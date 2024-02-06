Write it down

My family and I just returned from a vacation. My wife instructed me to take a break from work, so I did not submit a column last week. On the drive home, I was reminiscing about the vacations that we have taken since I have been married. I realized that my memory is foggy on the details, I am happy if I can remember where we went what year, let alone the itinerary for each day. I decided when I got home, I would write down something about each day last week.

There are some people who are uniquely gifted and can remember details of every day of their lives, but most of us cannot remember many details from last week. This reminds me of an illustration. A lady told her preacher that she could not remember the sermons, so she was not sure she was receiving proper instruction in the faith. The pastor asked if she could remember all the meals she had eaten. She replied that she could not. The minister replied, "Nevertheless, you received nourishment from those meals, and they have sustained your life."

In the Bible, God instructed and inspired people to write down historically and theologically significant events. Sometimes stones were used to mark locations where miracles took place. Joshua had the twelve tribes take twelve stones from the Jordan, and stack them in a prominent place, so future generations would remember how God enabled them to cross the Jordan River on dry ground.

At the Mount of Transfiguration, Peter, James, and John were with Jesus when they saw him change into his glorified form along with Moses and Elijah. Peter asked if they should build shelters or tabernacles to mark the place as holy. This would be a way of remembering the miracle that took place.