You are priceless to God

Our church has just concluded Vacation Bible School or VBS. Our theme at Bethany this year was, "Treasured: Discovering that you're priceless to God." Children from our church and local community participated with around 50 children registered and 30 volunteers who served. We believe that this is a worthwhile endeavor as it is God's command the train up children in the way they should go so that when they are old, they will not depart from the faith (Proverbs 22:6). Our hope is that more people will turn to the faith once for all delivered to the saints (Jude 3).

Parents drop off their children and the return to pick them up at the closing of each session. We used to offer five sessions running Monday through Friday, but we found that a large percentage of people did not return for a Friday evening VBS, so we end on Thursday. Each night, there is a subtheme and a lesson that supports the overall theme for the week.

Monday night, the lesson was, "God knows you!" The animal mascot for this lesson was Poco the frog. The Bible verse the students learned was Psalm 139:1, "O Lord, you have examined my heart and know everything about me."

Tuesday's lesson was, "God comforts you!" The animal mascot was Wilder the monkey, but he was not the only animal who taught the children. There were a couple of service dogs who visited them. The students learned that emotional support animals can bring people comfort. The Bible verse was 2 Corinthians 1:4, "He comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any kind of affliction, through the comfort we ourselves receive from God."