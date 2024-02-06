Written so you will know

A friend recently told me about a challenge to read a short book of the Bible each day with a goal of reading it 30 times in a month. For the month of January, we are reading the epistle (letter) of 1 John. I saw a social media post in which he asks if we made any discoveries and how they may have made an impact on our life.

It is a good practice to read the Bible for yourself and not to just assume that you are hearing an accurate interpretation. The Jews from Berea are commended in Acts 17:11 because they would search the Scriptures to see if what they were hearing was true. I would encourage you to read 1 John. It contains five chapters, and you can read it in a short amount of time.

The author is the Apostle John. He was one of the original 12 disciples, and he wrote the Gospel of John, 1, 2, 3 John, and the book of Revelation. He is thought to have been the only one of the 12 to die of natural causes (Judas committed suicide, and the others were martyred). John is affectionately called, "the disciple whom Jesus loved." When Jesus was on the cross, he entrusted John with the care of his mother (John 19:26-27).

Chapter one opens with John explaining that he is writing as an eyewitness. His purpose in writing was so that we could have fellowship with all people who are followers of Jesus. That fellowship is based on a relationship with the Father and his Son Jesus Christ. John goes on to explain the nature of God and how those who follow him deal with sin.

Evil is described as darkness whereas God is light without darkness. Everyone understands the theme of good versus evil. Any form of evil in our lives is described as darkness or sin. He explains that we cannot deny the fact that we are sinners. To do so would be to call God a liar, and that is a serious charge. He encourages us in 1 John 1:9 that, "if we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us of our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness."