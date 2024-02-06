World Food Prize goes to an economist and a doctor

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The World Food Prize will be awarded this year to two men who have dedicated their careers to improving the availability of nutritious food for pregnant women and children in an effort to reduce the effects of malnutrition in developing countries.

Lawrence Haddad, who is a British economist and food policy researcher, and Dr. David Nabarro, who has worked with the World Health Organization and United Nations on health and hunger issues, were named the 2018 prize recipients in a ceremony Monday.

The World Food Prize was created by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Norman Borlaug in 1986 to recognize scientists and others who have improved the quality and availability of food.

Haddad and Nabarro were recognized for their work to improve nutrition for mothers and children from pregnancy to a child's second birthday -- the most critical time for proper nutrition in a child's development. Their leadership and advocacy is credited with helping to reduce the world's number of children stunted from malnourishment between 2012 and 2017.