Shuck: Working at being happy

As I pondered the meaning and severity of her statement, I supposed that many people are in the same boat with her. The woman filled me in, somewhat, ,on what she meant, "When I was a child, my parents and others that loved, me, did their best to make sure I was happy," she said. "Then as I moved into school; teachers and other adults did their best. I was successful in academics, had friends and played on sports teams. In other words I was the model kid. I thought that I would always be the same. Now, I am on my own as an adult, and, no one is managing my happiness. I thought I would always be upbeat, judging from my young years, but I don't know, now, how to acquire it." Her state of mind is all too common. Some of us are so used to being cared for emotionally and physically by someone else, that we are helpless when we are forced to be on our own, and make both an outer and an inner life for ourselves.

Happiness doesn't always light on our shoulders and stay there, without any effort on our part. When we endure hardships and sadness, our joy in life and our desire to move on, is difficult to imagine. By the words," working on our happiness," I do not mean we ought to constantly buy things, go places, attend activities and attempt to fulfill all our wants. One has to take control of his own individual situation and try to fit in a plan for his world rather than that of another. We have to develop our own strategies that cater to our interests, and social life, if we're up to it, and grasp anything productive to which we can cling. When people are unhappy they tend to worry excessively but they can benefit from helps like reading and watching positive materials.

As I continued watching the birds outside, I recalled a favorite Scripture that I genuinely turn to when I need buoying up. "Look at the birds of air; they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, yet your heavenly Father keeps feeding them. Are you not worth more than they" (Matthew6:26-34)?

Regardless of how many times they visited the deck feeders looking for the food--God provided--but they had to make the trips to their dining facility, themselves. We must do the same in finding our own happiness -- do it ourselves. If we are to be happy we must be the one that steers our ship.