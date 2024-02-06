Yosemite's haven for giant sequoias ready for visitors

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- Yosemite National Park's largest sequoia grove is ready to open to the public after crews completed a restoration project to protect the nearly 500 ancient trees, officials said Thursday.

Mariposa Grove, a 4-acre (1.50-hectare) habitat of the towering reddish-brown trees, will open Friday after being closed for three years, said Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman.

Crews removed asphalt to protect roots and help water better flow to the ancient sequoias, built 4 miles (6 kilometers) of trails, and added bridges and boardwalks over sensitive areas. A tram that featured chugging diesel trucks pulling wagons full of tourists within a few feet of the trees was taken out, the Mercury News in San Jose, California, reported.

One of the goals of the $40 million restoration project is to help the trees thrive for future generations.

"We wanted to make it a more tranquil experience," Frank Dean, president of the Yosemite Conservancy, a San Francisco environmental group whose donors provided $20 million toward the project told the newspaper.