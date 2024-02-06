WWII veteran overwhelmed by outpouring of help

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A week ago, 92-year-old Wilbur Schmit was overwhelmed with the task of making repairs to his storm-damaged home and acting as caregiver for his wife, Anna.

The couple recently was overwhelmed by the outpouring of help from area residents and local service agencies.

Commitments of cash, materials and labor have been made, said Jeff Shawan, who helped organize the community response.

The tree that fell on the World War II veteran's home in late May was cleared away Saturday by a group of men from John 3:16 Ministries, a recovery program for men.

A crew of 17 spent the morning removing limbs and debris before mowing the yard and trimming nearby trees and plants.

Members of John 3:16 Ministries clear storm damage from the home of Wilbur and Anna Schmit of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Donna Farley ~ Daily American Republic

Schmit was out early with the men to help.

"It's just unbelievable," he said later, from his living room on Almond Street, while Anna watched the work from the front door. "Help like this, you've got to appreciate it and I do.

"I want to certainly thank them from the bottom of my heart."

Crossroads Ministry has volunteered to put the roof on when repairs begin, Shawan said. A contractor associated with John 3:16 has offered to do the construction.

Approximately $4,200 in cash donations also have been made, with $700 raised from a men's prayer breakfast at a Poplar Bluff church. Other businesses have promised flooring and other materials.

Many individuals, as well as church and civic groups have stepped up, Shawan said.