A big world opened to some small students Wednesday in a familiar setting -- the gymnasium at Oran Elementary School.

Leslie Corn, the director of communications for the Cultural Exchange Network (CENET), held up a world map with help from two of the third- and fourth-graders assembled.

She pointed out five countries of interest on the colorful map -- Australia, Brazil, Costa Rica, India and Japan -- and the shaded regions quickly became more real with six visitors.

From the bright-green, large island of Australia was Dr. Peter Gordon; Brazil, which was a darker shade of green, was represented by Marlon Pereira de Amorim and Ricardo Yukio Ashimi Ponce; the central American country of Costa Rica was represented by Brayan Rueda; from the distant pink island of Japan was Yukiho Arikai; and Shvetha Gohn hailed from an orange-colored nation -- India.

The group was there as part of the Culture In The Classroom (CITC) program, which CENET executive director Robyn Walker playfully kicked off as a "wacky" guest from Denmark.

Shvetha Gohn, a native of India, show a picture of the Taj Mahal to students Wednesday at Oran Elementary School in Oran, Missouri. Fred Lynch

Walker, raised in McClure, Illinois, and who later spent 17 years in Europe, burst into the proceedings with goggles on her head and a giraffe floaty around her waist, proclaiming, "I came over the water to the United States."

After insisting she swam over the ocean, to much laughter, Gordon popped the question, "Do you like meeting people from around the world?"

The group responded enthusiastically, and the tour began.

The 36 students broke into small groups and met the visitors, who had brought items to help explain the culture of their countries.

It was a whirlwind tour, with stops lasting a little more than five minutes each.

Yukiho Arikai, a native of Japan, shows candy from her country Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at Oran Elementary School in Oran, Missouri. Fred Lynch

It was a different diet of material than the reading or math normally held during that hour.

"They learn about places sometimes they didn't even know existed, just getting to experience a little bit of the food, the language," third-grade teacher Connie White said.

Oran elementary principal Travis Spane said it was the fifth or sixth year the CITC program had visited the school.

"It's a great experience," Spane said. "It's the middle of the United States, so it's nice to broaden our horizon and see what else is out there in the world, and see what we've got from other parts of the world that were actually brought into our culture from them."

Gordon, the director of International Business Programs at Southeast Missouri State University, has lived in Cape Girardeau for more than 30 years, but his voice still strongly suggests "The Land Down Under."

Ricardo Ashimi, left, and Marlon Amorim, natives of Brazil, talk about their country Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at Oran Elementary School in Oran, Missouri. Fred Lynch

"Every time I go home they say I sound like an American, go figure," Gordon said.

He told the children of the strange, indigenous critters of Australia, which a few stuffed animals on hand bore out, including a platypus and koala bear. He explained the country's most famous animal, the kangaroo, literally means "I don't understand."

His on-hand items included a rugby ball and cricket bat, and he related the objects to the American sports of baseball and football, respectively.

His presentation, which featured an actual boomerang, was the favorite of Rylan White.

"I learned in the old days they used boomerangs to knock out kangaroos," White said.

"They could throw it at them, and if they missed, it would come back, but if it hit them, it would knock them unconscious, and that's how they would capture them."