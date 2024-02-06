Rally's Drive-In: Yes we'll Rally 'round the fries, boys

Rally's Drive-In recently opened a restaurant in Jackson, and its claim of "Famous Seasoned Fries" is what really inspired my trip. Any time a place claims "famous" or "world's best," well, that just has to be proved to me and my taste buds.

Rally's is on the corner of highways 34 and 25 where Rhodes 101 Stop convenience store used to be. This is an infamously bad corner to get into and out of when school lets out, so time your visit to avoid arriving between 2:50 and 3:25 p.m. or so. Your patience and temper will thank me.

The menu is enormous and comprehensive for a fast food place. And that's what Rally's is. You won't find anything gourmet here, but there are burgers, fries (plain or with multiple toppings), hot dogs, even wings. That menu was daunting at first glance, especially with people in line behind me. My eye was immediately drawn to the top of the menu, where the "2 For" items were displayed. You could pick from a selection of two items for $3, $4, or $5. And this is the trick to getting a bunch of food fairly inexpensively here. The three members of my family ate here once for just more than $10, and when is the last time you could say you did that at another fast food place?

What about those "famous fries?" The cardboard sleeves were generously filled and not half full, like we've all received before. The fries smelled delicious, but keep in mind that I think fries smell delicious in general. They were crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. So far so good. The seasoning vaguely reminded me of a curly fry, but with more salt and a definite black pepper undertone. They were tasty. When it is time to treat myself, I could see visiting Rally's just to order some fries.