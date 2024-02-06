When he was just 7 years old, Joshua Taylor's parents told him if he could go without television and spend that time writing instead, then they'd consider publishing his work.

At 18, Taylor now has four self-published books with no plans to stop anytime soon.

That time without TV is what Taylor calls the catalyst for his love for writing.

"Ever since that moment, it just clicked naturally," Taylor said.

He comes from a family of writers and credits his parents for his exposure and access to "hundreds of books" as a kid. Taylor's mother LaKenya and father Adrian have both published books of their own, for which Lakenya credits her son's passion.

"It stems in Joshua. I didn't really think I would write books," LaKenya said. "He motivated me because he's trying to put together something to help younger people and adults."

For Taylor, writing his own books was a hobby that began at an early age. His first published work was a children's book called "The Humming Bird's Song" which his mom said he originally drafted at 7 years old. The book was published in 2010.

Taylor's most recent release is the third novel in his Epic trilogy, called "School's Out," as well as updated versions of the first two books in the series. All of Taylor's works can be purchased on Amazon.

He first developed the Epic series storyline when he was 11 years old and began publishing the historical fiction books shortly thereafter. In a collision of past and future, the plot follows high-school aged protagonist Ted who must navigate a dangerous situation that arises when the computer he is using for historical research becomes corrupted.

Those same figures from history come to life, as a corrupted version of themselves, to wreak havoc on present-day New York City.