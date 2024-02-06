World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday on Christmas Eve

The following article was originally published in the Highland News-Sun.

2021 years ago what has been traditionally called the first Christmas Eve, a young couple named Mary and Joseph were looking for a place where she could give birth to her baby. They found a barn and their Son Jesus came into the world early the next morning. He was laid in a manger. Shepherds came to adore him and give praise.

In 1921 another young girl was about to give birth on Christmas Day, but she delivered early and her son was born Christmas Eve. They named him James William Eaker. There were no shepherds at his birth, but 100 years later -- Christmas Eve, 2021, his daughter and his "shepherd" friends and neighbors flocked to celebrate his wonderful life.

When asked if his mother was trying to hold off giving birth to make him a Christmas Day baby, he said, "Back then babies were born by nature. You did not know just when or what sex you were going to be." He was the second of four boys.

Eaker was born at home on a farm in Lutesville, Mo. The family were sharecroppers and moved often. He attended seven different schools and when he completed the 10th grade he went to work to help the family. He worked at a shoe factory in Cape Girardeau, Mo. That was also the hometown of Rush Limbaugh. "We were friends of Rush. My brother was his Little League coach," said Eaker.

In July of 1942 he was drafted into the Army. He joined the 7th division, 311 Infantry Anti Tank company and fought in the European Theater. On Dec. 13, 1943 he married Mary Alice and then was deployed to Germany.

He fought in the Battle of the Bulge from 1944-1945 which took place between Belgium and Luxembourg. He and his infantry took the Ludendorff Bridge. It was the bloodiest battle of World War II. He received a Bronze Star for Meritorious Service. His daughter Lisa Watkins proudly commented, "Dad was awarded for being an excellent marksman."

K-rations of corn beef hash, cheese, coffee, cigarettes and sweets was his daily menu as a GI on the battlefield. At the end of the war he helped many DP's (Displaced Persons) find their way home. Many of his fellow soldiers helped free Jews in the Buchenwald concentration camp. Eaker reminisced, "They told me they could smell burned human flesh from miles away as they reached the prison camp."