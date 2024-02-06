Working is a blessing and a privilege

Is work a dirty word? Although many revere the act of working, others shun the performance of work. As I drive around my town, I see numerous signs requesting help. From fast-food restaurants to retail stores, the need for employees is plentiful. Is work a curse or a blessing, we ask? As I read a book about Benedictine spirituality, recently, I was struck with awe at their view of work. Benedict believed that "people must live by the labor of their hands and that prayer and contemplation are no substitute for work. Neither are they an excuse to detach ourselves from our responsibility for making the world go around. Benedictine spirituality is concerned with, daily manual labor and the work of the hands, the kind of work that makes things happen."

The presence of the pandemic, COVID-19, has contributed to our, out of balance, work system presently. Although many can accomplish jobs at home, not all can, and some seem to have lost their dedication to the work ethic we used to have. Some still value the act of work, itself, but others seem to enjoy living without actually having to go out and contribute to the work force. We look forward to retirement, so often now, rather than feeling the pride of what we can still do with minds, bodies and our spirits, along the way. Due to the attitude that work is valued, only for money, many businesses are being forced to close, at least temporarily, because the establishments are unable to hire help. How sad and what a shame this is.

The Benedictine heart knows that" simply staying close to the mechanical functions of what it means to get through a day running the vacuum, washing the dishes, doing laundry, bathing children, and other duties, keeps us all aware of the struggles present in every area of life. Work is not simply work, it is to be good work, work that makes the world a better, more just, more fair and more humane place. Work is spiritual, not for punishing the body or to gratify the ego. It's about the bringing of the Reign of God on earth. "