Young and old

Way back when I was just starting this journey of life I wanted to be old, say 16 or 18. I sure didn't want to be old like 69 which I am. Old like 69 when one is young is the same as dead and gone. No, I wanted to be old enough to drive or at least to drive legally. Most everyone where I grew up drove out in the country. We didn't drive on the main roads, but we sure drove out where we lived.

Looking back I had a great childhood. I grew up where parents actually took time to spend with the kids. One thing back then, the kids helped the parents get the work done, so we helped milk the cows, slop the hogs, gather the eggs, feed the cattle and the chickens, and the list went on and on. So on a daily basis we spent time with our parents. There was TV, but it wasn't much and only partially worked so it didn't take much of our time.

We knew better than to get crosswise with Mom and Dad. Dad could unbuckle his belt and drag it out of his belt loops in a heartbeat, and he knew what to do with it. Mom always seemed to have a fly swatter handy and then there was those old granny shoes she wore. And we also knew if we acted up while staying with an aunt or uncle or a neighbor or a friend, we'd get a whooping from them and a whooping when we got home.

But there were times we tested our caretakers like Mom and Dad and grandparents and such. We'd stretch their patience and we'd see how far we could get before they'd had enough. But one thing we knew was we didn't disrespect those who we thought were old, the elders if you will. I really wish I could go back when I was say 10 or so and talk to my grandparents or Ted and Mary Frye or Wilsie Cross or Johanna and Bertie and ask what kind of kid I really was. Was I a smart aleck brat or was I a good kid? I'd like to ask them if I should have had more whoopings. I like to fantasize and think I was a good kid but I kind of wonder.

Now that I'm on the other side of life I'm looking at those 10-or-so-year-olds and wondering if I acted like they act. How did I act? We had the opportunity to be around a 12-year-old young man a while back, and he was outstanding. Courteous and respectful to both of us and his grandma. Nice young man. Says a lot about his parents. Got to visiting with his grandma and come to find out we knew his grandpa. Nice guy. Comes from a good home.

Back when I was growing up, there were chores to do and farm and ranch work. Summers were spent getting the hay up in stacks or fixing fence or gardening. Dad would make sure once a week or so we'd go fishing for bullheads or bass or perch or walleyes or white bass. Every now and then we'd all load up in the car and go visit a neighbor or some relative. Phones hung on the wall and there weren't any remotes for the TV.