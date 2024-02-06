Yesterday's Christmas tree

When I was a kid during the 1960s, this tree was known as a Christmas tree. It is the native eastern red cedar. Although the eastern red cedar can grow to 50 feet tall, only the young cedars that were about right at 10 feet tall were called Christmas trees.

By mid December when Christmas drew near, it was time for someone in the family to go searching the woods and fence rows for a Christmas tree. It had to be a thick tree with lots of limbs to support the hanging of ornaments, garland and long strings threaded with popcorn.