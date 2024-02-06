All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesAugust 8, 2017

Yo-Yo Ma's concert plea helps bring friend's lost puppy home

LENOX, Mass. -- With Yo-Yo Ma's help, a friend was able to bring his lost puppy home. The cellist Sunday made an plea to nearly 14,000 concertgoers after a show at Tanglewood in Massachusetts to help find conductor David Zinman's lost puppy. The 4-month-old Havanese named Carlito had vanished that morning; Zinman was afraid the puppy would get run over by a car...

Associated Press
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma, right, asks the audience to help find conductor David Zinman's missing puppy, Carlito, after the matinee concert Sunday at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. Grace Ellrodt found the missing dog Sunday evening after hearing about it from family and friends who had attended the concert. (Hilary Scott/Boston Symphony Orchestra via AP)
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma, right, asks the audience to help find conductor David Zinman's missing puppy, Carlito, after the matinee concert Sunday at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. Grace Ellrodt found the missing dog Sunday evening after hearing about it from family and friends who had attended the concert. (Hilary Scott/Boston Symphony Orchestra via AP)

LENOX, Mass. -- With Yo-Yo Ma's help, a friend was able to bring his lost puppy home.

The cellist Sunday made an plea to nearly 14,000 concertgoers after a show at Tanglewood in Massachusetts to help find conductor David Zinman's lost puppy.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The 4-month-old Havanese named Carlito had vanished that morning; Zinman was afraid the puppy would get run over by a car.

Grace Ellrodt didn't attend the show but heard about the lost dog. She and her boyfriend were driving in Lenox that night when they spotted the lost puppy in the road. She said she knew right away it was Carlito.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy