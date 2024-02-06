Yo-Yo Ma's concert plea helps bring friend's lost puppy home

LENOX, Mass. -- With Yo-Yo Ma's help, a friend was able to bring his lost puppy home.
The cellist Sunday made an plea to nearly 14,000 concertgoers after a show at Tanglewood in Massachusetts to help find conductor David Zinman's lost puppy.
The 4-month-old Havanese named Carlito had vanished that morning; Zinman was afraid the puppy would get run over by a car.
Grace Ellrodt didn't attend the show but heard about the lost dog. She and her boyfriend were driving in Lenox that night when they spotted the lost puppy in the road. She said she knew right away it was Carlito.
