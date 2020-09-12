All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesSeptember 12, 2020

You are God who sees me

The other day in church, I looked up and saw a little girl wearing a crown. It was a silver plastic one, bedecked with rhinestones, and she wore it atop her head unironically, proudly, straightforwardly, with a purple dress. It sat atop her head, and she moved about with an energetic air of importance, standing, whispering to her mother, helping her sister. She wore her crown and knew her place -- one of belonging, responsibility, participation...

Mia Pohlman avatar
Mia Pohlman

The other day in church, I looked up and saw a little girl wearing a crown. It was a silver plastic one, bedecked with rhinestones, and she wore it atop her head unironically, proudly, straightforwardly, with a purple dress. It sat atop her head, and she moved about with an energetic air of importance, standing, whispering to her mother, helping her sister. She wore her crown and knew her place -- one of belonging, responsibility, participation.

She reminded me of my own place as a daughter of the King. Although I think that phrase has sometimes been appropriated for cheesy means, the truth of it is powerful: a good king listens to his daughter. He receives her ideas with seriousness, considers them thoroughly, implements the ones that will bring forth justice. He gives her power to lead, opportunity to transform, room to try and to fail and to succeed. A good king loves his daughter deeply, respects her, hears her. Raises her up to succeed him. She is secure.

I think of the faces of the king and queen in the movie "Tangled" each time they receive news of their lost-and-then-found daughter, Rapunzel: deep love. These are the feelings of God toward me.

How many times, though, am I the lost daughter who forgets I am deeply wanted? How many times do I pray like I have to try so hard to be heard?

In this homily for the third Sunday of Lent, Father Bill Kottenstette said when God reveals God's name as "I AM" to Moses, God is telling him, "'I shall be for you who you need me to be. You can tell my presence by what I do for you.'"

Genesis 16:7-13 is an example of this. In these verses, God hears Hagar. She is a slave, she has been given regardless of her feelings to her owner's husband to bear him a child, and then she has been severely mistreated for succeeding in the very thing she was commissioned regardless of her own will to do. Powerless and in deep pain, I imagine, she runs away.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

God finds her.

God calls her by her name and her position and asks her one of the most beautiful questions in Scripture: "Where have you come from, and where are you going?"

God listens to her, then blesses her, telling her she is to name her son Ishmael: "God has heard." She gives God a name: "You are God who sees me."

This is a story about God seeing the depths of a woman's heart and answering them. A story of God being for us who we need God to be.

It reminds me of Deuteronomy 1:31: "You saw how the LORD, your God, carried you, as one carries his own child, all along your journey until you arrived at this place."

In his homily, Father Bill tells us: "Talk to God. Talk to him as a friend. Talk to him as a father or mother, a brother, a sister, whatever you want. Find out what he's doing for you, how he's shaping and forming you."

We can talk and listen in security that we, daughters and sons of the King, have his full attention. We are heard, seen, loved. We can wear our crown.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
ColumnDec. 7
Conservation Column: Seeing Missouri's Woodpeckers
ColumnDec. 4
Smith: Making the border secure again

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy