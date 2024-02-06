Would you pass a faith sincerity test?

The state of Israel is a small country on the world stage numerically but boasts the most contested real estate on Earth.

With 8.9 million people, Israel has 3 million more people than Missouri yet 4 million fewer than Illinois.

It is a country comparatively few Americans have visited due to distance and concerns about security (read: terrorism).

Israel's most famous city, Jerusalem, is embattled territory.

All three of the world's monotheistic religions -- Judaism, Christianity and Islam -- claim the city as sacred.

Each faith tradition has long believed it has a valid, everlasting stake to be there.

Tension seems everywhere present inside Jerusalem's Old City, a place this writer visited with his family in 2009.

The Times of Israel reported last week the report of a respected demographer who said Jews are now a 47% minority within Israel and its territories.

The homeland for Jews created in 1948, if the statistics are correct, is effectively majority Gentile -- yet Judaism has never expressed the kind of evangelical zeal, specifically the desire to make conversions, which has so marked Christianity.

In the Aug. 27 online edition of Jerusalem Post, a rabbi explained the process for a non-Jew to join the Jewish people.

It's a process based on the experience of a Gentile woman noted in the Hebrew Scriptures who joined the Jewish people -- and among whose descendants was counted Israel's greatest king, David.

In part because of Ruth the Moabite, there is a method for joining the Jewish people.

Ruth is quoted as saying, "Your people are my people and your God is my God." (Ruth 1:16).

The process to join, at least in Israel, is governed by a rabbinical court and is based, according to the published account quoted above, on several metrics but mainly on sincerity -- the desire to join, as per Ruth's example.

Sincerity

How does one measure sincerity?