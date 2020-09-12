You are God who sees me

The other day in church, I looked up and saw a little girl wearing a crown. It was a silver plastic one, bedecked with rhinestones, and she wore it atop her head unironically, proudly, straightforwardly, with a purple dress. It sat atop her head, and she moved about with an energetic air of importance, standing, whispering to her mother, helping her sister. She wore her crown and knew her place -- one of belonging, responsibility, participation.

She reminded me of my own place as a daughter of the King. Although I think that phrase has sometimes been appropriated for cheesy means, the truth of it is powerful: a good king listens to his daughter. He receives her ideas with seriousness, considers them thoroughly, implements the ones that will bring forth justice. He gives her power to lead, opportunity to transform, room to try and to fail and to succeed. A good king loves his daughter deeply, respects her, hears her. Raises her up to succeed him. She is secure.

I think of the faces of the king and queen in the movie "Tangled" each time they receive news of their lost-and-then-found daughter, Rapunzel: deep love. These are the feelings of God toward me.

How many times, though, am I the lost daughter who forgets I am deeply wanted? How many times do I pray like I have to try so hard to be heard?

In this homily for the third Sunday of Lent, Father Bill Kottenstette said when God reveals God's name as "I AM" to Moses, God is telling him, "'I shall be for you who you need me to be. You can tell my presence by what I do for you.'"

Genesis 16:7-13 is an example of this. In these verses, God hears Hagar. She is a slave, she has been given regardless of her feelings to her owner's husband to bear him a child, and then she has been severely mistreated for succeeding in the very thing she was commissioned regardless of her own will to do. Powerless and in deep pain, I imagine, she runs away.