctor for one thing, but we have been super busy this summer, so that figures in as well. But there comes a time when it's time.

So I made an appointment to go see my regular doctor. I had made a list of what I wanted to have done or questions to ask. If I don't make a list, I end up forgetting something. So I took my list.

I needed to have my prostrate checked, so that was at the top of the list. I have also been hacking and coughing, so I needed him to check my lungs. Since I have had problems with my lungs in the past, I'm probably a little paranoid about them. Also, wanted to know about the Prevnar 13 pneumonia medicine. There seems like there has been an advertisement on TV almost every night about that medicine.

When he checked my lungs, he heard some wheezing, so they phoned in a prescription for an inhaler, an antibiotic and some cough medicine. Glad I went in to see the doctor. I asked about the pneumonia medicine, and he was pretty definitive about getting the shot. The old shot covered a bunch of different kinds of pneumonia, but the new shot covers a bunch more. He said the pneumonia covered by this new shot will kill you. He's one guy I believe. For some reason they aren't allowed to give this shot at the doctor's office, but one can get it at almost any pharmacy. So now I need to get the shot.

He also checked my prostrate, and his examination revealed no discernible problems. He did prescribe a medicine called Flomax that will make life better for me. I'd been putting off talking to him about this; dumb to put it off. Now it seems I'm good for another year.

Since I was close to the company office where I get my CPAP supplies, I dropped by to get some new supplies. The company has a mail-order service that they like to push, but at times it is less then helpful. Then it seemed like everyone we got on the phone was from Bangladesh or some other foreign land. Guys at the office said they guaranteed I'd get an American on the phone this time. I will call, but my hope isn't very high there.