Your health matters

For some time I knew I needed to go to the doctor, not because of a problem but just to make sure everything was doing OK. I've been putting it off and off for some reason. I don't like going to the doctor for one thing, but we have been super busy this summer, so that figures in as well. But there comes a time when it's time.
So I made an appointment to go see my regular doctor. I had made a list of what I wanted to have done or questions to ask. If I don't make a list, I end up forgetting something. So I took my list.
I needed to have my prostrate checked, so that was at the top of the list. I have also been hacking and coughing, so I needed him to check my lungs. Since I have had problems with my lungs in the past, I'm probably a little paranoid about them. Also, wanted to know about the Prevnar 13 pneumonia medicine. There seems like there has been an advertisement on TV almost every night about that medicine.
When he checked my lungs, he heard some wheezing, so they phoned in a prescription for an inhaler, an antibiotic and some cough medicine. Glad I went in to see the doctor. I asked about the pneumonia medicine, and he was pretty definitive about getting the shot. The old shot covered a bunch of different kinds of pneumonia, but the new shot covers a bunch more. He said the pneumonia covered by this new shot will kill you. He's one guy I believe. For some reason they aren't allowed to give this shot at the doctor's office, but one can get it at almost any pharmacy. So now I need to get the shot.
He also checked my prostrate, and his examination revealed no discernible problems. He did prescribe a medicine called Flomax that will make life better for me. I'd been putting off talking to him about this; dumb to put it off. Now it seems I'm good for another year.
Since I was close to the company office where I get my CPAP supplies, I dropped by to get some new supplies. The company has a mail-order service that they like to push, but at times it is less then helpful. Then it seemed like everyone we got on the phone was from Bangladesh or some other foreign land. Guys at the office said they guaranteed I'd get an American on the phone this time. I will call, but my hope isn't very high there.
While I was at it, I called my dermatologist and made an appointment to go see him for a once-over to make sure I didn't have some cancer spots. I've had precancerous spots taken off in the past, so I need to stay on top of this. A good number of years ago I also a treatment on my arms, from wrist to elbow, that kind of strips off the outer layer of skin and allows a new layer to grow. So now I'm waiting another couple weeks till my appointment date.
Probably the one other spot that he checks closely is my ears. Back when we were younger and worked outside, most of the time we wore caps. Caps do a great job shading ones forehead and eyes, but ones ears are left to fend for themselves. So my ears have suffered and have sores on them.
Well those are the main health-related issues right now. But I have two more I need to check on and run through insurance to see if they will help with the cost. One is my hearing. Back when I was at home, we never even thought about hearing protection. So we drove tractors and shot our guns with no protection whatsoever. Mistake.
Now my wife claims I either don't listen or can't hear. She is wanting me to get my hearing checked. So that is on my list. I'm apprehensive about the office visit. If I check out OK, there goes my excuse. If I need hearing aids, then there goes my excuse.
The last time I went to see Dr. Tom about my eyesight, he said my cataracts were about to the place I needed to have them addressed. Also, I need to run this past our insurance. I've been told insurance won't cover the cost, but others have said it will.
Every three or four months I go to my diabetic doctor. He has me go to the lab where they test my A1c or my average sugar level for the past couple months. He can tell how I have been doing with the A1c test. The doctor then adjusts my pills to handle my sugar levels. I'm still on pills so I don't have to take shots.
Keep an eye on your health. Don't put off those regular office visits, like prostrate tests for men and mammograms for women. It doesn't take much time, and insurance may cover it. Call your insurance company and check. All of us need to get our cholesterol checked. Monitor it on a regular basis. And if it is not where it should be, go on medicine or change your lifestyle. Work on stopping the bad habits, but also work on starting good ones.
Here's to a healthier new year.
