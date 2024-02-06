Your gifts we are about to receive

A few weeks ago, I was on a long drive to my friend's mom's funeral, praying for my friend and her family, myself and what might lie ahead throughout the next few days when I felt the desire to pray one of the common table prayers. It's a prayer I have said before I eat at least two to three times a day every day for the entirety of my life.

I balked for a minute; I wasn't getting ready to eat. Why would I pray this prayer now? Surely out of context like this, the words would make no sense. I offered that thought to God and felt God suggest it might be fun to try it, anyway.

So, skeptical and curious, I prayed: "Bless us, O Lord, and these, your gifts, which we are about to receive from your bounty, through Christ, our Lord, amen."

I paused. It was, in a way, as if I was hearing the words for the first time. The phrase, "Your gifts, which we are about to receive from your bounty" specifically struck me. I was driving to a funeral, toward joy of an earthly life well-fulfilled, yes, but also toward deep sadness and grief at the wonderment of loss that never seems to make sense to our human hearts, no matter how many times we encounter it. It didn't feel like I was driving toward gifts from a bountiful storehouse. And yet, I felt God asking me to pray this prayer very specifically.