Shuck: Working at being happy

The feeder was empty except for some dry seed on the ground, and the weather was crisp but bearable. My morning was brightened by the sight of a bird lingering on the almost empty bird serving tray outside my window. The wren pecked around as he glanced sideways to see if he was going to have to share the meager pickings strewed on the ground and the edges of the feeder. The bird was perky, even though his mission of finding food was unsuccessful. He seemed happy as his delicate wings carried him away from the site. The wren appeared the next day, too, and went through the same ritual of scrounging for what he could find. Again he fluttered his wings and flew away, refusing to give up, but proceeding happily on his journey.
I continued watching the attitude of the birds outside my window. If the feeder was full of delicacies, more passersby came by and dined. They seemed to know where to fill their needs of nourishment and that God was indeed looking out for their welfare.
The cheerful actions and staunch courage of my feathered friends reminded me of a statement made by an acquaintance. Alice was feeling down and like giving up on happiness. "I was happy for so long without having to work at it, but now that I'm having to work at it, I don't know how to be happy," she said. Alice sighed deeply and dropped her shoulders, looking frightened and inadequate. Although, we have all felt those same pangs of helplessness, few can put the feeling into words as she did.
As I pondered the meaning and severity of her statement, I supposed that many people are in the same boat with her. The woman filled me in, somewhat, ,on what she meant, "When I was a child, my parents and others that loved, me, did their best to make sure I was happy," she said. "Then as I moved into school; teachers and other adults did their best. I was successful in academics, had friends and played on sports teams. In other words I was the model kid. I thought that I would always be the same. Now, I am on my own as an adult, and, no one is managing my happiness. I thought I would always be upbeat, judging from my young years, but I don't know, now, how to acquire it." Her state of mind is all too common. Some of us are so used to being cared for emotionally and physically by someone else, that we are helpless when we are forced to be on our own, and make both an outer and an inner life for ourselves.
Happiness doesn't always light on our shoulders and stay there, without any effort on our part. When we endure hardships and sadness, our joy in life and our desire to move on, is difficult to imagine. By the words," working on our happiness," I do not mean we ought to constantly buy things, go places, attend activities and attempt to fulfill all our wants. One has to take control of his own individual situation and try to fit in a plan for his world rather than that of another. We have to develop our own strategies that cater to our interests, and social life, if we're up to it, and grasp anything productive to which we can cling. When people are unhappy they tend to worry excessively but they can benefit from helps like reading and watching positive materials.
As I continued watching the birds outside, I recalled a favorite Scripture that I genuinely turn to when I need buoying up. "Look at the birds of air; they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, yet your heavenly Father keeps feeding them. Are you not worth more than they" (Matthew6:26-34)?
Regardless of how many times they visited the deck feeders looking for the food--God provided--but they had to make the trips to their dining facility, themselves. We must do the same in finding our own happiness -- do it ourselves. If we are to be happy we must be the one that steers our ship.
