Wrapping up and planning our garden

Kind of hard to believe, but fall is here, and winter just around the corner. We have red, yellow and orange peppers in our outside garden, so we've been picking them every few days. Then in our high tunnels, we have a few tomatoes still producing. We had a number of small tomatoes, so Marge cut the stem end out and put them under the broiler until the skins were loose and easy to remove. I've been enjoying them with a little salt.

Marge has some carrots that she'll dig or pull little by little. Some are pretty decent-sized. We love baked carrots. We're getting a few small-sized eggplants that we are enjoying. Our most interesting experiment is two rows of small potatoes that are about ready to bloom. The plants are right at 2 feet tall right now. We have some bush green beans that are blooming up a storm, so we'll maybe get some green bush beans. We planted several rows of turnips in one high tunnel that have grown into some beautiful turnip tops but no bulbs.

The other morning as we shut the sides up on the three high tunnels, it was kind of sad. We open them up when the temp gets hot, so they are open all summer, but then when it cools down in the fall we shut the sides down. But even as we shut down this year's garden, we have plans for next year's. Things we want to improve on or change or even delete.

One thing I did several months ago was order most of the seed I want to use next summer in 2024. The other day I went back and checked on the availability of seeds, and one is now unavailable. Wood's Famous Brimmer tomato, which I definitely want to try next summer, is now unavailable. I had a feeling that might happen. It sounds like a pink tomato that averages around a pound, but some grow to 2 pounds. Another tomato we grew last summer was Gold Medal. It was by far the best tomato we grew with fruits around a pound or so. Delicious! Three others that we will definitely grow are Dad's Sunset, Chef's Choice and Stupice.